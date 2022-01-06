teekid/E+ via Getty Images

Bloomberg reported news concerning Apple's (AAPL) purported intention to migrate its mobile device radio frequency front-end (RFFE) in house. Although the news was reported by outlets with viable reputations, we believe Apple's intent differs and that the news media misinterprets the real direction. Apple, in our view, will most likely follow a pattern similar to its relationship with Cirrus Logic (CRUS).

The News

To begin, we included a summary of the news:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is hiring engineers for an office in Southern California to develop wireless chips in-house and eventually replace those made by Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: NASDAQ: SWKS

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives told investors that Apple building wireless chips and moving away from suppliers, "speaks to Cupertino having more control over its ecosystem on the chip production front. Apple is owning more of its components and this is another step in that direction."

A strict interpretation of the reports leaves investors believing that Apple intends to completely diverse itself from very complex and difficult to manufacture hardware now supplied through Skyworks Solution and Broadcom. We disagree.

An Analyst's Response

Bank of America analyst, Vivek Arya, defended both Broadcom and Skyworks stating that "industry checks but industry checks suggest the impact is "overblown in the near to medium term." Apple's hiring could be for its plans to develop its own 5G modem, which would hurt Qualcomm (QCOM) and not Broadcom or Skyworks." Continuing Arya added, "He adds that RF design is a "very broad capability," which requires experience for a wide variety of use cases in smartphones, including the transceiver, which Arya believes the report was talking about." While we agree in defending both Broadcom and Skyworks, our view differs.

The concept of a transceiver is the term used for products which house both a transmitter and receiver in a single module. Usually, RF transceivers are positioned between a baseband MODEM and PA/LNA in wireless communication systems. PA stands for Power amplifier and LNA stands for low noise amplifier. A baseband modem houses chipsets or a chip with various analog/digital modulation techniques.

Complex Solutions

The RFFE for wireless devices is complex requiring unique manufacturing technology for its hardware, and in general, is protected with patents by suppliers. The following diagram summarizes the functional portions of the complete conversion section (wireless waves into digital messaging) including the RF section. The three logic sections contain a complex entity of both hardware and software.

Source: RF Transceiver basics

Referencing the RF section, GaAs (gallium arsenide) chips have been used as a substrate since the 1990s. Other specialized materials including Gallium Nitride and Silicon Carbide migrated into the mix in more recent years. These types of specialized materials enable smaller sizes with lower power usage (less load on the battery and less heat generated). One Seeking Alpha member, Nevin_S, wrote, "They are the quintessential "enabling" technology."

Other schemes shown online add some of the complex details including: filters, power amplifiers (PA), isolators, mixers, rejectors and switches. Each of these functions is required for the RF and transceiver sections.

With respect to 5G technology, a difficult and highly technical solution, Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW), with its efficient filtering capabilities operating at extremely high frequencies, became essential. This isn't cmoss technology and uses technology developed over years of trial and error. Manufacturing the products requires specialized, less prevalent processes and equipment. Margins depend upon keeping this equipment operating at high capacity. In the early days of Qorvo, its operating margins barely reached the middle 30% increasing only with capacity utilization until it reached today's 52%. Without a full capacity operation in the foundries, margins plummet.

If Arya's opinion correctly describes Apple's interest, it lies within the green center module shown above.

Apple Suppliers of RF

Four suppliers provide parts for Apple's RF designs in its mobile devices.

From, Teardown Confirms Qualcomm Modems in the iPhone 13 Pro, The iFixit teardown has a lot of goodies in it. But we will focus here on the radio chips. They've identified inside:

Qualcomm X60 modems and SDR868 5G RF transceiver

Qualcomm envelope trackers

Next, provided below, is a schematic for the Qualcomm modem. This illustrates for investors functions and logic locations for the different functions involved in wireless communication and helps put in better perspective this purported Apple news. It is this product that is believed to be first on Apple's chopping block.

Source: Qualcomm

The 5G modem alone is worth $18 (minute 7); additional RF modules are worth $12-$20. Qualcomm's total within the iPhone ProMax, with more additional products over the other iPhone products, totals $60. This isn't minuscule.

Looking further into Qualcomm's design ins, the SDR868 5G RF transceiver is a "single chip 14nm RF Transceiver for 5G sub-6 GHz and LTE." Although the transceiver is a complex product, its basis is from 14nm silicon, not of more exotic materials.

