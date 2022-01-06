kynny/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Credo Technology Group Holding

Credo Technology Group Holding (NASDAQ:CRDO) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides networking technologies for data infrastructure markets worldwide.

CRDO has produced strong recent growth but also increasing operating losses and operating cash burn.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Company & Technology

San Jose, California-based Credo was founded to develop a variety of bandwidth efficiency technologies to improve optical and electrical Ethernet applications

Management is headed by president and CEO William Brennan, who has been with the firm since December 2013 and was previously EVP of Vital Connect, a biosensor technology company.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Serializer/Deserializer technology (SerDes)

Digital Signal Processor technology

Integrated circuits

Active electrical cables

SerDes Chiplets

Credo has received at least $221 million in equity investment from investors including Celesta Capital (Walden) and individuals.

Credo - Customer Acquisition

The company sells both products and intellectual property solutions to the wired connectivity market as it pertains to communications electronics.

CRDO targets hyperscale data center operators and cloud infrastructure providers along with 5G wireless, enterprise network and its performance computing customers.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended Oct. 31, 2021 27.4% FYE April 30, 2021 29.8% FYE April 30, 2020 17.9%

(Source)

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, rose to 1.1x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended Oct. 31, 2021 1.1 FYE April 30, 2021 0.3

(Source)

Credo’s Market & Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for enterprise networking (part of Credo's target market) was forecast to reach $64.6 billion by 2024.

The Asia Pacific enterprise networking market was expected to remain the biggest market due to 'widespread implementation of hybrid IT environments among organizations.'

Also, a growing adoption of software-defined networking [SDN] has reduced barriers to entry into the enterprise networking space, 'creating new opportunities for hardware vendors.'

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Broadcom

Marvell Technology

Synopsys

Cadence Design Systems

Alphawave IP Group

Others

Credo Technology's Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strongly growing topline revenue in current fiscal year

Uneven gross profit but reduced gross margin

Increasing operating losses

Sharply higher cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Oct. 31, 2021 $ 37,151,000 45.8% FYE April 30, 2021 $ 58,697,000 9.0% FYE April 30, 2020 $ 53,835,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Oct. 31, 2021 $ 21,134,000 25.5% FYE April 30, 2021 $ 38,278,000 -17.0% FYE April 30, 2020 $ 46,106,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended Oct. 31, 2021 56.89% FYE April 30, 2021 65.21% FYE April 30, 2020 85.64% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended Oct. 31, 2021 $ (15,184,000) -40.9% FYE April 30, 2021 $ (25,234,000) -43.0% FYE April 30, 2020 $ 2,071,000 3.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended Oct. 31, 2021 $ (16,677,000) -44.9% FYE April 30, 2021 $ (27,511,000) -74.1% FYE April 30, 2020 $ 1,329,000 3.6% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended Oct. 31, 2021 $ (34,919,000) FYE April 30, 2021 $ (42,361,000) FYE April 30, 2020 $ (10,253,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of October 31, 2021, Credo had $71 million in cash and $26 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended October 31, 2021, was negative ($59 million).

Credo Technology's IPO Details

Credo intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds we receive from this offering for acquisitions or strategic transactions, though we have not entered into any agreements or commitments with respect to any specific material transactions and have no understandings or agreements with respect to any such transactions at this time. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not a party to any material legal proceedings.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and other investment banks.

Commentary About Credo’s IPO

CRDO is seeking U.S. public capital market funding for general, unspecified purposes.

The firm’s financials show sharply growing topline revenue in the current fiscal year, uneven gross profit and increasing operating losses and operating cash burn.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended October 31, 2021, was negative ($59 million).

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenue has increased; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate rose to 1.1x in the most recent reporting period.

The market opportunity for networking technologies is large and expected to grow substantially over the coming years as enterprises, data centers and wireless operators seek continued growth in capacity, speed security along with reductions in cost of data transport.

Goldman Sachs is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (15.4%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the impact of the COVID-19 virus and variants on customer deployment decision-making.

When we learn more about the IPO’s proposed pricing and valuation, I’ll provide a final opinion.