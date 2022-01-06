clubfoto/E+ via Getty Images

Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) manufactures, transports, and finance mobile homes. For the last four months, LEGH's stock price is outperforming SP500 thanks to the sector tailwinds and huge market demand. Although the stock has already gone up a lot, there is still huge space ahead. Here I will discuss some of the updates.

Data by YCharts

Third-quarter results are excellent

The 2021 Q3 is a great quarter for LEGH. Net revenue 56.5M is the highest on record, a 29% increase from last year. Interest revenue from LEGH's consumer and MHP loans grow to 8.2M, a 12.9% increase from last year. The gross margin is 40.8% which is a little down from last quarter but still maintains at a high level. SG&A margin is 9.6% which also remains at historically low levels.

The table below is the sales mix, the direct and consignment sales in Q3 have seen a significant rise from last year. These are channels related to independent retailers. Commercial sales are the biggest channel previously, this is not the case anymore this year. The stable growth channel is from LEGH's retail stores, which have kept increasing sales ever since.

Source

Production is still too low compared to the demand during an Inflationary environment

Mobile homes are in huge demand. According to the Q3 2021 conference call, some selling prices increased 25 to 30%, but the backlog is still huge. The bigger double-wide floor plans had a bigger production boost during the quarter. For all its two plants, there is no more than 10% production capacity leftover. But production supply is still not close to the demand. This situation is expected to continue for another year before it gets better.

The current inflationary environment and supply chain challenges should be a headwind to home production costs. However, LEGH has the pricing power to offset this pressure through price increases. Its margins even increased during this environment. This is also true for all other mobile home producers as Skyline Champion Corp. and Cavco have also seen similar trends on revenue, gross margin, and SG&A to Revenue ratio (chart below). The current environment is generally more friendly to mobile home buyers. Inflation on labor and materials makes single-family homes more expensive to purchase and build. The low level of available labor significantly also limits the new home production rate. The housing shortage is true and we don't see any signs of improvement yet.

Data by YCharts

The LEGH CEO also confirmed the production capacity difficulties they are facing. Even LEGH built another plant next to existing ones, they cannot hire any more workers in a 5-mile radius. Mobile home building is a labor-intensive industry that also involves lots of training and qualification. The plant and materials are the easy part, the difficult part is to find people who know how to handle wiring, woodcutting, machinery, etc. Therefore, we only see a handful of new mobile home plants built in the US even under the huge demand.

American is aging with the labor rate already low. There is also a considerable resignation wave in the labor market. This macro-environment will continue to help LEGH business in the future, given the value it offers.

LEGH knows what it does the best

LEGH delivers high-quality homes with a bit more space available under the same price levels. I believe LEGH has a highly controlled and streamlined workflow in its manufacturing process to allow its efficiency. With only two plants and relatively small business size, it can achieve the highest operating margins in its peer group.

Data by YCharts

LEGH could expand by opening new plants to ramp up production and revenues quickly to gain more attraction among investors. However, I believe the management is very conservative and savvy on quality and profitability. The CEO has mentioned a lot about their performances during winter times (recession) and emphasized the importance of thinking through long-term goals.

The stock is still cheap

Under an inflationary environment, houses and land parcels will be worth more. Especially for LEGH who focuses all its business in growth markets such as TX, FL, GA, its business prospect on growth and stability should be better than its peers. As the PE ratios of CVCO and SKY are back to pre-2019 levels, CVCO is still only 13X which is half of its counterparts. Considering a huge macro demand, there is no reason to expect a slowdown in the stock price.