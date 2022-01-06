RayOneMedia/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is the world's largest package delivery company. Nearly two-thirds of the company’s revenue comes from U.S. Domestic Package delivery services, while the remainder of the firm’s revenue is split between the International Package delivery segment and the UPS Supply Chain and Freight businesses.

Although COVID-19 disrupted UPS’s B2B shipment demand, the pandemic accelerated consumers' move to e-commerce. At the same time, increased demand for online fulfillment created a surge in UPS's B2C package volumes.

Since then, commercial B2B activity has rebounded.

Following a decline in late September, UPS shares recovered and now trade near an all-time high. Even so, there are reasons to believe the stock is destined to record gains for the foreseeable future. CEO Carol Tome's "better, not bigger strategy" is leading to stronger margins and growth in profits. Meanwhile, secular trends will likely serve as tailwinds for the foreseeable future.

Why UPS Shares Trade Near All-Time Highs

Last September, FedEx (FDX) reported a big earnings miss and lowered FY 2022 guidance. Management also advised that the company was scrambling to hire the 90,000 workers needed to meet peak demand over the holiday season. As is often the case, UPS shares dropped in tandem with FDX following the less than glowing results and guidance.

However, in late October, UPS released the best Q3 results in company history.

Why is there such a disparity in the fortunes of two very similar companies? As is often the case, management is key. Take a gander at this excerpt from the last UPS conference call:

And in the third quarter, we made improvements in nearly every area of our operations led by preload, which improved by 6.5%. Combined, these improvements contributed to a decrease in direct labor hours per day of 5.1%. Brian Newman, CFO

The fact is that UPS is one of the few industrial companies to surmount labor force and supply chain issues. The firm has increased revenue by over 50% during the past five years while generating robust free cash flow and double-digit operating margins.

These results are driven by growth in each of the company’s three segments.

Beginning in late 2019, management’s sights shifted to small and medium-size businesses (SMBs). In Q3, SMBs constituted more than a fourth of UPS's U.S. package delivery volume.

UPS has also built up its healthcare segment. UPS Premier uses quality management systems (QMS) for storage, inventory management, and distribution of healthcare products. UPS is on track to deliver more than one billion vaccine doses by the end of this year, with a record of 99.9% on-time delivery. The healthcare business contributes to each of the three segments and is growing at a double-digit pace.

Testimony to the efficacy of these initiatives lies in the fact that UPS generated $6.8 billion in free cash flow in the first half of FY 2021, more than any full year in the company’s history.

UPS Stock Q3 Results

UPS provided Q3 results in the last week of October. As previously noted, UPS reported its best Q3 in company history, beating consensus on the top and bottom lines. GAAP EPS of $2.65 beat analysts' estimates by $0.10, and consolidated revenues of $23.2B increased by 9.2% year-over-year.

Revenue increased 15.5% in the international segment, with yields rising 14% and volume up 2%.

The U.S. Domestic Segment revenue grew by 7.4%. That segment, which provides more than 60% of company revenues, recorded operating margins of 10%. In large part, this was due to revenue per piece increasing by 12%, well ahead of the cost per piece increase of 10.4%.

The Supply Chain and Freight segment grew sales by 8% and notched an adjusted operating margin of 10.5%.

The company is raising its consolidated adjusted operating margin target to around 13.0% for FY 2021. Management also guides for adjusted return on invested capital of around 29%.

The long-term goals for UPS are to increase revenue from $84.6 billion in 2020 to a range of $98 billion to $102 billion in 2023. Management targets an increase in operating profit margin from 10.3% in 2020 to 12.7% to 13.7% in 2023.

When one considers recent results, it appears it is likely the company will achieve these goals.

The Threat From Amazon

Revenue from Amazon (AMZN) comprised $8.6 billion, or 11.06%, of UPS’s revenue in 2019. In 2020, those figures increased to $11.3 billion and 13.3% of sales. Nearly all of that business is handled by the U.S. Domestic Segment.

There are those that contend Amazon will build out its logistics network and eventually become an inexorable competitor. While it is true that AMZN is devoting large sums in capex to increase its logistics network, I contend that its goal is to merely maintain its position as the leading ecommerce company.

Investors should consider that while Amazon is viewed by many as primarily an ecommerce company, there is a great deal of evidence to support the premise that it should, and perhaps must, devote the bulk of its ample resources to its other businesses.

