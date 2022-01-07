FinkAvenue/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Visa (NYSE:V) is a business that needs no introduction. As the largest credit card company in the world, many of us use Visa's debit or credit cards and have been for a long time. It's a fantastic business with huge margins, but the valuation is a little rich at current prices in my opinion. With a market cap over $450B, Visa is a mature business printing money, but I'm not sure that it will be enough to provide double digit returns for new investors without continued multiple expansion. There is also more uncertainty in the financial space looking ahead into the next decade with growing fintech companies, cryptocurrencies, and other rapidly developing technologies in finance.

The Business

Visa has been an integral part of the day to day lives of many Americans, as well as people around the world. A little over half of Visa's revenue for fiscal 2021 came from international sources. Most of Visa's revenue comes from data processing and service revenues, but a decent chunk comes from international transactions and other sources.

Not only does Visa generate a large amount of revenue, but the company also has some of the best margins out there. With an operating margin over 65% and net margins above 51% for 2021, Visa prints money faster than the vast majority of businesses out there. This is in part due to the nature of the business model, but Visa's margins are still better than the nearest competitor, Mastercard (MA). Mastercard had an operating margin of 53% and net margin of 46% for the first nine months of 2021. Don't get me wrong, these margins indicate a high quality business, but Visa is clearly the best of breed company when it comes to credit cards and transactions.

As an international business, Visa is a part of a massive number of transactions each year, with nearly 165B transactions worth $10.4T in 2021. Curiosity got the better of me and I had to add in the breakout below.

I can't really find any faults or weaknesses with the business to be perfectly honest. If you add all these factors together, Visa is a clearly a premium business. That is why the market has always assigned the stock a premium multiple.

Valuation

I have watched over the last couple years as the markets continue to levitate on easy money, never ending buybacks, and widespread speculation. While there certainly are pockets of the market that carry frothier valuations than Visa does currently, I'm not ready to start buying shares of Visa yet. With a blended earnings multiple over 35x and a market cap over $450B, I have a hard time justifying paying up for Visa's future growth. Visa will continue to grow and grow quickly, but I don't find shares appealing right now.

If shares drop below $180 or $185, I would probably start buying. That would be just under 30x earnings, and I would start to buy aggressively if we see shares plummet to $150. Unfortunately, I'm not sure if we will see shares drop below $200 unless we see broader market weakness. Every investor is different, but I am very picky when it comes to valuation, especially for mega-cap stocks. The other problem is that Visa doesn't give much to get excited about when it comes to the dividend.

The Dividends and Buybacks

Visa currently yields a whopping 0.67%. Sure, it's better than a savings account, but nothing that gets income investors excited. Visa did hike the dividend from $0.32 to $0.375 to start fiscal 2022, and the payout ratio is low, so investors can expect continued double digit dividend growth for the foreseeable future.

The buybacks are the other, larger piece of Visa's capital return program. Personally, if I were a shareholder, I would like to see larger dividend hikes, especially when the buybacks have been done at these valuations. Visa repurchased $8.7B worth of stock in 2021 at an average price of $219.03. On September 30, Visa had $4.8B remaining on the current buyback authorization. The last couple years they have authorized additional repurchases in January and I'm assuming that pattern will continue this year.

Conclusion

Visa is certainly a wonderful business. However, it seems to me that it's currently trading above the fair price. I also wonder what the future looks like for Visa. With rapid development of new technology disrupting the financial space, I'm not sure what role Visa will play in 5-10 years. I'm not a computer wizard (I have people for that), but there is a lot of uncertainty on the horizon when it comes to the intersection of finance and technology.

The other piece that makes me hesitant to start a position in Visa is the small dividend yield and a buyback program being executed at premium valuations. I think we will continue to see rapid dividend growth, but the starting yield is so low that investors looking for income have to look somewhere else. Visa is a premium business with a premium valuation and I think value investors would be wise to wait for a significant pullback or look somewhere else for more attractive opportunities.

