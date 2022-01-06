Far700/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) is transitioning into a higher-quality gathering and processing company. ENLC operates in four segments. Two are in decline, a third is likely to see moderate long-term growth, and a fourth—its Permian segment—is growing like a weed. As the Permian segment grows at a higher rate than the other three, it will weigh more heavily in companywide results and drive future growth.

Introduction

ENLC has been chugging along nicely since we acquired its units at $4.15 back in February 2021. Our thesis had three parts:

The Permian segment drives growth.

The Louisiana segment continues to grow at a moderate rate as natural gas and NGL upstream and downstream activity increases over time.

The Oklahoma and North Texas segments continue to decline. However, their low capex requirements allow the cash flow they generate to fund capital investments in ENLC's high-growth areas. Longer-term, these segments may also get a boost from higher natural gas prices that come about from increasing U.S. gas export capacity.

All three parts of the thesis are progressing nicely, and we believe they will continue to benefit ENLC’s fundamental results and stock performance.

ENLC’s four regional operating segments are depicted in the map below.

Source: ENLC asset map. Black text added by author.

The company’s progress over the past year can be seen in its results through September 30.

Source: ENLC Q3 2021 Earnings Press Release.

Recent processing expansion initiatives in ENLC's Permian systems—namely, Project War Horse and Phantom in the Midland and the restart of its Tiger plant in the Delaware Basin—will enable its Permian system to continue growing over future quarters and years.

Macro Natural Gas Support

ENLC’s gathering systems are geared toward natural gas. Recent months have seen natural gas demand surge as global economic activity recovered from the pandemic. At the same time, inventories outside the U.S. remain at risk of drawing to dangerously low levels by late winter.

Domestic natural gas prices followed international prices to multi-year highs.

Not surprisingly, domestic natural gas producers have responded to the higher prices by increasing production.

Source: HFI Research.

The production increase has increased activity in natural gas weighted shale basins. For instance, activity has picked up in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma, where ENLC services Devon Energy (DVN) and other customers.

Source: EIA Dec. 2021 Drilling Productivity Report. Red circle added by author.

As the chart shows, producer activity in the Anadarko has a long way to recover from pre-pandemic levels. We expect the recovery to continue, led initially by private E&Ps.

Similar dynamics are at play in the Barnett shale in North Texas, where ENLC operates the largest gathering system.

A recovery in these regions will mitigate declining midstream throughput volumes and boost ENLC cash flows. ENLC's Oklahoma and North Texas segments have low capital requirements, so management can use their cash flows to fund growth in ENLC's Permian and Louisiana segments, pay down debt, and repurchase shares.

Yield Safety

ENLC shares currently yield 6.4% based on the company's most recent dividend announcement. Their yield is well-covered by free cash flow and sports a coverage ratio of 2.0-times. Until 2020, ENLC operated at a cash-flow deficit after capital expenditures that it funded by issuing debt and preferred stock. In 2020 and 2021, however, the company transitioned to a cash flow surplus after it reduced capital expenditures and harvested the cash flows from previous years' growth projects.

The turnabout from cash flow deficit to surplus is evident over the past four quarters, as shown in the following chart.

The cash flow surplus indicates that ENLC’s dividend is well covered. And with its leverage ratio about to fall below management's target of 4.0-times, we think ENLC will direct cash flow from debt paydown toward increasing dividends and share repurchases.

Valuation

ENLC shares remain undervalued. We think they are conservatively worth between $9.00 and $11.00 per share.

In determining the shares' value, we tried to keep our assumptions conservative. For instance, ENLC’s Permian segment grew by 26% over the twelve months through September 30 and is likely to grow at more than 15% in 2022, but we assume it grows by 12.5% through 2025, and then by 10% from 2026 to 2031. We also assume the Louisiana segment grows by 2.5% per year, the Oklahoma segment declines by 1.8% per year, and the North Texas segment declines by 5% per year.

Our projections are detailed in the following table. It illustrates how Permian growth crowds out the contribution from the declining segments, while Louisiana growth continues at a low rate.

We assume the company uses its $100 million share repurchase program to reduce its share count by 12 million shares, or 2.5%, in 2022. We also assume management directs cash flow not paid out in dividends toward paying down debt.

Our valuations based on future free cash flow and EV/EBITDA multiples both imply a value for ENLC shares of between $10 and $12 over the next three to five years, for total return upside of 58% to 89%.

From a discounted cash flow perspective, our bullish scenario, which assumes free cash flow grows by 5% per year over the next ten years estimates the shares are worth $13.73. Our bearish scenario that assumes zero growth over the next ten years values the shares at $10.11, still 43.4% higher than today's price. This indicates that a substantial margin of safety exists in the shares.

Conclusion

ENLC is on its way to becoming a growth-oriented G&P. Our valuations assume free cash flow and EV/EBITDA multiples of between 8 and 10 times. As the Permian segment grows to comprise an ever-larger portion of the company's earning power, ENLC shares are likely to receive a higher trading multiple in the market, putting the high end of our valuation in play.

We plan on holding our shares for the next three to five years, over which time we expect to earn an attractive total return. We recommend that investors do the same and buy ENLC shares at their current discounted price.