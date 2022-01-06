peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

It's amazing how quickly one's target can turn from bearish to bullish. A little over two months ago I warned investors that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) was due to tank to $20 within a month after it had just spiked to $50 on hype. Not only did the stock drop to $20 in less than a month, it proceeded to drop another two-thirds on top of that to close at $6.19 on Wednesday with a negative start on Thursday. As the selling pressure seemingly never ends, I have decided to catch the falling knife and aggressively call out a bottom. I have recently purchased 400 $10 call options expiring in May and continue to pad my bullish BKKT position with more calls of various strikes and expiries on continued stock price weakness. This article will outline why I believe that fundamentally BKKT is worth $20 and that it can return to that level within the next few months.

A serious player in the digital asset space for less than $2 billion

According to the latest registration statement, BKKT has 57.2 million shares outstanding with 208.2 million Class V shares that along with an equal number of Opco common units can be converted into Class A shares after the lock-up period has ended. Along with 7.1 million warrants, that leads to a fully diluted share count of 272.5 million. BKKT is valued at a $1.7 billion market cap based on Wednesday's close of $6.19.

While on its initial run, BKKT was expensive for a startup with minimal revenue at an $11 billion market cap. Now at less than a $2 billion market cap, I believe it is cheap for a company with an ecosystem and financial backing that can make it a serious player in the digital asset space. It's more than just a cryptocurrency trading platform. Its business model is to provide a suite of B2B2C digital currency solutions from payment solutions to loyalty rewards programs. Basically, if you believe that cryptocurrency, NFTs and other types of digital assets are here to stay, BKKT should be a part of your speculative portfolio.

From a pure income statement perspective, it's hard to justify much more than a $2 billion valuation. But that's to be expected from a startup company. The company achieved $9.1 million in revenue and a $28.8 million net loss in Q3 2021. The company has projected $224 million in revenue excluding transaction-based expenses in 2022, and $515 million in revenue excluding transaction-based expenses in 2025, with $242 million in EBITDA.

BKKT is trading at 7.5x its projected 2022 revenue, which is not that out of line to peers. For instance, Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) trades at 9.2x of trailing revenue. BKKT is trading at 7.0x 2025 EBITDA, which also is not that out of line for an EBITDA figure that's three years out and has a high level of execution risk associated with it.

Where BKKT has value is in its relationships and infrastructure. It was born out of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), and ICE owns a majority of BKKT's equity through the locked Class V stock. Therefore its trading platforms for cryptocurrencies will have instant credibility in terms of execution and security compared to its competition.

Source: Bakkt investor presentation

While there is a bit of a "the man" aspect to BKKT being born out of ICE - ironic given that it's seeking to facilitate bitcoin trading and other initiatives that could broadly be considered decentralized finance - mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrency isn't going to happen unless this trusted infrastructure exists. Hardcore bitcoin bulls may never intentionally use BKKT's platform, but everyone else, from layman retail traders to CEOs of companies, will over the less well-known and trusted platforms out there.

Management teams of public companies are caught between a rock and a hard place. They need to keep up with the latest trends to remain competitive, but also want to be seen making serious business decisions. Public companies that have turned into and accepted their meme stock status have no issue in making announcements that they will now start accepting crypto as payments, no matter how shallow or short-sighted of an announcement that is. They are trying to appease their mostly young, retail investors. Companies that are valued based on fundamentals and mostly held by institutions don't have the option to make irresponsible and half-baked long term decisions.

Cryptocurrencies are a very divisive topic. They are loved by young traders and are sworn to be an imperative part of the DeFi movement. But they are hated by older value investors - the people who take investing very seriously and hold the greatest proportion of wealth in pensions and retirement funds. Non-meme stock companies have to tread very carefully when approaching this cryptocurrency topic. If they are going to go the route of accepting cryptocurrency as currency, they need a service provider that is able to handle the end-to-end process of any cryptocurrency initiative, whether it's for accepting it as a payment or as part of a loyalty program. The announcement needs to look like a serious business decision with teeth, not an attempt to grab headlines and pump up a stock price.

This is where BKKT comes in and why it gets partnerships like the ones with Mastercard (MA) to offer innovative crypto and loyalty solutions and Fiserv (FISV) on mainstream use of crypto assets for leading global merchants. Note the URLs of the links point to Mastercard and Fiserv's websites. These are large cap fintech companies that value their partnerships with BKKT so much that they are making their own press releases. When a small or mid cap company partners with a large cap or otherwise well-known company, it wants the world to know and will make a big deal of that announcement. However, this is rarely reciprocated by the larger company. It's just not a very important deal for them as it is for the smaller company. This is not the case for Mastercard and Fiserv when it comes to their respective partnerships with Bakkt. They want the world to know that they are getting into the digital asset sector and believe that BKKT is a trusted and competent partner for that. Penny stocks don't get that kind of respect from $100 billion firms.

