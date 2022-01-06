Stephen Brashear/Getty Images News

I recently wrote about a big order loss for Boeing (NYSE:BA) as the US jet maker lost a sales campaign for at least 100 aircraft for KLM and Transavia to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY), while both airlines currently operate a Boeing single aisle fleet. However, Boeing recently pushed back with a win with an all-Airbus operator. In this report, I will have a look at that order and explain its importance.

Boeing 737 MAX: 50 orders and more

The order that brings Boeing back in the game is an order from Allegiant Air (ALGT) for 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. This order is an undisclosed mix of Boeing 737 MAX 7 and Boeing 737 8-200 aircraft. The Boeing 737 MAX 7 has a list price of $99.7 million, while the Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 has a list price of $124.8 million. So, at list prices, the deal would be valued between $5 billion and $6.24 billion. After standard discounts, the deal would likely be valued up to $2.7 billion, and this value could double since the airline hold options for 50 aircraft more. This would boost the prospective value to $5.4 billion.

Winning one back

Boeing recently lost high profile sales campaigns with Qantas (OTCPK:QUBSF) (OTCPK:QABSY) and KLM/Transavia. These airlines previously operated Boeing aircraft and, as a result, these lost campaigns are considered extremely painful for the US jet maker. With the order from Allegiant Air, Boeing is actually winning an order from an all-Airbus customer. Currently, the low-cost carrier operates a fleet of 121 aircraft consisting of 35 Airbus A319s and 86 Airbus A320s. Data from The Aerospace Forum shows that the airline ordered 13 aircraft directly from Airbus. So, one would think that this order should be a definite win for Airbus.

The opposite actually happened and it is likely that in order to win the order, Boeing has offered extremely attractive pricing after the airline conceded some painful campaign losses and negotiations with Ryanair (RYAAY) stalled.

Boeing 737 MAX 7 backlog grows

Interesting is that the smallest member of the Boeing 737 MAX 7 is part of the order mix. Around 9% of the orders that Boeing received are for the smallest member of the MAX family showing it is definitely not a fast seller. With the Boeing 737 MAX 7 being part of the order mix, the Boeing 737 MAX 7 could gain some share in the MAX production program.

Commonality a driver?

In its press release, Boeing touted commonality and improved fuel efficiency of the Boeing 737 MAX:

With commonality and improved fuel efficiency, the 737 MAX family enables airlines to optimize their fleets across a broad range of missions. The 737-7 provides low-operating costs that enable carriers to open new routes with less economic risk, and the larger 737-8-200 offers added revenue potential and is right-sized for ULCC market expansion. Compared to Allegiant's current fleet, the new 737 models will reduce fuel use and carbon emissions by 20%.

It is indeed the case that compared to the combination of the Airbus A220 and Airbus A320neo, the Boeing 737 MAX offers commonality advantages. However, if commonality was the main driver, Allegiant Air could also have opted for the Airbus A319neo instead of the Airbus A220 and so the commonality argument is not as strong as it seems. However, what the order does show is that the A220/A320neo combination is not a one-size-fits-all solution.

What I believe has played a major role in Boeing winning this order is the reduced price point Boeing offered after recent failed campaigns, which allows Allegiant Air with a lot of flexibility to leverage the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft it ordered.

Availability

What likely also has played a role is the delivery schedule. Allegiant will take delivery of an initial group of planes in 2023 and the remainder will be delivered in 2024 and 2025. Airbus, on the other hand, is sold out until 2025. So, slot availability likely has also played a major role.

Conclusion

The order from Allegiant Air for 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft with options for 50 more is certainly good news for Boeing. However, in the same way, Airbus won recent orders by being more flexible on pricing. I believe that Boeing won this order as it basically could have been forced to lower prices after recent order losses to Airbus which allow Allegiant Air to acquire the Boeing 737 MAX at extremely attractive prices. At the same time, slot availability might also have played a role in Boeing's advantage. So, this is a big win for Boeing, but one with important side notes.

If anything this order does not show that the Airbus A320neo family is better or that no airline wants to touch the Boeing 737 MAX as some readers previously claimed, but shows that in the end, order wins are determined on price point. With customers flipping from Boeing to Airbus and now in the opposite direction, it is going to be interesting to see whether we will see more flips or even more aggressive pricing to maintain and expand market share for either jet maker. What do you think are the consequences of the recent flips from Boeing to Airbus and vice versa? Let me know in the comment section.