Hongli Group Begins U.S. IPO Effort
Summary
- Hongli Group has filed to raise $29 million in a U.S. IPO.
- The firm manufactures cold rolled steel in China for various industries.
- HLP has grown revenue from a small base but is subject to unpredictable Chinese government regulatory policies, especially in relation to U.S. listings.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Hongli Group
Hongli Group (HLP) has filed to raise $28.75 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.
The firm operates as a provider of cold roll formed steel products in China.
HLP is a tiny player in a large global market.
I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO.
Company
Weifang, China-based Hongli was founded to design, customize and manufacture cold roll steel for various machinery and equipment for a range of industries.
Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Mr. Jie Liu, who has been with the firm since October 2009 and was previously a business degree graduate of the Nanjing Artillery Academy.
The company’s primary steel offerings are sold to these industries:
Mining
Excavation
Construction
Agriculture
Transportation
Hongli has received at least $980,000 in equity investment from investors including Hongli Development Limited (Controlled by Chairman Liu).
Hongli - Customer Acquisition
The firm pursues customers both within China and overseas in Japan, South Korea, the U.S. and Sweden.
According to management, most of the firm's 'main customers increased orders with [its] PRC operating entities during the fiscal years ended 2020 and 2019, and based on their new contract with [its] PRC operating entities recently, they will continue to increase their orders in the next 2 - 3 years.’
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
14.7%
|
2020
|
17.8%
|
2019
|
12.0%
(Source)
The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, rose sharply to 3.6x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
3.6
|
2020
|
0.9
(Source)
Hongli’s Market & Competition
According to a 2020 market research report by 360 Market Updates, the global market for cold rolled steel production was an estimated $120 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $147 billion by 2026.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2026.
China is the largest producer of cold rolled steel, with a market share of 54%. Europe has a 15% market share as of 2020.
Also, the industry is likely to be affected by price inflation which will filter through to OEMs and then on to consumers worldwide.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
China Baowu Steel Group
NSSMC
JFE Steel Corporation
Shougang Group
TISCO
APERAM
NLMK Group
AK Steel
ThyssenKrupp
Ansteel
Masteel
Posco
Cogent (Tata Steel)
Stalprodukt S.A.
CSC
Hongli Group Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Growing topline revenue from a small base
Increasing gross profit but lowered gross margin
Uneven operating profit
A swing to cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 10,261,131
|
111.5%
|
2020
|
$ 11,158,820
|
20.1%
|
2019
|
$ 9,293,364
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 3,497,154
|
79.9%
|
2020
|
$ 4,452,517
|
11.5%
|
2019
|
$ 3,991,919
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
34.08%
|
2020
|
39.90%
|
2019
|
42.95%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 1,988,972
|
19.4%
|
2020
|
$ 2,469,504
|
22.1%
|
2019
|
$ 2,880,722
|
31.0%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 1,458,543
|
14.2%
|
2020
|
$ 2,423,941
|
23.6%
|
2019
|
$ 2,079,406
|
20.3%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ (563,418)
|
2020
|
$ 2,764,720
|
2019
|
$ 1,788,640
(Source)
As of June 30, 2021, Hongli had $436,718 in cash and $8 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was $630,125.
Hongli Group IPO Details
Hongli intends to raise $28.75 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final figure may vary.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
30% for repayment for the bank loan in connection with our Expansion Plan or other usage as determined by our board(1);
30% for new production facilities under the Expansion Plan;
10% for product research and development; and
30% for working capital.
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm or its directors are not involved in any legal proceedings.
The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is EF Hutton.
Commentary About Hongli’s IPO
HLP is seeking U.S. capital market funding to repay debt and expand its production capacity and facilities.
The company’s financials show growing topline revenue from a small base, increasing gross profit, variable operating income and a swing to operating cash burn in the most recent six-month period.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was $630,125.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenue has increased; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate rose to 3.6x in the most recent reporting period.
The market opportunity for cold rolled steel is large but expected to grow at a slow rate of growth on a global basis.
Like other Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.
This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.
Additionally, the Chinese government crackdown on IPO company candidates combined with added reporting requirements from the U.S. side has put a serious damper on Chinese IPOs and post-IPO performance.
EF Hutton is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (25.4%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is that it is subject to highly uncertain Chinese regulatory effects which have negatively impacted Chinese companies on U.S. stock markets.
When we learn more details about the IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Investing in IPOs can be a volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality IPO companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early IPO trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice.