Gold Stocks To Catapult When Gold Rallies

Introduction

Gold had a poor 2021 and disappointed many Gold Bugs including me. Back in February 2019 we wrote that Gold Would Obliterate The $1350 Resistance Level and it did, but last year it meandered directionless and closed lower than it started the year. However, an even bigger disappointment was that the producers remained out of favor and where shunned despite making reasonable profits and some going as far as to introduce a dividend payment. According to the NASDAQ the Newmont Corporation (NEM) paid out four cash dividends of $0.55 for an annual dividend of $2.20 which is a dividend yield of 3.61% which is a reasonable return for an investor.

The chart below covers the year 2021 and shows that gold lost about 10% of its value and the precious metals stocks, represented by the Gold Bugs Index (HUI), lost around 22% of their value.

It is not unusual for the gold producers to oscillate two, three or four times in percentage terms against that of the underlying commodity. What puzzles me is that gold did not make new all-time highs in a world of increasing inflation, money printing on steroids, a havoc causing pandemic and a war like stance adopted by some of our leaders. However, gold wasn't smashed either and has spent the year flirting with the $1800/Oz level which should put a smile on any gold miners face

The 12-Month Gold Chart

The Gold chart depicts a series of rallies and falls ranging from lows of around $1680.00/Oz to highs of around $1920.00/Oz. As of today, gold is trading a tad above the $1800.00/oz level and we could argue that it has been in an uptrend since August 2021. Personally, I would like to see it form a new high above the previous high of $1880.00/oz and then we would have a couple of higher highs to go alongside the higher lows in order to "feel" that a new all-time high is just around the corner. I know that "feel' is an old intangible but I have ignored it in the past and it has returned to cost me.

The Gold Bugs Index: The HUI

The chart below shows the stocks enduring a year of false dawns and sell offs. From a micro perspective the support level of 250 is a focal point that needs to become the foundation from which gold can consolidate in preparation for a serious rally. Looking at the bigger picture gold reached $1900/Oz level back in 2011 and at that point the HUI stood at 630, more than twice than it is today. There is a myriad of explanations for this including a high-flying stock market, the magnetism of crypto currencies, a relatively strong US Dollar etc. The S&P 500 has been making new all-time highs so is it due for a serious correction? Bitcoin recently traded at $60,000 plus, is it about to lose its momentum? And the mighty Dollar, how many more can be produced out of thin air before it too takes a fall? High flyers are susceptible to corrections which can be severe, if that happens then we could see a rush into the precious metals sector which would cause an unbelievable rally.

Conclusion

If you are new to this sector of the market please consider some of the top-quality producers for your portfolio as I consider them to be a low-risk entry point into a market sector that is currently unloved and shunned by many.

There are of course headwinds as mentioned above, but then again there is rarely a perfect set up to buy into any company and it's a risk you will need to be able to stomach.

For the record I have been long physical gold and silver for a number of years and also own a number of stocks in the precious metals sector, including Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM), Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL).

As always, Go Gently.