The infrastructure, relationships, respect and credibility that Bakkt has in the fintech space is worth at least a $5 billion valuation in my view, worthy of around a $20 per share stock price. At its current stock price, BKKT has a reasonable 7.5x revenue multiple, suggesting that this is a floor. Though one must wonder how it has sold off so steeply in the first place.

Why has the stock tanked so hard and why I think it will rebound in the coming months

I outlined quite clearly in my previous article why I thought BKKT would drop from the mid-$40's to less than $20 in a short time frame. BKKT rose to $50 on a limited float and the warrants which were not yet exercisable were trading at a substantial discount to their intrinsic value. The stock cratered in the six weeks following my article up until the registration of 232 million shares and warrants on December 15. By then the stock had collapsed to $13.76 on the eve of registration and proceeded to drop to $9.08 the next day.

The registration of these shares was what I was waiting for in order to start a small long position from call options and proceed to add from there on weakness. What surprised me is that the weakness has not only continued but accelerated into the first few days of January. One has to ask what is the reason for the tank now and when will it reverse?

Based on the timing of the registration of shares and the heavy drop in the stock in a short period of time, my guess is that tax loss selling played a large role in the selling pressure at the end of the year. Both retail traders and institutions who held the PIPE would have been interested in selling a loser at the end of the year. But that doesn't explain BKKT losing 27% in the first three trading days of 2022.

My guess is that a fund that held PIPE shares blew up and was forced to liquidate some of its holdings, which set off a chain reaction in addition to market-wide pressures. Many recent ex-SPAC tech listings have taken it on the chin more than most other 2020-21 high fliers in the first few days of the year. These stocks are often held across the board by institutions that invest in PIPE deals.

Short interest on BKKT as of December 15 was 12.26 million. Since the share registration, it would be expected that the majority of those shorts which likely represented boxed long positions from the PIPE have since covered. Ortex data estimates that there are currently five million shorts outstanding while the cost to borrow has plunged from 57% to 5%. I don't believe that shorting is the cause of the collapse. In fact, I think there will be a short "squeeze" if squeeze is defined as shorts covering at massive profits. If someone had shorted at $20, they are looking at 70% profits covering at $6 and 65% profits covering at $7. It doesn't make a lot of difference to them where exactly they cover and upside for them continuing to hold the position is limited. I expect them to cover their position and use their margin on a more lucrative shorting opportunity.

There is another factor to consider when assessing near term price point expectations, and that is within the lockup agreement for the founder shares:

Pursuant to the Stockholders Agreement and the Insider Letter Agreement (each as described in “Certain Relationships and Related Party Transactions”), other than for certain permitted transfers: (i) Opco Equity Holders may not transfer, or make a public announcement of any intention to transfer, any of our equity securities (other than any PIPE Shares) or Opco’s equity securities of Opco before April 15, 2022 (the “Opco Lock-Up Period”) and (ii) the Sponsor and the Insiders may not transfer, or make a public announcement of any intention to transfer any Founder Shares until the earlier of (A) October 15, 2022 and (B) subsequent to the Closing, (i) if the closing price of our Class A Common Stock equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (subject to customary adjustments) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after the Closing or (ii) the date on which we complete a liquidation, merger amalgamation, capital stock exchange, reorganization or other similar transaction that results in the holders of our Class A Common Stock having the right to exchange their Class A Common Stock for cash, securities or other property...

ICE's Opco shares are locked until April 15, 2022. Two months ago that would have been a bearish risk of dilution in the $40's. Now at $6, these powerful insiders have an incentive to see the stock price rise by this date. The founder shares are locked until October 15 unless a corporate transaction takes place, or the stock price equals or exceeds $12 150 days after closing. That 150 day period begins in mid-March. So if the stock price is above $12 starting then, the founder shares could come off their lock at the same time as the Opco shares, rather than waiting an additional six months. Therefore the founders have a great incentive in seeing the stock price maintain at least the $12 level by mid-March.

Considering the beating BKKT has taken, I felt it was an opportune time to take an aggressive long position. I believe the stock has a fair value of around $20 per share. The near term financial projections don't support it, but the relationships, infrastructure and market credibility having been born out of and backed by ICE does. BKKT took a beating partially as a failed meme stock as retail traders who didn't understand the risks of chasing an ex-SPAC right before PIPE shares and warrants get registered took a heavy hit. But that doesn't account for the fact that the founders and other powerful insiders have a vested interest in seeing the stock price at least back to $12 sooner rather than later. Unless market sentiment continues to remain highly bearish for (former) high-flying tech stocks, I expect their goal to succeed.