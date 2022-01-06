peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

One of the most important lessons I learned in my years of investing is to pay attention to what the market is trying to tell you. There are subtle signs from time to time and relative performance charts always tell a story. Instead of thinking about the markets from a pure fundamental viewpoint, you have to ask yourself what's the story? Is the story matching the price action? And if so, what can you do to take advantage of it?

In the case of growth versus value, or tech versus energy, the trade has been simple but far from straightforward. Ever since the Pfizer vaccine news, energy has materially outperformed tech.

But for much of 2021, the outperformance saw periods of whipsaws that questioned even the strongest believers. That's because, during inflection points, those periods tend to create stomach-churning volatility that will make the average person exit. We think that period is ending.

As we wrote in an article titled "A Dark Winter Ahead," the rotation from tech to energy is only just getting started. Various COVID variants throughout 2021 made the "reopening trade" questionable, but as we've seen with real-time oil demand data, oil demand continues to recover and inventories continue to decline.

Source: Kpler

Source: EIA, HFI Research

The combination of bullish oil market fundamentals with the Fed raising interest rates should, in our view, accelerate the current rotation that's happening.

And as inflation risks continue despite the Fed easing monetary policy, the market will become more obsessed with cash flow today as opposed to the future. As the legendary Warren Buffett always said, interest rates are finance's gravity, so the higher they go, the more depressed valuations become.

In addition to the arguments we've made above, valuations for energy stocks continue to be unquestionably depressed.

As you can see in the first chart, the average valuation given to an index of large oil companies is $58.34/bbl WTI. For small-cap names, the implied valuation is even lower. This asymmetry in valuation in relation to where oil is trading today makes energy stocks incredibly attractive.

In addition, we expect energy companies by Q4 earnings reports (end of February) to further increase dividends and share buybacks as high oil prices have persisted. Suncor, for example, is likely going to increase dividends again in February, if not in May (Q1 report). The board of directors will have to answer shareholder demands of why the dividend policy is set at $40/bbl WTI when the price is over $70/bbl.

But this is all a first-world problem. Because for energy companies going forward, how much to return to shareholders will be the problem. And unlike tech companies with no earnings, whether or not to pay a dividend is a luxury they cannot afford.

So as the rest of the year progresses, we think the trade is still the same: long energy, and short tech.

Remain long energy stocks until the market says otherwise. And if fundamentals matter (they always do), then the story is still the same: undersupply will continue.