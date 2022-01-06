Darren415/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Over the years, the investment world has been fraught by many lingering and unresolved debates with a strong sense of partisanship amongst the warring parties; one of those typical age-old debates is the “Dividend vs Buyback” argument. Some believe that chasing a basket of dividend-oriented stocks can be more rewarding than pursuing stocks that engage in buybacks, and vice-versa. I’m not here to pick sides, but what if there was an ETF that pursued stocks that actively engaged in both phenomena? And how does the said ETF fare when compared to a dividend-themed ETF and a buyback-themed ETF.

The ETF in question here is iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB), a relatively new and small ETF with a trading history of four years and an AUM of less than $200m. In this article, I'll be looking to compare DIVB to the Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM) and the Invesco Buyback Achievers ETF (PKW).

DIVB portfolio composition

DIVB sets out to target US-based stocks that have the largest dollar valued dividend and buyback programs; given the emphasis on “dollar value” rather than any “percentage” variant, this portfolio will inevitably gravitate towards large-cap stocks because they’re the ones who will likely have the distribution firepower that will take them to the top of the value charts; Indeed, according to data from ETF.com, 97.5% of DIVB’s portfolio is comprised of large-cap stocks with the rest of the portfolio comprised of mid-caps (no small-caps at all). In effect, the weighted average market cap of DIVB works out to a rather hefty $442bn well above the other two options.

Rather than emphasizing the quantum of distributions, PFM constructs its portfolio based on consistency and growth of dividend payouts across the years; the ETF is essentially looking for stocks that have demonstrated dividend payout growth in each of the last ten years. Even here, there’s a heavy tilt towards large-cap stocks (94.5% weight) but not as much as DIVB. Besides mid-caps (5%), there’s also a minute component of small and micro caps.

With the buyback variant-PKW, the lookback period is very short, with the buyback screeners only looking for stocks that have effected a net reduction in shares outstanding of 5% or more in the past 12 months. PKW’s portfolio is also a lot more well-spread out with large-caps only accounting for 58% of the portfolio; mid-caps account for 36% and the rest is comprised of small and mid-caps. This means the weighted average market cap of PKW is a lot lower at only $46bn.

From a sector angle, it’s no surprise to discover that all three ETFs are predominantly exposed to the financial segment as traditionally this has been the sector that has been most generous with its capital distribution policies.

Efficiency and income angle

When it comes to efficiency, I believe DIVB is very well placed. It is the most cost-efficient out of the three options with an expense ratio of only 0.25%; both PKW and PFM have expense ratios that are more than twice as much as DIVB’s corresponding figure. Also note that both DIVB and PFM are relatively stable portfolios that don’t indulge in significant annual churn (annual turnover ratio of 30% and 28% respectively). The same can’t be said for PKW which has a very high turnover ratio of 93%. In the broader scheme of things, I suppose there’s something to be gleaned from this; PKW has to turnover almost its entire portfolio every year as its very challenging for a company to ensure consistent share count reduction year in year out. The same can’t be said for keeping up dividends which generally has more staying power.

Even from an income angle, DIVB fares relatively well, the current yield of 1.62% is just a tad lower than PFM’s figure of 1.69% (PKW’s yield comes across as very weak at only 0.73%), but crucially it has grown its dividends by 8.2% CAGR over the past three years. That's better than PFM’s and PKW’s corresponding growth figures of 6.2% and 1.1% respectively.

Returns and risk metrics

Source: YCharts

Ultimately everything boils down to the return profile of these ETFs and this is where DIVB comes out on top. Since its inception in Nov 2017, it has delivered returns of over 90% beating both the buyback and the dividend ETFs.

I also want to highlight some other metrics that will give you a sense of how adroitly DIVB has been able to juggle its risk and generate returns. Out of the three options, the buyback ETF (PKW) appears to be the most volatile with an annualized standard deviation of 24%. DIVB is in the middle here at 21%. Despite having a higher volatility profile (almost 700bps higher) than the dividend-themed ETF (PFM), DIVB is able to generate much better excess returns (returns beyond the risk-free rate) as exemplified the Sharpe ratio.

If you only want to consider harmful volatility or downside deviation then consider looking at the Sortino ratio. In this case, DIVB appears to be the only ETF that is able to generate a figure greater than 1.0 (implying that the excess returns it generates justify the level of downside risk it incurs).

So not only has DIVB been able to generate a healthy return record over the last three years, it has also been able to negate its risks very effectively. This provides some semblance of confidence for the quality of the stock-picking that takes place in this counter.

Earnings potential and valuations

DIVB currently trades at a forecasted P/E of 15.9x and offers an earnings potential of 12.5%. This is a better trade-off than what PFM (the dividend-themed ETF) offers, but it is not as attractive as what PKW offers which is the highest earnings growth potential at 15%, available at a rather lowly forward P/E of just 11.6x. PKW offers better earnings potential because it covers a larger proportion of mid and small-cap names and these names generally tend to have a more prosperous runway of growth. Having said that, do consider what I highlighted in one of the previous sections; you won't necessarily get the benefit of the long-term earnings profile because PKW is a portfolio that is typically prone to a lot of churn on an annual basis.

Regardless, all the key metrics I’ve discussed in this article are summarized below.

Source: Compiled from YCharts, ETF.com, and the respective ETF prospectuses

Closing thoughts

All things considered, I believe DIVB appears to be quite a competitive and well-rounded product; it is relatively, cost-efficient, has a decent dividend profile, juggles risk very well and generates ample returns, and is also available at decent valuations.

Source: Trading View

Having said that, if I look at the charts, it’s easy to see that the price action looks quite stretched to the upside. Up until the start of 2021, the ETF had been trading in the form of a broadening wedge pattern; it broke out of this zone in Feb. 2021 and has since not looked back, trading in the form of a rather steep ascending channel. Currently, the ETF is at lifetime highs so probably not the best stage to make an entry. Ideally, I’d prefer it if we saw a pullback just above the upper boundary of the wedge and defend that zone.