In the middle of this fiscal year, Amazon reported $114 billion in total revenues, with $98 billion derived from retail sales. However, the firm’s operating margin in retail was 3.6%. This compares to an overall operating margin for Amazon of 6.8%, and an AWS operating margin of 28%.

Furthermore, despite plowing billions into its logistics network, AMZN has barely made headway in terms of the share of its own packages that it delivers: in 2019, it is estimated Amazon shipped 58% of its own packages. As of late August 2021, Amazon delivered 66% of its own packages.

Those that fear Amazon will compete directly with UPS need look no further than the ignominious exit of DHL Express from the U.S. domestic package market after that company experienced six years of losses.

UPS: How Do I Love Thee? Let Me Count The Ways!

UPS is an example of the type of business that I view as a model investment. It operates as the dominant member of a duopoly within the U.S. An example of its preeminence lies in the following stats: FedEx's express and ground units moved 14.4 million average parcels daily in its four fiscal quarters ending in November 2020. During calendar year 2020, UPS transported 21.1 million packages per day.

If one hones in on just the U.S. ground market, UPS delivers an average 17.4 million parcels per day, while FedEx ground averages 11.4 million packages daily.

Furthermore, the services this duopoly provide are essential in nature. Until a phrase akin to “beam me up, Scotty” is uttered on a regular basis, it is hard to imagine the company going the way of buggy whip manufacturers.

The prospect of UPS facing competition from a startup is beyond unlikely. To replicate the company's assets, a competitor would need to operate more than 1,000 U.S. and 800 international package operating facilities. A rival would also require 127,000 vehicles, and 588 aircraft, not to mention enormous air hubs to match UPS’s transportation might. Now throw in the 58,000 containers UPS uses to transport cargo in its air fleet.

To this, add the fact that ecommerce sales in the US are projected to increase by roughly 75% between now and the end of 2025.

To round out my criteria for an investment prototype, UPS has a safe dividend and a firm financial foundation.

What Is The Target Price For UPS Stock?

The stock currently trades for $214.34 a share. The average 12-month price target of the 23 analysts that follow UPS is $212.57. The price target of the 11 analysts that rated the company following the most recent quarterly report is $230.72.

Seeking Alpha provides a 5-year PEG of 1.19x while Yahoo calculates a 5-year PEG of 1.52x. This compares to the company’s 5-year average PEG of 1.80x. The forward P/E is 15.02x versus the 5-year average P/E of 16.88.

PS Dividend And Debt

UPS shares yield 1.91%. The payout ratio is a bit over 36%, and the 5-year dividend growth rate is 5.51%.

I think it likely investors will witness an increased dividend growth rate, as management guides for a 50% payout ratio of the prior year’s adjusted net income.

Last August, Moody's and S&P lowered their ratings one notch for UPS’s debt. Moody’s rated UPS debt A2 with a negative outlook. S&P rated UPS debt A with a stable outlook. However, both ratings are in the upper-medium levels of investment grade.

Is UPS Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

There are a number of factors that indicate UPS is a desirable investment. The company is the dominant member of an oligopoly with enormous barriers to competition. UPS has a well-funded dividend and investment-grade debt.

Prior investments are serving investors well, and management has lowered the capex budget.

Ecommerce trends should provide powerful tailwinds for the foreseeable future.

The company's returns on invested capital are roughly 19.5% over the past decade.

UPS management has a three-year goal to increase revenue to $98 billion to $102 billion; to improve its adjusted operating margin to a range of 12.7% to 13.7%, along with an adjusted ROIC ranging from 26% to 29%. Recent results indicate the company is likely to meet or exceed those goals.

Despite labor and supply chain issues, limited competition and high barriers to entry allow UPS the leverage required to increase prices. Management has outlined plans to raise prices in 2022 by 5.9%.

The only barrier to my recommending UPS as a buy is its current valuation. I see UPS stock as trading in the more desirable end of a fair value range. I will add that the mediocre yield and 5-year dividend growth rate buttress my reluctance to add to my position in the name.

Consequently, I rate UPS as a HOLD.

Nonetheless, I anticipate that shares of UPS will continue to increase in value over the short- to mid-term, albeit perhaps not as rapidly as the broader indexes. I also view UPS as a very safe investment over the long term.