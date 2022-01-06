damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on eight Kiplinger investing articles, aimed at finding the Best-Buy, U.S. Infrastructure, Value, Growth, Small-Cap High-Q Dividend, Housing, and Cash-Flow stocks.

The 21 Best Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2021

“Call it a comeback. Many of the best stocks to buy for the rest of this year remain heavily tied to economic recovery.” prospects.

by: Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA

August 6, 2021

14 Best Infrastructure Stocks for America's Big Building Spend

“These 14 infrastructure stocks represent several themes that could enjoy a boost should the roughly $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act become law.”

by: Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA

August 10, 2021

The 16 Best Value Stocks for the Rest of 2021

“Value stocks have been en vogue this year. These names could see upside as the U.S. economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

by: Lisa Springer

June 15, 2021

10 Dividend Growth Stocks You Can Count On

“What should investors prioritize in dividend growth stocks? A history of aggressive payout expansion, and the ability to generate enough cash to keep the hikes coming.”

by: Andrew Packer

May 3, 2021

6 Small-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

“Small-cap stocks aren't generally seen as income-building investments, but the names on this list offer hefty payouts for shareholders.”

by: Louis Navellier

August 13, 2021

10 High-Quality Stocks With Dividend Yields of 4% or More

“There's no shortage of stocks with dividends these days, but not all of them are worth chasing. Here's a list of top-rated, high-yielding names to consider.”

by: Dan Burrows

July 12, 2021

12 Housing Stocks to Ride the Red-Hot Market

“The U.S. has a housing shortage and a love affair with home improvement, both of which could create tailwinds for this group of housing stocks.”

by: Will Ashworth

June 8, 2021

10 Free Cash Flow Gushers for Dividends, Buybacks and More

“Excess free cash flow can often be used to generate long-term value for companies. Here are 10 FCF stocks that could be poised for growth.”

by: Will Ashworth

May 24, 2021

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, this collection of Kiplinger Exceptional Dogs is perfect for the dogcatcher process. Below are the January 3 data for 76 dividend stocks plus 10 "No-Pays" parsed by YCharts.

The prices of 12 of these 76 Kiplinger Exceptional Dividends (listed by yield) made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors.

Those 12 Dogcatcher ideal stocks for December are: Vale SA (VALE); Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD); Altria Group Inc (MO); Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI); Williams Companies Inc (WMB); Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI); Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW); Unum Group (UNM); Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN); Franklin Resources Inc (BEN); Flowers Foods Inc (FLO); Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC).

Those dozen all live-up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as "look closer to maybe buy" opportunity.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 19.18% To 43.12% Net Gains For Ten Exceptional Dividend Stocks To January, 2023

Five of ten top exceptional dividend stocks by yield were also among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these October dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding exceptional stocks, added to the median of aggregate one-year target prices from analysts (as reported by YCharts) generated the following results. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not included. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to January, 2023 were:

Vale SA was projected to net $431.17, based on the median of target estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 5% greater than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Product Partners LP was projected to net $315.18 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 37% more than the market as a whole.

Sturm, Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) was projected to net $255.59, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 57% less than the market as a whole.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC) was projected to net $243.71, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 42% over the market as a whole.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) was projected to net $240.73, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 48% greater than the market as a whole.

Merck & Co., Inc (MRK) was projected to net $226.63, based on the median of estimates from twenty-two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 52% less than the market as a whole.

Williams Companies Inc was projected to net $223.22, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 40% over the market as a whole.

Unum Group Inc was projected to net $203.41, based on the median of target price estimates from eleven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 68% greater than the market as a whole.

Valero Energy Corp (VLO) was projected to net $198.44 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from eighteen brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 12% greater than the market as a whole.

Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) was projected to net $191.79, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 25.3% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 13% over the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

60 Kiplinger Exceptional Stocks Per January 3 Analyst Target Data

60 Kiplinger Exceptional Dividend Stocks Per January 3 Yield Data

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Exceptional Stocks By Yield

Top ten Kiplinger Exceptional Dividend stocks by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. The first place was held by one of two basic materials representatives, Vale SA [1]. The other materials stock placed tenth, LyondellBasell Industries NV [10].

Second place and four more went to energy sector representatives, Enterprise Products Partners LP [2], followed by Kinder Morgan Inc [4], Williams Companies [5], Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) [6], and Valero Energy Corp [8]. Next, one consumer defensive representative placed third, Atria Group Inc [3].

In seventh place was the lone real estate, equity, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc [7]. Finally, the lone communication services representative, Verizon communications Inc (VZ) [9] placed ninth, to complete the top ten exceptional dividend pack for January.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Top Exceptional Dividend Stocks Showed 16.19%-24.56% Upsides While (31) One Down-sider Sank In January, 2023.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, the median of analysts target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 17.78% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced, of 10 Exceptional Dividend Stocks To January 3, 2023

Ten-top Kiplinger Exceptional Dividend stocks were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top-ten Kiplinger exceptional stocks screened 1/3/22, showing the highest dividend yields, represented five of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Exceptional Dividend Stocks (32) Delivering 26.86% Vs. (33) 22.81% Net Gains by All Ten Come January, 2023

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Kiplinger Exceptional Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 17.78% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest-priced selection, Vale SA, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 43.12%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger Exceptional Dividend Dogs as of January 3 were: Vale SA, Kinder Morgan Inc; Enterprise Products Partners LP; Williams Companies Inc; Altria Group Inc, with prices ranging from $13.81 to $47.97.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger exceptional dividend dogs as of January 3 were: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc; Verizon Communications Inc; Exxon Mobil Corp; Valero Energy Corp; LyondellBasell Industries NV, whose prices ranged from $48.50 to $93.16.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 90% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

This article features 86 Kiplinger Exceptional Stocks and with all but ten paying dividends. The article focuses on the top 30 so nearly half the original list of companies is neglected. Therefore, below is the complete list of 86 stocks grouped by authors

If somehow you missed the suggestion of which stocks are ripe for picking at the start of this article, here is a reprise of the list at the end:

The prices of 12 of these 86 Kiplinger Exceptional Stocks for 2021 (listed by yield) made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors. Those dozen Dogcatcher ideal stocks for January 2022 are: Vale SA; Enterprise Products Partners LP ; Altria Group Inc; Kinder Morgan Inc; Williams Companies Inc; Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc; Medical Properties Trust Inc; Unum Group; Huntington Bancshares Inc; Franklin Resources Inc; Flowers Foods Inc; Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

Those twelve all live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as "look closer to maybe buy" opportunity is condition as "look closer to maybe buy" opportunity.

How All Ten Top Kiplinger Exceptional Dividend Stocks Could Become Ideal Fair Priced Dogs

Since six of the top ten Exceptional Dividend shares are now priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1K investment, the above charts compare those six plus four at current prices (top chart) with the fair pricing of all ten top dogs conforming to that ideal (middle chart). The dollar and percentage differences between current and fair prices are detailed in the bottom chart.

With renewed downside market pressure to 28%, it is possible for all ten highest-yield Kiplinger Exceptional Dividend stocks, to become fair-priced with their annual yield (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices. This pack got a head-start with six of ten already fair priced.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

