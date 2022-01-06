Credo Technology Group Files For $100 Million U.S. IPO
Summary
- Credo Technology Group has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO.
- The firm designs networking equipment for sale as products and as intellectual property.
- CRDO has grown topline revenue quickly so far in its current fiscal year, but operating losses and operating cash burn are mounting.
A Quick Take On Credo Technology Group Holding
Credo Technology Group Holding (NASDAQ:CRDO) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an S-1 registration statement.
The firm provides networking technologies for data infrastructure markets worldwide.
CRDO has produced strong recent growth but also increasing operating losses and operating cash burn.
I’ll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO from management.
Company & Technology
San Jose, California-based Credo was founded to develop a variety of bandwidth efficiency technologies to improve optical and electrical Ethernet applications
Management is headed by president and CEO William Brennan, who has been with the firm since December 2013 and was previously EVP of Vital Connect, a biosensor technology company.
The company’s primary offerings include:
Serializer/Deserializer technology (SerDes)
Digital Signal Processor technology
Integrated circuits
Active electrical cables
SerDes Chiplets
Credo has received at least $221 million in equity investment from investors including Celesta Capital (Walden) and individuals.
Credo - Customer Acquisition
The company sells both products and intellectual property solutions to the wired connectivity market as it pertains to communications electronics.
CRDO targets hyperscale data center operators and cloud infrastructure providers along with 5G wireless, enterprise network and its performance computing customers.
Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Sales and Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended Oct. 31, 2021
|
27.4%
|
FYE April 30, 2021
|
29.8%
|
FYE April 30, 2020
|
17.9%
(Source)
The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, rose to 1.1x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Sales and Marketing
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended Oct. 31, 2021
|
1.1
|
FYE April 30, 2021
|
0.3
(Source)
Credo’s Market & Competition
According to a 2016 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for enterprise networking (part of Credo's target market) was forecast to reach $64.6 billion by 2024.
The Asia Pacific enterprise networking market was expected to remain the biggest market due to 'widespread implementation of hybrid IT environments among organizations.'
Also, a growing adoption of software-defined networking [SDN] has reduced barriers to entry into the enterprise networking space, 'creating new opportunities for hardware vendors.'
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Broadcom
Marvell Technology
Synopsys
Cadence Design Systems
Alphawave IP Group
Others
Credo Technology's Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Strongly growing topline revenue in current fiscal year
Uneven gross profit but reduced gross margin
Increasing operating losses
Sharply higher cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended Oct. 31, 2021
|
$ 37,151,000
|
45.8%
|
FYE April 30, 2021
|
$ 58,697,000
|
9.0%
|
FYE April 30, 2020
|
$ 53,835,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended Oct. 31, 2021
|
$ 21,134,000
|
25.5%
|
FYE April 30, 2021
|
$ 38,278,000
|
-17.0%
|
FYE April 30, 2020
|
$ 46,106,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended Oct. 31, 2021
|
56.89%
|
FYE April 30, 2021
|
65.21%
|
FYE April 30, 2020
|
85.64%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended Oct. 31, 2021
|
$ (15,184,000)
|
-40.9%
|
FYE April 30, 2021
|
$ (25,234,000)
|
-43.0%
|
FYE April 30, 2020
|
$ 2,071,000
|
3.8%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended Oct. 31, 2021
|
$ (16,677,000)
|
-44.9%
|
FYE April 30, 2021
|
$ (27,511,000)
|
-74.1%
|
FYE April 30, 2020
|
$ 1,329,000
|
3.6%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended Oct. 31, 2021
|
$ (34,919,000)
|
FYE April 30, 2021
|
$ (42,361,000)
|
FYE April 30, 2020
|
$ (10,253,000)
(Source)
As of October 31, 2021, Credo had $71 million in cash and $26 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended October 31, 2021, was negative ($59 million).
Credo Technology's IPO Details
Credo intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
We intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds we receive from this offering for acquisitions or strategic transactions, though we have not entered into any agreements or commitments with respect to any specific material transactions and have no understandings or agreements with respect to any such transactions at this time.
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not a party to any material legal proceedings.
The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and other investment banks.
Commentary About Credo’s IPO
CRDO is seeking U.S. public capital market funding for general, unspecified purposes.
The firm’s financials show sharply growing topline revenue in the current fiscal year, uneven gross profit and increasing operating losses and operating cash burn.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended October 31, 2021, was negative ($59 million).
Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenue has increased; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate rose to 1.1x in the most recent reporting period.
The market opportunity for networking technologies is large and expected to grow substantially over the coming years as enterprises, data centers and wireless operators seek continued growth in capacity, speed security along with reductions in cost of data transport.
Goldman Sachs is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (15.4%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the impact of the COVID-19 virus and variants on customer deployment decision-making.
When we learn more about the IPO’s proposed pricing and valuation, I’ll provide a final opinion.
