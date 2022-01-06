Listen To The Market And It's Saying Energy Should Outperform Tech
Summary
- Energy is materially outperforming tech to start the year.
- Oil market fundamentals remain very bullish and with the Fed now raising interest rates, we see this rotation accelerating.
- Energy stocks remain undervalued relative to where oil is at today.
- As the rest of the year progresses, we think the trade is still the same: long energy, and short tech.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, HFI Research. Learn More »
One of the most important lessons I learned in my years of investing is to pay attention to what the market is trying to tell you. There are subtle signs from time to time and relative performance charts always tell a story. Instead of thinking about the markets from a pure fundamental viewpoint, you have to ask yourself what's the story? Is the story matching the price action? And if so, what can you do to take advantage of it?
In the case of growth versus value, or tech versus energy, the trade has been simple but far from straightforward. Ever since the Pfizer vaccine news, energy has materially outperformed tech.
But for much of 2021, the outperformance saw periods of whipsaws that questioned even the strongest believers. That's because, during inflection points, those periods tend to create stomach-churning volatility that will make the average person exit. We think that period is ending.
As we wrote in an article titled "A Dark Winter Ahead," the rotation from tech to energy is only just getting started. Various COVID variants throughout 2021 made the "reopening trade" questionable, but as we've seen with real-time oil demand data, oil demand continues to recover and inventories continue to decline.
Source: Kpler
Source: EIA, HFI Research
The combination of bullish oil market fundamentals with the Fed raising interest rates should, in our view, accelerate the current rotation that's happening.
And as inflation risks continue despite the Fed easing monetary policy, the market will become more obsessed with cash flow today as opposed to the future. As the legendary Warren Buffett always said, interest rates are finance's gravity, so the higher they go, the more depressed valuations become.
In addition to the arguments we've made above, valuations for energy stocks continue to be unquestionably depressed.
As you can see in the first chart, the average valuation given to an index of large oil companies is $58.34/bbl WTI. For small-cap names, the implied valuation is even lower. This asymmetry in valuation in relation to where oil is trading today makes energy stocks incredibly attractive.
In addition, we expect energy companies by Q4 earnings reports (end of February) to further increase dividends and share buybacks as high oil prices have persisted. Suncor, for example, is likely going to increase dividends again in February, if not in May (Q1 report). The board of directors will have to answer shareholder demands of why the dividend policy is set at $40/bbl WTI when the price is over $70/bbl.
But this is all a first-world problem. Because for energy companies going forward, how much to return to shareholders will be the problem. And unlike tech companies with no earnings, whether or not to pay a dividend is a luxury they cannot afford.
So as the rest of the year progresses, we think the trade is still the same: long energy, and short tech.
Remain long energy stocks until the market says otherwise. And if fundamentals matter (they always do), then the story is still the same: undersupply will continue.
HFI Research, #1 Energy Service
For energy investors, the 2014-2020 bear market has been incredibly brutal. But as the old adage goes, "Low commodity prices cure low commodity prices." Our deep understanding of US shale and other oil market fundamentals leads us to believe that we are finally entering a multi-year bull market. Investors should take advantage of the incoming trend and be positioned in real assets like precious metals and energy stocks. If you are interested, we can help! Come and see for yourself!
This article was written by
#1 Oil and Natural Gas Research Service on Seeking Alpha
----------
HFI Research specializes in contrarian investment analysis. We help you to find clarity in a world of uncertainty. We take contrarian thinking very seriously and believe that the only way to obtain a real edge in the market is to possess a contrarian investment thesis. We share our investment analysis with premium subscribers through daily and weekly reports.
----------
HFI Research Premium currently includes:
Oil Market Fundamentals - Our daily oil market report that discusses the current oil market fundamentals and the incoming price trend.
Natural Gas Fundamentals - Our daily natural gas market report that details current trader positioning, fundamentals, weather, and the incoming trade set-up.
Real-Time Trade Notifications - We actively trade oil and natural gas ETNs. In addition, we also issue real-time trade notifications on individual stocks.
Weekly EIA Crude Storage Forecasts - Every Saturday, we give the EIA crude storage estimate for the incoming week's report.
Weekly US Oil Production Forecasts - A weekly tracker for real-time US oil production so subscribers can understand what's happening to US shale growth.
What Research Reports We Read - A weekly report that covers all the research reports we read for the week, so subscribers can understand the market consensus and contrarian viewpoints better.
What Changed This Week - Our flagship weekly report.
For more info, please message us.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SU, CVE, CNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.