Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) has been talking up its deal pipeline for more earnings call Q&As than we care to remember, and just when we thought the company would be closing out the year without announcing another addition to its portfolio of metal royalties and streams, it pulled one out of its hat -- a gold stream on the Mercedes mine in Sonora, Mexico.

This underground mine is about to change hands, again, and Sandstorm Gold is facilitating this transaction. Junior explorer Bear Creek Mining (OTCQX:BCEKF) is acquiring this mine from Equinox Gold (EQX) for a headline price of $125M plus a 2% royalty on future production payable to Equinox. Bear Creek will deploy $15M from treasury, plus $60M from a financing package provided by Sandstorm Gold to fund the $75M in cash due at closing. Additionally, it will issue $25M in shares, making Equinox a 16.6% shareholder. And finally, Bear Creek has agreed to pay $25M in cash six months after closing which is expected at the end of Q1.

Sandstorm's Financing Package

Sandstorm Gold's $60M financing package consists of $37.5M gold stream, plus a $22.5M convertible debenture.

Under the gold streaming agreement, Sandstorm will make a $37.5M upfront payment for the right to purchase 7,200 ounces of gold for 7.5% of the spot price for 3.5 years after closing. Thereafter the stream drops back to 4.4% of the gold production for 25% of the spot price.

The debentures have a three-year term and bear 6% interest. Sandstorm can convert the debentures into shares at any time before maturity at a 35% premium to Bear Creek's share price at closing of the deal.

Let us take a closer look at the streaming agreement, and let us use the latest technical report on the Mercedes mine issued by Equinox at the end of 2020. Reserves, as detailed in this report, support a mine plan to the end of 2025. The production profile for gold and silver is shown in the table below (full-year basis). This table also shows metal deliveries under the various streaming agreements and royalties due post closure at the end of Q1:

the new Sandstorm streaming agreement;

the newly created Equinox royalty;

deliveries due under the existing royalty to Elemental Royalties (OTCQX:ELEMF);

the existing Nomad (NSR) silver stream;

and finally, the fixed gold payments to Nomad.

(Source: technical report, public disclosure of the named companies)

Assuming a gold price of $1,600/oz and a 5% discount rate the Sandstorm stream will generate $33.1M in discounted cash flow for Sandstorm - that's $4.4M short of the upfront payment. In fact, a gold price of $1,815/oz will be required for Sandstorm just to break even on its upfront payment for the gold stream based on present reserves.

Upside

Very clearly, Sandstorm is betting on a mine life extension. The current owner Equinox appeared optimistic with regards to resource conversion, and also about the near-mine exploration potential. Some would argue that such optimism is to be expected from a seller and should therefore be taken with a grain of salt; others would argue that a rolling reserve is not out of the order for a mine like the Mercedes mine.

Let us assume for a moment that additional reserves can be defined and developed and a mine life extension can be accomplished. Sandstorm's gold stream will have dropped back to 4.4% of the gold production for 25% of the spot price at this point, yielding just $2.6M per annum. In other words, it will take about two years beyond the current reserve-backed mine life for Sandstorm just to recoup its initial investment, assuming production at current levels. Now, Equinox has alluded to the potential of increasing output to 85Koz of gold per year. In the unlikely event that Bear Creek will be able to not only fund the activities to extend the mine life, but also manage to expand mill capacity to accommodate the throughput for 85Koz of gold production, cash flow for Sandstorm would increase to $4.5M per annum.

Typically, potential mine life extensions are part and parcel of streaming deals, offering future optionality and upside for the metal stream holder. It's unusual to see a portion of this optionality already baked into the purchase price for a gold stream. At the very least, we would expect a hefty premium to be paid for the risks involved in such an arrangement, but this premium is strictly limited in this case as the stream drops back to 4.4% of gold production once current reserves are exploited, and the purchase price increases to 25% of spot.