Continuing, Broadcom and Skyworks products make up the bulk of the RFFE. The make-up is complex in the hardware and manufacturing, being made with the more elaborate substates. Continuing:

iFix identified four parts from Broadcom and seven parts from Skyworks.

A graphic from iFix illustrates a teardown result. The green square identifies a part from Broadcom and the light blue and purple parts were identified as from Skyworks. Many of the parts are single-function devices. Could these be simplified through integration or simplified in some other way?

Source: iFix

Qorvo, not included in the migration news, provides trackers according to iFix.

Apple's Relationship with Cirrus Logic

With suppliers identified, we turn next to Apple's model and relationship with suppliers of hardware not especially suited for Apple direct manufacturing. Contrary to often held beliefs, Cirrus Logic, in effect, supplies zero parts into Apple devices. All of the parts, well almost all, that investors claim Cirrus supplies, are labeled with Apple part numbers. The parts in iPhones, iPads, iWatches and MacBooks are created through joint teams with Apple driving the technology. Apple makes it clear with this approach that it doesn't want the technology risk, the margin risk nor the manufacturing risk involved with this complex mixed-signal technology. In effect, Cirrus develops very complex hardware built for creating premium performance. These products interface the analog and digital worlds, a very difficult and complex technology. The difficulty arises because it must meet three criteria, simultaneously, extremely low power usage, small in size and high in quality (eliminating external noise into the analog function from digital migration and from outside noise). What Cirrus returns, some margin and some ASP. Apple bolts in add-on software functionality into the built-in multi-task operating system. In essence, Cirrus supplies highly intricate hardware, a complex operating system and a level of software for products designed by Apple and Cirrus Logic engineering teams.

Our Belief

With the news directly pointing out Broadcom and Skyworks, our belief follows the Bank of America analysts that it was or is referring to the transceiver with a critical deviation, that Apple will begin a deeper relationship with both Broadcom and Skyworks for a more custom approach. The approach possibly simplifies any final design reducing where possible the number of parts through integration. We expect Qualcomm, with its tremulous Apple relationship, to be designed out completely leaving Qorvo as the only supplier for trackers. A recent article summarizes our point. Qualcomm admits its own vulnerability, "Qualcomm supplies the modem but expects that to dwindle in the next few years." Qualcomm Inc. said on Tuesday it expects chip sales to Apple Inc to dwindle to a trickle in the coming years but predicted brisk growth in chips for autonomous cars and other connected devices, sending shares up 7.9% to a record high close of $181.81." Apple's history with its suppliers teaches investors that it wants control of its design while limiting its risk. The unusually difficult manufacturing process required for BAW products or other RF products leaves Apple in a precarious position should it take upon itself the responsibility of manufacturing these products. A long history with Cirrus provides proof that a much less draconian relationship is more likely.

In the Meantime

In the meantime, Micron's latest earnings call provided investors with an interesting take. "5G smartphone sales are forecast to exceed 500 million units in calendar year '21, with 700 million units forecast for calendar year '22. We expect mobile content to continue increasing as 5G phones benefit from further innovation in 5G-enabled applications." With significant growth in 5G products for Apple and Android, both Skyworks with its strong presence in iPhone and Broadcom with Apple and elsewhere, 2022 should be better, maybe a banner year.

The Chart

With our often included practice for adding charts, we added one for Skyworks. As a reminder, this is a self-generated chart developed with TradeStation Securities software. The image speaks loudly for the potential upward move.

Investors should take notice of the twice held bottom in the middle $140s. And with Skyworks' trading at a 30% correction off of a recent top just above $200, investors aren't buying a top. This chart suggests that a coming significant upward move might be soon.

Risk

Investing in Skyworks opens up risk. We begin with a short-term consideration, the chart. A meaningful break under $140 might be a signal to bail. Second, yes, the Apple news might be true. For Skyworks that would be disastrous, but it also takes 3-5 years for the transition. With the Cirrus Model predicting otherwise and with the number of 5G products exploding, Skyworks seems like a lucrative investment going forward. Finally, we have not found evidence that Apple wants to enter into the very specialized hardware production business. In our view, it's about the Cirrus model.