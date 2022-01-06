The Year Ahead - 2022

Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

Last year was a stellar one for the major market averages, which were fueled by outsized gains from the technology-related behemoths that hold the largest weightings in the indexes. According to Dow Jones Market Data, it was only the sixth time since 1928 that the S&P 500 produced double-digit returns three years in a row, resulting in the best three-year stretch since 1999. What makes this period so extraordinary is that it included a bear market and recession brought on by the pandemic in 2020, both of which were as short-lived as they were abrupt. Last year financial markets had the tailwinds of both monetary and fiscal stimulus working in concert to resurrect the economy from the recession that occurred the year before. As a result, corporate profits for S&P 500 companies surged 45% on revenue gains of 15%. Both figures were more than double the consensus expectation at the beginning of the year.

Source: Yahoo Finance

While last year was clearly rewarding for index investors, I think that this year’s performance will be more dependent on sound stock-picking in a market likely to produce far more muted overall returns. That may sound like a grim outlook, but it is not. I see the S&P 500 posting a positive return in 2022, but it will be nothing like what we have seen from the recession low of March 2020 or the double-digit gains in each of the last three years. More modest returns are likely to be accompanied by elevated levels of volatility, waning speculation, and a higher probability of a correction (10%+) in the S&P 500, as monetary and fiscal policies become less stimulative. The linchpin to a positive return will be whether corporate earnings can rise enough to offset any valuation compression that results from an increase in interest rates. While there are still tailwinds for financial markets, the headwinds are gaining strength, but let me first focus on the good news as we start 2022.

The economy grew better than 5% last year and there is a strong foundation for continued growth. The unemployment rate fell from 6.7% to 4.2%, while the four-week moving average of those receiving unemployment benefits fell below 200,000 for the first time since 1969. Consumers and businesses are flush with cash, inventories are lean, and there are lots of backlog orders to fuel a rate of growth in the economy that falls between 3-4%. This supports the consensus estimate for high single-digit gains in corporate revenues and profits in 2022.

There is also potential for an increase in the rate of productivity from technological advances, which supports elevated profit margins and wage growth. Higher wages should help offset the increase in prices for goods and services, resulting in a return to real wage (inflation-adjusted) growth this summer.

It is also important to note that while monetary stimulus is now being withdrawn, it is still stimulative so long as it is adding liquidity to our financial markets. The Fed’s bond purchases are not scheduled to end until March and the first increase in short-term rates, which takes months to start impacting the economy, is not expected until June. Financial conditions are not likely to tighten until the second half of the year.

Lastly, as the impact of the latest wave of the pandemic wanes, it should improve investor and consumer sentiment. The Omicron variant is not slowing down the U.S. economy to the same degree as its predecessors. Despite the seven-day average of new cases rising to a new pandemic high in recent days, consumers are still spending at both brick-and-mortar stores and online. Additionally, the major market averages have registered new all-time highs. This tells me that consumers and investors have accepted the reality that this virus will be with us for the long term, but that it will be managed with vaccines, advances in treatments, and eventually herd immunity. Therefore, any adverse impact it has on economic activity will simply defer demand for goods and services rather than destroy it.

When it comes to headwinds, the most significant of them all is valuation. While the overall stock market may not be in a bubble, there are bubble-like conditions from a valuation and psychological standpoint in many segments of our financial markets. Unprecedented amounts of liquidity combined with historically low borrowing costs have fueled levels of speculation not witnessed since the dot.com bubble. The most glaring examples were the surge in prices of meme stocks like GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC). Despite deteriorating company fundamentals, both stocks were powered higher by millions of newbie investors joining forces on social media platforms like Reddit’s WallStreetBets. This nonsense spread to dozens of other stocks bid up in price to astronomical valuations based on nothing more than their popularity on social media.

I think we have also seen irrational exuberance similar to what occurred in 1999 with the emergence of cryptocurrencies as a new asset class, as well as new investment vehicles, such as special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC) and non-fungible tokens (NFT). There were a record 612 SPACs launched in 2021, raising more than $160 billion. It comes as no surprise that the youngest generation of investors is the strongest advocates for these new avenues of investment. A lack of experience with any prolonged market decline has engrained the belief that every dip is a buying opportunity and embedded a persistent fear of missing out. This is exactly what I experienced as a young investor in the late 1990s. Aside from these specific examples of speculation, the overall stock market is fully valued at best.

The S&P 500’s long-term price-to-earnings ratio compares the price of the index with the 10-year average earnings per share, which has reached a level last seen at the peak of the dot-com bubble. The important difference today is that interest rates are much lower than they were in 2000, which arguably supports the current valuation, provided rates do not move higher.

Looking at valuations from a different vantage point, the Buffett Indicator is the ratio of total U.S. stock market value to annualized GDP, which now stands at approximately 212%. The value of the U.S. stock market is approximately $50 trillion compared to annualized economic output of approximately $24 trillion for the U.S. economy. The historical data for this ratio shows 120% to be consistent with a fairly valued market. Today’s ratio is just shy of a record high. The chart below shows the percentage that the ratio is above or below trend, which is considered fairly valued. It is now at the dot-com bubble peak of 68%. Again, historically low interest rates help support today’s valuations, but the market is fully valued at best.

Source: Currentmarketvaluation.com

Similar to what we saw in the late 1990s, the valuation extremes are found in pockets of the market. In particular, technology-related names that have price-to-sales ratios of 20 times or more, which approximates nearly 10% of total stock market value.

Source: Millervalue.com

I make it a rule to avoid stocks with valuations in excess of 10 times sales, which today comprise nearly 30% of total stock market value. This is where the excesses have built up due to historically low interest rates, and it is also where the greatest risks are in the marketplace when interest rates inevitably rise.

Source: Millervalue.com

Today’s valuations are predicated on low interest rates. This is why the second most important headwind is the current rate of inflation, which is approaching 7% on a year-over-year basis. As a result, the Fed is pivoting from monetary largesse to tighter financial conditions by ending its bond-purchase program and starting a new rate-hike cycle. Both short- and long-term rates should rise in 2022, while the rate of inflation is likely to decline as the year progresses. When liquidity is no longer being added to markets through bond purchases and interest rates start to rise, we should see the most speculative corners of the market I have mentioned underperform significantly. The benefactors of that underperformance should be higher quality investments at much cheaper valuations, as investment flows rotate from speculative growth to value.

Therefore, the volatility that accompanies this rotation should present opportunities to buy quality and value during market pullbacks. My main concern is that the rate of inflation is likely to settle at 3-4% next year, which is well above the Fed’s target of a long-term average of 2%. If this becomes the consensus view on Wall Street, markets will start to price in a much more aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve, which could lead to a correction of 10% or more in the S&P 500 index and far worse for the most highly valued stocks and speculative segments of the financial markets.