A truly speculative buy idea has popped up on my computer screens of share supply/demand dynamics in late December. Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) is actually a good news story during the pandemic. While struggling to both grow and earn income for many years, the elimination and closure of mom-and-pop restaurant competition helped underlying sales and profitability results to stand tall during 2021. Today, this small micro-cap company operates (owned and franchised) 32 Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming, and 42 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bars mainly in the southeastern U.S.

Although its stock has recovered aggressively from the 2020 low trade, Wall Street has barely noticed the positive changes continuing to take place in 2021. Management has used monster cash flow generation (relative to its past) to pay off all debt, and just bought back 3% of its outstanding shares in September through a tender offer. Yet, the stock quote has barely budged since April, peaking above $6 nearly nine months ago.

It is entirely possible Good Times has reached an inflection point, with bullish growth and operating results coming in 2022-23.

A critical ingredient in the turnaround was getting a federal PPP loan tied to government mandated restaurant closures during March-May 2020. A history of the SBA loan and its forgiveness in June 2021 are explained below in the fiscal 10-K filing a few weeks ago,

On May 7, 2020, Good Times and three of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, BDI, Drive Thru, and BDC (each a “Borrower”), entered into unsecured loans in the aggregate principal amount of $11,645,000 (the “Loans”) with Cadence Bank, N.A. (the “Lender”) pursuant to the PPP. In June 2021, the SBA approved forgiveness in full of the Loans, including accrued interest, in the aggregate amount of $11,778,226, which was recognized as a gain on debt extinguishment in the fiscal year ended September 28, 2021. The principal and accrued interest balance on each of these Loans is now zero, as of the forgiveness date specific to each of the Company’s and its subsidiaries’ Loans.

Valuation Story

On the basic price to sales ratio, Good Times is one of the cheapest restaurant companies you can find, available for public trading. It’s history of losing money before 2021 is likely the reason why.

On price to cash flow readings, GTIM also appears to be selling at a bargain basement level.

At $4.53 per share, the company is valued at a $57 million equity market capitalization (on 12.7 million shares). Book value per share of $2.38 is present ($30 million), with no debt outside of store leases. [Note: four of the peers pictured do not have a positive book value today.]

Including and excluding the PPP loan gain, the early 2022 Good Times earnings valuation remains ultra-cheap vs. comparable restaurant corporations. If you include the PPP cash gain, the trailing 12-month P/E multiple is laughably low at 3.5x. $18.4 million in total income minus the $11.7 PPP loan bailout = $6.8 million or $0.53 a share for an adjusted P/E of 8.5x. [Again, four of the peer organizations did not report a trailing GAAP profit into November 2021.]

Perhaps the most eye-popping and bullish fundamental stat is the simple calculation of enterprise value [EV = equity + debt capitalization, net of cash] to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization [EBITDA]. After subtracting the one-time PPP loan gain of $11.7 million, EV to EBITDA is a crazy cheap 2.8x. If you include the gain, this multiple drops to 1.9x pictured below against peers and competitors. There is really no comparison for the bargain valuation of GTIM on EBITDA.

You would expect the ultra-low valuation setup would be justified by weak returns and margins from the operating business. Yet, the cash flow and earnings generation of 2019-21 were average to better than typical for the group. Below you can review cash flow on assets, and final net profit margins (which would be somewhat lower after accounting for the PPP loan in 2021).

Technical Trading Performance

Analysts and investors have started to realize the Good Times business setup is not the same struggling laggard witnessed before 2019. Total returns for investors have been well-above average the last three years, drawn below.

More good news for shareholders, the restaurant sector has been hit by selling the past six months. GTIM’s +13% advance has been nearly industry leading, as the majority of others have fallen significantly in price.

In fact, measured from 24 months ago, just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the U.S. economy, Good Times has gained +97% more than the S&P 500 index, rising from $1.60 to $4.53. On Balance Volume stats have been extremely bullish since January 2020, drawn next to the red arrow below.

Lastly, the 14-day Money Flow Index reached an extremely oversold sub-10 number in December, a level rarely seen in a stock trading down -10% or -20% over several weeks. Previous MFI scores under 20 have usually turned into smart areas to accumulate shares.

Final Thoughts

Good Times is revamping and releasing upgraded online ordering apps, while working on a whole new drive-through only franchised restaurant concept. The company is absolutely a takeover or take private candidate, if business results continue to grow. The price and enterprise valuation on sales, cash flow, earnings and EBITDA may prove too much of a bargain.

Wall Street seems to be forecasting results will struggle again once the economy is fully reopened, assuming food buying choices by consumers revert to pre-pandemic trends. I disagree. What if management initiatives actually increase sales and profitability in 2022? The balance sheet is much stronger than 2019. Far less competition exists today, as establishments have gone under, caused by slower COVID-19 customer traffic and masking, social distancing rules. Plus, local restaurant visitors may decide to increase spending at Good Times locations, following the positive drive-thru, dine in and dine out experiences of 2020-21. Individual restaurant locations get between 4 and 4.5 stars out of 5, on rating services like Yelp!

Insiders running the company are not exactly worried about the future. They have been net buyers of the stock over the last three months and year, as highlighted below.

Sure, risks to the business and stock worth do remain. Rising food costs are problematic for cash flow and earnings. Labor wage pressures are real, and resulted in worker pay raises above 10% during 2021 to find and keep staff. The company has raised menu selling prices to offset the expansion in operating expenses. Yet, there is no guarantee pass-through price activity will continue in 2022 at a successful pace.

Putting the investment puzzle together, I find the potential reward owning GTIM far outweighs the normal day-to-day operating risks. I personally rate the odds of $10 a share in 2022-23 far higher than the company going out of business (with a zero share price). However, I only own a small stake, and suggest investors hold a minor position in portfolio construction.

The company’s micro-cap size means it retains exaggerated downside risk vs. a blue-chip investment, if management cannot execute its business plan in 2022. Restaurants face incredible competition under normal economic circumstances, and are part of an industry considered one of the hardest to run a business, year in and year out.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.