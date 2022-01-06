Adrian Vidal/iStock via Getty Images

A reader reached out to me and told me that it has been some time since I did a more "general" article on some great undervalued stocks. I agree - it has been.

With that in mind, I wanted to use this article to show you two companies that I believe have 20%-plus annualized upsides for 2022, but that also give you more than 4% yield at current market prices.

My "recipe" for beating the market while at the same time staying very diversified involves finding undervalued, quality businesses, buying them, and keeping them until they no longer are undervalued, but overvalued. In some cases, that cycle takes 10-20 years.

In some cases, it takes less than five months.

What it requires is knowing your stuff, knowing the company, and having the guts and the spine to follow your investment strategy - or following someone you trust who you know has your best interest at heart.

To me, it has meant that I've outperformed local national indexes by around 2-3x. It also means I've been able to double my portfolio size in less than five years. It's certainly not the only strategy out there, but it's a strategy that's allowed me to stay well ahead of the curve, while at the same time staying diversified to a degree that, to some, makes my portfolio look more like an index fund than a DGI portfolio.

The two stocks presented in this article have the following circumstances:

Both are investment-grade rated.

Both have yields over 4%.

Both have excellent fundamentals, and clear catalysts for growth.

I own more than 1.5% of each company in terms of my total portfolio value. I eat my own cooking. I bought each/more of each within the last three months.

I consider both companies firm "BUY" at current valuations.

I will probably buy more of each.

Let's get into them.

1. Verizon Communications ( NYSE: VZ

I love what has happened with Verizon. The company is experiencing massive share price pressure due to political, 5G, and other risks. What this means is that we're being offered the opportunity to purchase Verizon Communications, the second-largest wireless carrier in all of the US, with 121 million subscribers, at a discount of below 10X earnings multiple.

Considering at what levels the market is overvalued today, I believe it's very important that you, as an investor, to realize what this means.

Verizon Communications is BBB+ rated, not far from an A-credit rating. It also has a market capitalization of 215 billion at this particular time.

Why is this important?

Because it indicates the relative size of the company and the relative risk to the company's debt, as well as its ease in financing new debt. The risk in terms of this is very low. It also doesn't share any of the content-specific and operational risks that have been plaguing AT&T (T). Now, I consider AT&T a great company - I'm heavily invested in AT&T as well. But I consider VZ to be far more stable and better managed than AT&T. That's why my Verizon stake is significantly higher than my stake in AT&T.

My portfolio stake in Verizon is at 2.2%. Some of you might say that this is very low - and perhaps compared to some, it is. However, my core portfolio has a value of over $1.4 million at the time of this article, so 2.2% is still a significant amount of capital, close to $30,000 - and it's one I've expanded over the past year.

Some of the holdings I've divested because they became overvalued have gone straight into Verizon.

Verizon's dividend yield, with 15 years of consecutive increases and no fundamental signs of slowing down, is over 4.5% at current valuations. You need not go far at all to find a time when Verizon yielded less than 4%. This dividend is extremely well covered in terms of EPS payout, at less than 50% on a 2021E basis, and is expected to grow in single digits going into 2022 and 2023 (Source: FactSet)

So not only are you investing in a stock that, only on the basis of its yield, is close to beating realistic inflation of 4-6%, that's only the beginning of its upside. Because it trades at a sub-10X P/E, or at 9.75X to be precise, this is close to a 3X P/E discount compared to its historical discount of 12-13X P/E.

The company doesn't need to show peer outperformance and grow to premium levels here. All Verizon Communications needs to do is reverse.

What you're investing in is the thesis that the second-largest telco in the United States of America will, eventually, no longer trade at a discount. And the company is paying you 4.8% for the pleasure.

The total upside for this entire thesis of course depends on expectations. I won't go above the company's historical discount of 12.88X here, but you do need to know that at previous times in history, Verizon has traded closer to 15X P/E.

However, my readers follow me in part because I focus on the companies that outperform the market even when they do worse than expected. So that's what we will do here.

So, if Verizon Communications simply reverts to its 12.88X premium by 2023, an investor would make 45.53% or 20.75% annualized. That's turning a $10,000 investment into $14,553 inclusive of dividends in less than two years, in a market that on a broad basis is expected to move sideways as opposed to up. That's the upside I consider conservative and realistic based on today's forecasts.

So what exactly are Verizon's issues?

Well, a few things.

Delays in 5G rollouts have impacted company valuations.

Capex spend for upgrades and spectrum have been large and will likely continue.

Earnings growth due to increased spending for new technologies has been muted, impacting forecasted shareholder returns.

Massive new growth from new segments/ideas is difficult, as evidenced by the global telco "search for growth," which has resulted in very few successes. Verizon itself is divesting assets (media) and trying various M&As.

Basically, what the bearish side of things is saying is that "Verizon's historical growth won't match its future growth." as well as "Verizon doesn't have a good idea where its future growth outperformance will come from."

I completely agree with this assessment. In fact, with the exception of Canadian Telus (TU), I know of very few telcos in the world that have been able to profitably and consistently expand their operations and introduce significant innovation beyond legacy. Content/streaming/media? Yeah, that's one thing - but the success rate so far has been meager - look at AT&T, or Telia (OTCPK:TLSNY) on a global basis. Or even Verizon itself, divesting its media assets. Several reasons for this, but this is one of the reasons why i favor telco's which focus on legacy operations.

The bearish camp also points to DG models that forecast difficulty in increasing the pace of the dividend payout. Again, I agree. It's unlikely Verizon will be able to do this.

My argument is that it does not matter at current valuations.

