David Ramos/Getty Images News

Thesis and Background

This article explains why we hold Verizon (NYSE:VZ) in our early retirement portfolio.

First, a bit of background of our overall strategy. As detailed in my earlier article, contrary to the popular advice of building "a" retirement portfolio or "the" perfect retirement portfolio, we always hold two portfolios. And we suggest you do the same at any stage of life. Build two portfolios in a so-called barbell fashion - one for short-term survival (e.g., a visit to the ER next month) and one for long-term growth (e.g., take care of things when we are 90 years old and estate planning for kids and grandkids). Long-term and short-term risks are never the same and shouldn't be mixed up. Delineating these risks is diversification at a grand level.

Under this general background, VZ is a holding in our short-term portfolio. As you will see, first it generates an attractive and reliable current dividend income (the dividend yield is almost 4.8% as of this writing). The yield becomes even more appealing when compared to risk-free rates. The dividend yield spread between VZ and 10-year Treasury rates is now exceeding 3.1%, near the widest level in a decade.

At the same time, a sizable capital appreciation is very likely in the near term too. Wall Street's concern about its competitiveness in the wireless business is overblown and has driven the valuation to a cyclical low. The reality is that the stock is supported by competitive margins, health profitability well above the cost of capital, and superb financial strength, as detailed below.

Stable and strong capital structure

The following table shows the capital structure of the stock in recent years. First, let's address the elephant in the room for many investors - debt. Its debt has increased by almost $100B in the past decade indeed. However, the issue needs to be put into perspective:

The cost of the debt has been steadily decreasing over the past decade, thanks to the secular decline of the interest rate and VZ credit rating.

Combined with its cash generation ability, its ability to service debt has actually improved, not deteriorated, as a result. Interest coverage (defined as EBIT divided by interest expense) has been in a steady improvement in the past decade. It started around 4.8x at the beginning of the decade (when the debt was about $50B), improved to about 7.5x in 2020 (when the debt was about $144B), and is projected to be more than 10x based on 2021 forecasts. So its ability to service the debt has been improved more than 200% over the past decade. To better appreciate how strong its position is, the average debt coverage for the S&P index is about 6.1x - almost 40% lower than VZ.

Lastly, as can be seen, its capital structure has actually been very stable and consistent in terms of equity/EV ratio and Debt/EV ratios.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha.

Low cost of capital and high profitability

This section evaluates its profitability by two approaches - first by comparing its cost of capital to its return on capital, and second by comparing its margins to its peers.

This analysis uses the Weighted Average Cost of Capital ("WACC") to evaluate its cost of capital. The WACC is calculated as:

WACC = portion of equity * cost of equity + portion of debt * cost of debt * (1- tax rate)

We already have all the inputs above for the WACC calculation from the capital structure evaluation. So the next chart directly shows the WACC results. Note that the cost of equity is calculated using the Capital Asset Pricing Model ("CAPM"), considering the volatility of the stock (the beta) and the risk-free return (the 10-year Treasury bond yield).

As seen, the cost of equity for VZ has been quite stable around 7% in the past decade, substantially lower than the typical range of 8~10% used in practice due to its lower volatility. And finally, VZ's cost of capital has been quite stable in the range from 4.8% to 6.6%, with an average of only 5.7%.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

The next chart also compares the WACC against the return on capital employed ("ROCE") for VZ. The ROCE results are directly pulled from my earlier article here and interested readers can see the details there. As seen, the ROCE has been systematically higher than WACC with a healthy margin. For a business like VZ, the calculation of ROCE considers the following items as capital actually employed: working capital (including payables, receivables, inventory) and net PPE (property, plant, and equipment). VZ's ROCE has been on average 30.8%, substantially and consistently higher than the average WACC of 5.7%. WACC is the hurdle rate of return, or the minimum required return, that a business needs to make to overcome the cost of the capital. And this comparison shows that the business can sustainably earn a healthy return on capital raised.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

When compared to its peers, VZ is highly profitable too, as shown by the following comparisons. And we will elaborate more on the competitive landscape in the risks section later.

Source: author and Yahoo Finance.