The Uphill Battle

The "Mining" in the company's name is actually an exaggeration of sorts. Bear Creek Mining is, in actual fact, a junior explorer with no track record of operating a mine and very limited mining expertise at the board or management level. And this junior explorer is attempting to turn around a worn-out mine that has been handed down from Yamana Gold (AUY) to Premier Gold to Equinox Gold and finally to Bear Creek Mining over the past couple of years -- with little evidence of profitability along the way. But let's not dwell, and let's look at the economics of this turn-around attempt.

The table below assumes a deal closure at the end of Q1, and metal prices of $1,600/oz Au and $21.50/oz Ag. The right-most column shows revenues due to Bear Creek after metal deliveries into the mentioned streams and royalties, and payment of the so-called extraordinary mining duty payable on metals at the mine gate.

(Source: technical report, public disclosure of the named companies)

From the 2020 technical report, we can also extract projected operating costs and sustaining capex. The next table below shows these numbers along with the resulting gross profit, ignoring the effects of cost inflation since the release of the technical report.

(Source: technical report, author's calcs)

The gross profit as calculated above for 2022 barely covers the final $25M payment to Equinox in the second half of 2022; and 25% of the gross profit generated during the remaining years will be needed to cover the repayment of Sandstorm's convertible debt.

Working capital amounted to $27.6M at the end of Q3, and after deducting $15M due to Equinox in Q1, two quarters of corporate burn, and various costs associated with the deal we estimate that there will be around $5M left at the end of Q1 when the Mercedes acquisition is scheduled to close. This treasury is not even sufficient to support the working capital needs of ongoing operations at the Mercedes mine, and we see practically no wiggle room to foot the bills for growth initiatives in 2022 from the balance sheet. Furthermore, we see very limited free cash flow generated by the Mercedes mine in the remaining years to fund growth initiatives after accounting for interest and principal debt repayments to Sandstorm due in 2025.

Bear Creek is budgeting $4.4M for exploration in 2022; however, when we talk about growth initiatives we don't just mean a drill campaign to convert and expand the resource base; we also mean a tailings dam raise which will be a pre-requisite to extend the mine life; and we also mean mine development to access the ore bodies that are capable of providing the anticipated growth. And at this point, we haven't even mentioned a mill expansion to increase throughput and gold production to 80-90Koz as projected by Equinox.

Sure, our gold price assumptions are probably conservative; but we would argue that this merely balances out the cost inflation that we chose to ignore in the above considerations. We simply do not see how the expansion costs can be covered by cash flow from the Mercedes mine. And sure enough, we don't see how cash flow from Mercedes will contribute towards the development of Bear Creek's Corani project in Peru as entertained during the call following the acquisition announcement.

From all these considerations we see a very high probability of Bear Creek Mining needing a substantial capital injection to fund a Mercedes mine life extension. Given the short remaining mine life, the clock is ticking and the company will need this capital injection sooner rather than later. And since the Mercedes mine is already encumbered like few other mines, the options to raise capital are limited. This will most likely mean shareholder dilution for Bear Creek shareholders on the one hand; but also added risk for Sandstorm on the other. Sandstorm has a strong interest in keeping Bear Creek operational and might be asked to contribute capital or accept a haircut if push comes to shove.

Summary & Investment Thesis

All this to point out that Bear Creek Mining is a high-risk counterparty, embarking on a high-risk venture -- on a torn shoestring. Sandstorm got burnt on similar adventures in its early years - think Serra Pelada to name just one example. The company has made a point of closing deals with higher-quality counterparties and higher-quality mining projects in the aftermath. To see Sandstorm move back to the high-risk business model of the early years must raise flags with investors who are familiar with the company's history.

At the very least, we would have expected a hefty premium on a high-risk stream like this. However, we can't really see this premium for the stream proper, and we certainly cannot see it for the debentures. This deal very much looks like a deal-for-deal's-sake, and we are not applauding Sandstorm for going through with it.

The Mercedes stream is not large enough to cause a material change to the investment thesis for Sandstorm Gold -- we are shareholders and will continue to hold for now. However, when we benchmark this latest deal against deals closed by peers, we are disappointed. Sandstorm has been talking up its deal pipeline for quite some time, and when the Mercedes stream is all the company can muster then that's food for thought.