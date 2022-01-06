Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

I'm no longer an investor in Digital World (DWAC), which is combining with Trump Media and Technology Group, and remain very bearish on it since I last discussed it:

Earned Media

However, you can learn something from everyone. So what can you learn from Donald Trump and, by extension, Trump SPAC sponsor Patrick Orlando? For me, their biggest lesson is the value of earned media. Trump may be history’s greatest accumulator of free media, perhaps our first earned media multi-billionaire. MediaQuant estimated that he got about $5 billion of free media in the single year leading up to his successful presidential bid. While spending relatively little on his campaign, he out earned Hillary Clinton $800 million to $666 in free earned broadcast media and $2.6 billion to $1.6 billion in free earned online news.

Similarly, Patrick Orlando’s SPAC is this year’s winner in free earned media. With the Trump connection, retail interest in DWAC got white hot. Grouchy value investors (like your author) can and do complain, but earned media has real value and faking it ‘til you make it can work. PT Barnum got rich. So what does this mean for Orlando’s SPAC portfolio? Probably that he will be able to ride the attention from gawkers fascinated by the Trump connection to not just closing his Trump SPAC, but also closing his Benessere (BENE) SPAC combination.

Benessere (BENE)

Benessere is a SPAC with equity last trading at a premium to cash in trust. That means that the market is putting some value on Orlando’s prospects of completing a deal that's better than the $117 million trust. On the back of earned media, the market is probably right. He has a good shot at closing a deal, and if his last deal is any indication, he will be able to generate plenty of sizzle. You can buy his units (I didn’t), shares (I didn’t) or warrants (owned them when I wrote my DWAC article but subsequently sold them). Instead there's a much better opportunity to pay a small fraction of any of those prices to get exposure at a big discount: NASDAQ:BENER rights.

If Orlando closes a deal – even if the shares don’t budge from today’s price – the rights will double to triple. Each right, currently trading for $0.35, gets a tenth of a share if and when a deal closes. So this creates the stock of a deSPACed equity at $3.50 per share or more than half off of a share that currently is pricing in the probabilistic assumption that a deal can and probably will get done.

I own a significant number of BENER rights and I expect them to more than double in value within the next year. However, I’m always looking for ways to hedge my bets. One to consider is to write May 20, 2022, $10 BENE calls. They have a $0.65 bid and $1.05 ask. You can write one contract for every 1,000 rights you own. I prefer the directional exposure so have not written any yet, but this contract pays you premium to sell something at $10 that you are buying at $3.50. If the equity races, I might look to write some of these.

Let’s get silly

What if BENE does as well as DWAC? If the BENE equity follows the DWAC path and trade from around $10 to around $49, on deal closing the BENER rights will be a 14-bagger. This is not my base case. It isn’t even a particularly realistic best case. It is (read the heading) silly. But it would be sillier to skip something for $0.35 with a probable path to $1 and demonstrable possibility of $5 within the next year.

I know my rights

Rights are a weird little backwater of the SPAC world. There are currently 21 among pre-deal SPACs. None are with my favorite SPAC sponsors or underwriters. They currently trade at an average price of $0.37. There are currently eight SPACS with announced business combinations with rights. They currently trade at an average of $0.40, only slightly higher than for pre-deal SPACs. But sponsors are getting increasingly creative about getting deals done with structures that trade some or almost all of sponsors’ economics for deal certainty. The same will happen with many of these deals, which could be a bonanza for holders of these cheapie rights.

So, what’s the deal?

Benessere is combining with eCombustible Energy.

According to their announcement,

eCombustible Energy LLC (“eCombustible Energy”) has developed a customizable hydrogen-based fuel production technology that provides on-site fuel delivery under long-term fuel supply agreements

Combustible Energy’s fuel technology is applicable to a large variety of stationary thermal applications, requires little to no modification to customers’ existing thermal power equipment (e.g., boiler or kiln), and the eCombustible fuel contains no carbon

eCombustible Energy fuel production modules are built, installed, owned, operated, and maintained onsite by eCombustible Energy

Global organizations in the mining, steel, tile, beverage, hospitality and tire sectors have shown strong interest in the eCombustible fuel solution, with several under contract and a number under MOU to integrate eCombustible fuel into their operations

Securityholders of eCombustible Energy to receive shares of common stock with an aggregate value of $805 million, subject to adjustment, plus a potential earnout of up to 59 million additional shares

Combined company expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "ECEC"; the transaction is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions

Caveats

There’s the usual often ignored caveats: Do your own work, buyer beware, think for yourself, etc. Those all apply. One more: rights are not SPAC equity. They are only issued in SPACs that initially struggled to raise capital or were perceived by their (typically second rate) underwriters as otherwise uninvestable. In this case the sponsor is not only named “Orlando” but of course lives in Florida, famous for its homestead exemption that always gives me misgivings about its asset protection for officers and directors if I find myself in litigation against them.

Rights have a lot more upside but they lack redemption rights. If there's no deal (again, I expect there to be a deal but there are no promises from either the sponsor or the author) then the rights are worth $0.00. So big boy pants rules apply. Just invest what you can afford to lose because you just might lose what you invest and you could lose it within 48 hours.

Additionally, the liquidation deadline is Friday, January 7, 2022. They need to get shareholder approval to extend this deadline to get the deal done. If you own shares, this is trading over trust and they will increase the trust if you vote for the extension. Not voting for this would be suboptimal. If you vote for it, the deal will probably close early in the second quarter of 2022. They have over 80% of the shareholder support that they need, but need to close the remaining gap.

TL; DR

Buy BENER rights for under $0.50 and hold them between now and completion of their SPAC combination. They will probably double or triple from here.