Valuation and expected return

Here I will use the discounted dividend model ("DDM") given VZ's stable dividends. In the DDM model, the fair value of a business is the summation of all its future dividend payments discounted to their present value. And this analysis uses the WACC as the discount rate because WACC is the minimum required return that a business needs to make to overcome the cost of capital. Therefore, it is the minimum rate that future earnings should be discounted.

With the above understanding, the DDM calculations for VZ are shown below. These calculations considered different combinations of WACC and terminal dividend growth rate ("DGR"). Because as we have seen above, the WACC did and will fluctuate in a certain range. Many factors could cause such fluctuation such as interest rate and the capital structure of the VZ. Therefore, it makes sense to explore a range of possibilities. These calculations also considered a range of terminal dividend growth rates, ranging from 2.0 to 4.5%. These are the growth rate that a business can perpetually maintain and usually are in the mid to lower-single digit range.

The color in the background shows the possibility of each combination. The darker the background color, the more probable the scenario is expected to materialize. And as can be seen, the most probable scenarios are those in the middle highlighted with red.

With the above valuation, the marking of safety and expected return can be projected. And the projections are summarized in the next chart in this section.

As a base case, I expect the fair value to be about $95. The base case considers an average WACC and an average growth rate. Even in this case, the current price represents a margin of safety of about 76%.

The bull case considers a lucky combination of a higher growth rate and a lower cost of capital. The fair value in this case will be about $128. In this case, investment at the current price features a considerable margin of safety of 137%, and the five-year annual return is estimated to be a whopping almost 19%.

The bear case represents an unlucky combination of higher cost of capital and a lower growth rate. And even in this case, investment at the current price has a sizable margin of safety, about 35%. And the 5 years projected return is projected to be a decent 6.2%

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

Risks

The main risks are:

The interest rate risk is the main risk as I see at this point. VZ relies on debt financing and is therefore somewhat sensitive to interest rate change. VZ's current long-term debt is about $144B. Hence, a 1% increase in its interest rate would translate into $1.44B of additional interest expenses. Its operating cash is about $27.5B in 2021. Therefore, the additional interest expenses are about 3.8% of its operating cash, a relatively small but non-negligible risk. Although the reality is more complicated and could be better or worse than my estimate here. For example, there's always the possibility that the interest rates rise more dramatically than the Fed's current dot-plot, or that VZ's borrowing rates rise faster than the Fed rates. On the other hand, VZ's debt (like any sensible company) is well-laddered. So the effects of higher interest costs will be gradual and not abrupt to give management time to respond and adapt.

It is uncertain how VZ's competition with two other major players, AT&T (T) and T-Mobile (TMUS), will play out. This sector is close to a competition equilibrium among these three dominant companies now. In total, they occupy more than 95% of the spectrum offered. And VZ enjoys superior profitability among these three as aforementioned in terms of profit margin, operation margin, and return on equity. However, there is always the risk of an intensified price war.

Conclusion and final thoughts

VZ is appealing as a candidate for retirement accounts seeking current income and short-term appreciation potential, for several good reasons:

Its current yield spread relative to the risk-free Treasury rate is near the widest end of the historical spectrum. Particularly, as of this writing, the yield spread is about 3.1%. At the same time, its sensitivity to interest rates increases is relatively low (but non-negligible). A 1% rise in borrowing rate would cause additional interest expense that is about 3.8% of its 2021 operating cash. Wall Street's concern about its competitiveness in the wireless business is overblown and has driven the valuation to a cyclical low. The reality is that the business sustainably earns a healthy return on capital far exceeding the cost of capital. At its current price levels, VZ represents a quality business for sale at a heavily discounted price. At the current price level, there is a good margin of safety here even in a bear scenario, and the expected return features more upside (up to a double-digit return) in the next few years than downside. Historically, as shown in my earlier article here, whenever the spread has been about 3% or higher, the total returns in the next one year have been all positive and very large, ranging all the way up to ~37%.

Marketplace launch coming soon

If you enjoyed this, watch us for what's coming next! We are launching a Marketplace service in partnership with Envision Research in January. Mark your calendar. The first 25 annual subscribers will get a 30% lifetime discount off the best price. We will provide a suite of exclusive features (our best ideas, direct access to us for Q&A, model portfolios, etc.) to help you strike an optimal balance between short-term income and long-term aggressive growth.