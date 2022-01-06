baranozdemir/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Hongli Group

Hongli Group (HLP) has filed to raise $28.75 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm operates as a provider of cold roll formed steel products in China.

HLP is a tiny player in a large global market.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO.

Company

Weifang, China-based Hongli was founded to design, customize and manufacture cold roll steel for various machinery and equipment for a range of industries.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Mr. Jie Liu, who has been with the firm since October 2009 and was previously a business degree graduate of the Nanjing Artillery Academy.

The company’s primary steel offerings are sold to these industries:

Mining

Excavation

Construction

Agriculture

Transportation

Hongli has received at least $980,000 in equity investment from investors including Hongli Development Limited (Controlled by Chairman Liu).

Hongli - Customer Acquisition

The firm pursues customers both within China and overseas in Japan, South Korea, the U.S. and Sweden.

According to management, most of the firm's 'main customers increased orders with [its] PRC operating entities during the fiscal years ended 2020 and 2019, and based on their new contract with [its] PRC operating entities recently, they will continue to increase their orders in the next 2 - 3 years.’

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 14.7% 2020 17.8% 2019 12.0%

(Source)

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, rose sharply to 3.6x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 3.6 2020 0.9

(Source)

Hongli’s Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by 360 Market Updates, the global market for cold rolled steel production was an estimated $120 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $147 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2026.

China is the largest producer of cold rolled steel, with a market share of 54%. Europe has a 15% market share as of 2020.

Also, the industry is likely to be affected by price inflation which will filter through to OEMs and then on to consumers worldwide.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

China Baowu Steel Group

NSSMC

JFE Steel Corporation

Shougang Group

TISCO

APERAM

NLMK Group

AK Steel

ThyssenKrupp

Ansteel

Masteel

Posco

Cogent (Tata Steel)

Stalprodukt S.A.

CSC

Hongli Group Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue from a small base

Increasing gross profit but lowered gross margin

Uneven operating profit

A swing to cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 10,261,131 111.5% 2020 $ 11,158,820 20.1% 2019 $ 9,293,364 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 3,497,154 79.9% 2020 $ 4,452,517 11.5% 2019 $ 3,991,919 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 34.08% 2020 39.90% 2019 42.95% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 1,988,972 19.4% 2020 $ 2,469,504 22.1% 2019 $ 2,880,722 31.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 1,458,543 14.2% 2020 $ 2,423,941 23.6% 2019 $ 2,079,406 20.3% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ (563,418) 2020 $ 2,764,720 2019 $ 1,788,640 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of June 30, 2021, Hongli had $436,718 in cash and $8 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was $630,125.

Hongli Group IPO Details

Hongli intends to raise $28.75 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final figure may vary.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

30% for repayment for the bank loan in connection with our Expansion Plan or other usage as determined by our board(1); 30% for new production facilities under the Expansion Plan; 10% for product research and development; and 30% for working capital. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm or its directors are not involved in any legal proceedings.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is EF Hutton.

Commentary About Hongli’s IPO

HLP is seeking U.S. capital market funding to repay debt and expand its production capacity and facilities.

The company’s financials show growing topline revenue from a small base, increasing gross profit, variable operating income and a swing to operating cash burn in the most recent six-month period.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was $630,125.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenue has increased; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate rose to 3.6x in the most recent reporting period.

The market opportunity for cold rolled steel is large but expected to grow at a slow rate of growth on a global basis.

Like other Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

Additionally, the Chinese government crackdown on IPO company candidates combined with added reporting requirements from the U.S. side has put a serious damper on Chinese IPOs and post-IPO performance.

EF Hutton is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (25.4%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is that it is subject to highly uncertain Chinese regulatory effects which have negatively impacted Chinese companies on U.S. stock markets.

When we learn more details about the IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.