Even based on a now-relevant P/E range of 9-10X P/E, Verizon could trade sideways toward a 10-11.4X P/E, and based on current forecasts, would still beat market estimates at annualized RoR of 9-15%. My article argument is for a full reversion to discount, but even using the bear sides argument of no dividend growth expansion and slow growth, the company will still outperform.

Considering the bond-like safety of Verizon as an investment, that's not something to overlook in today's market environment. Current average stock price targets confirm this picture. Verizon is currently at a discount of 11.2% to S&P global analyst averages of $59.5/share. (Source: S&P Global)

Another argument from the bearish camp is that Verizon, longer term, has actually been a destroyer of investment capital if bought at certain prices. Again, I agree.

However, there's not a single time in the last 20 years if you had bought Verizon at a sub-11/around 11X P/E, and up until today would not have made good returns.

So, in the end, it's all a matter of valuation. If you buy it cheap, you're likely to make good returns. If not, it's a different case altogether.

I wouldn't "BUY" Verizon at 12-13X P/E, because the returns at that valuation would be meager going forward. But I would consider the company a "BUY" here because the reversion potential to that discount valuations are high - and even if the company doesn't meet them, you'll still get positive growth and dividends from your investment. It's not a case of "massive growth" or outperformance. I don't believe we'll see that. I believe we'll see Verizon more or less maintaining its market position.

That's what makes this, to me one of the better and safer investments available on the market today - especially for those of you looking for "safe" places to stash your cash. I view this as one of those. Even if the company were to drop below a 9X P/E until 2023, you would still not be "losing" money, including that dividend.

So, a "BUY". I'll continue to "BUY."

Let me be very clear - since I bought my last set of shares back in the December dip, that specific purchase has already seen returns of 16% in less than a month due to the recent surge upward.

I view BASF as extremely undervalued seen to potential 2022-2023E returns, and I wrote a lengthy and in-depth article on it on iREIT on Alpha.

However, even following this 16% surge in share price since my last buy, we still have well over 20% potential annualized RoR here. BASFY is the relevant US ADR for people who cannot invest in the native share, and the ADR represents 1/4th of the native share. Like Verizon, BASF trades around 9.7X normalized P/E.

This is despite:

BASF is the largest chemical company on earth.

BASF has an A grade credit from S&P.

BASF has a current ~4.6% native yield on the EU share going by the 2021 dividend, which is likely to be raised in 2022.

Even normalization upside from current levels to a ~14X P/E in 2023, is above 20% annualized, and considering full recovery brings with it potential returns of 23%-24%.

In terms of importance for its customers, I will argue that BASF's importance is as great or greater than Verizon. It also has a lower debt ratio, and there are very specific reasons why I believe 2022 may be a turnaround year for the company's longer-term pressures that have caused the share price to dip.

What are some of the issues that have brought BASF to this point we're seeing?

BASF has had profitability issues and headwinds. The company has undergone multiple savings and efficiency programs and is currently in the midst of another one.

The company's margins can be volatile, and very closely tied to market dynamics and its value chain. Compared to peers, a fair question on a historical basis has been why the company's margins and results have not been better, given their market-dominating position.

The divestments of its oil/gas operations in the form of Wintershall DEA have been spoken about for some time - but the company has been less than clear about its plans to offset some of the agrichem reliance and loss of physical natgas hedges that will result from the divestment/IPO.

Future visibility has been low, and EPS has been volatile.

The company went through significant impairments in 2020 that necessitated significant lowering of targets and multiples.

However, I strongly believe that 2022 will change some of these things for the following reasons.

Unlike some analysts, I believe a switch to lower fossil fuel-based input is a smart move, and the divestment of Wintershall DEA will bring in massive amounts of cash to the balance sheet. This cash will be used in a combined buyback, dividend, and capex effort.

The company's concepts, including the "Verbund," remain a strong contributor to sector-leading profitability during good years and cover the entire value chain of chemicals/chemical production.

The company is already producing low-carbon/low-impact alternatives to previous products and chemicals.

The company is benefiting from Bayer's OTCPK:BAYZF)

The company trades at a significant discount to any peer worth mentioning. It has a higher yield, lower EV/EBITDA, lower DCF (according to both mine and other analyst targets), lower book values as well as other valuation methods.

As I'm writing this article, BASF is already climbing more. I believe that the fundamental uptrends of confirmed plans for share buybacks in the amount of €3B until 2023, a potentially increased dividend, higher profitability for 2022, and the conclusion of the aforementioned Energy IPO will deliver significant outperformance for BASF during this year.

I own 1.7% BASF in my portfolio. I still consider the company a "BUY" here for all of the reasons mentioned above. The average analyst target gives us a €87-90/share price target for BASF (Source: S&P Global), and European equity analysts give this one an €87.6/share.

I'm more conservative than both of these and would keep buying BASF until about €85/share - although once it crosses that €70-€75 barrier, the upside is shrinking here.

Because of this, I'm very happy I invested under €58/share, but I would still consider this one of the most valuable "BUYs" today.

Concluding

Are these two the only/best buyable companies on the market today?

No.

They're good buys. They are some of the largest businesses in terms of market dominance/position that are on sale today, and they are two companies that I personally own large stakes in, and will likely buy more in.

But there is plenty of value in the market today, for those that know where to look. What I'm showing you here are only two of the better alternatives we see.

In my writing, both free and premium, I cover many more companies with different upsides. What makes these interesting is the combination of BBB+/A rated credit safety, a 4.5%+ yield for both, and a 20%-plus annualized upside.

I firmly believe that any dividend growth investor or value-focused investor worth his/her salt should not simply overlook these businesses.

So with that said - these are the two companies I wanted to cover for you today.

Thank you for reading - I'm buying these here.

Are you?