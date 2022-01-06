naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Scope of this Article

This article will not address science or price-per-share targets addressed in earlier Seeking Alpha articles. Two examples are provided here and here. Instead, I focus on the possible short squeeze, initially addressed in this Seeking Alpha article. If you are interested in the ongoing filings with the Food & Drug Administration [FDA] and the avalanche of Citizen's Petitions [CPs] and relating to the Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Phase 3 trials, currently underway, see this link.

Two Recent, Historical Examples of Short Squeezes

Cassava Sciences is not a meme stock, but two meme stock examples will be used to illustrate the duration and returns possible during a short squeeze. This will be helpful to those both long and short SAVA.

Source: GME & Source: AMC

The GameStop Corporation (GME) short squeeze ran from a low price-per-share [PPS] of $17.08 on January 8, 2021, through a high PPS of $483.00 on January 28, 2021. This represented a 2,728% increase over 13 trading days [see APPENDIX A].

The AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) short squeeze had two stages. The low was $1.91 per share on January 5, 2021. It hit an intra-calendar year high of $20.36 on January 27, 2021. This short-term high, occurring in only 15 trading days, buy was exceeded at a higher PPS of $72.62 per share on June 2, 2021. This represented a 3,702% increase over 101 trading days [see APPENDIX A].

Source: SAVA

Below is a graphic [sourced from Yahoo! Finance], where I have marked the above event dates, and I have gone so far as to map or suggest possible comparable event dates for Cassava Sciences, Inc.:

Insignia Systems, Inc. - A Short Squeeze that Remains "in Progress"

Source: ISIG

Below is a graphic [sourced from Yahoo! Finance], where a short squeeze is "in progress." Insignia Systems, Inc. (ISIG) had a short interest exceeding 60% of the float. Below is a snip of the news release on December 28, 2021:

This short squeeze appears to remain "in progress," as this January 5, 2022, headline suggests:

AUTHOR NOTE: I am not trading ISIG. I am "too late to the party."

I provide data used to create the following graphic for ISIG in APPENDIX B, complete with notes based on my perceptions of the timing of the short squeeze. This data was sourced from Yahoo! Finance, as follows:

A 3-month chart makes it easier to illustrate data points or event dates, noted in the APPENDIX B table, as follows:

Cassava Sciences - Higher Lows and Higher Highs

SAVA longs anticipate an FDA CP response on or before the close of business or 5 PM EST on January 20, 2022. SAVA shorts are likely to be aware of this event date. Since there are only 10 trading days between January 7 and January 20 [inclusive] and given the likelihood that the FDA will NOT prevent SAVA from proceeding with the two Phase 3 trials underway, it is quite reasonable for shorts to take profits and cover all or some of their short positions on or before this event date. This appears to be occurring:

The above is a 4-trading day chart, created using Yahoo! Finance. I have noted what I believe to be short covering occurring over a 4-trading day period [December 31, 2021 through January 5, 2022]. I expect this trend to continue through January 20, 2022, and beyond, unless the FDA decides to stop SAVA from proceeding with their two Phase 3 trials.

The high-of-the-day [HOD] for January 5, 2022, was "precisely" $55.00 per share. Consider the probability of this HOD occurring randomly. The HOD was not $54.99 per share and it was not $55.01 per share. In fact, consider that any cent HOD is equiprobable [e.g., $??.00 through $??.99 = N=100 possibilities]. The probability of the HOD "hitting" this precise HOD measure is 1%.

I do not believe in coincidences. I believe that the $55.00 PPS measure was the ceiling established by institutional investors\traders for short covering on January 5, 2022. The below is a chart for the January 5, 2022 trading day, created using Yahoo! Finance:

Does This Seem Reasonable to You?

The closing PPS should range between $??.00 and $??.99 per share. Stated, alternatively, the probability of a close at a precise "cent" amount, if not manipulated, should be equiprobable over this range. The same should apply for percent changes from one trading day close to another trading day close. The range, if not manipulated, should range from ??.00% to ??.99%. Any point value along this range should be equiprobable at 1% each.

The below are the closing PPS close-to-close percentage measures for SAVA were developed using data from Yahoo! Finance:

The probability of a random close-to-close PPS from $44.19 to $46.84 per share and between December 23 and December 27 at "precisely" 6.00% is 1%.

The probability of a random close-to-close PPS from $46.84 to $44.50 per share and between December 27 and December 28 at "precisely" -5.00% is 1%.

The probability of this sequence is multiplicative, as I recall, given the mechanics of permutations, but please correct me if I am mistaken in believing that there is a very high probability this sequence occurring randomly is very, very small. I think this could quantitively suggest that closing PPS measures for SAVA are being manipulated. Please compute this measure, yourself, and deposit the result and your conclusion in the comments section.

Summary

I have provided some examples of what a short squeeze looked like in the case of GME and AMC. I, also, provided an example of a short squeeze, in progress, for ISIG. These are meme stocks.

SAVA is not a meme stock. Analyst price targets are as high as $215 per share. This, for a stock trading at about $50 per share.

It is my opinion that SAVA is in the process of a short squeeze, but, to the extent practicable, short covering is being controlled in a systematic fashion. This is likely to continue - through the January 20 event date and beyond - in the absence of an FDA decision to stop the two Phase 3 studies currently underway.

APPENDIX B