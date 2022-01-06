The Digital World: Growth Continues Everywhere

urfinguss/iStock via Getty Images

Money is information and as information technology changes, what exactly counts as money is going to change.

And, as the changes take place, people find new ways to use and take advantage of the evolving information format. This is just how economics works.

The new digital world of money is now going through this process.

Digital money and finance are the future.

However, what form it eventually settles into, is the question.

Check this out.

"Scams, ransomware and theft rose 79 percent in dollar terms last year but the overall market (for cryptocurrencies) expanded by 550 percent, with $15.9 trillion worth of cryptocurrencies traded in 2021."

Eva Szalay, writing in the Financial Times, presents this as a positive result.

"That means," she states, "the relative share of illicit activities has dropped to a record low."

That is crime is "becoming a smaller and smaller part of the cryptocurrency ecosystem."

The Market Matures

This is just the way it goes.

This is innovation at its foundation.

In a capitalistic market, people search for "missing markets." Missing markets are areas that have not previously generated sufficient demand, or, sufficient supply, or, both, to establish the viability of the market for a new product or service.

This is the exciting thing about a new innovation. All these opportunities come to light and face a world in which there are hundreds, or even thousands, of people just waiting to find a spot where they can make a lot of money.

I work with young entrepreneurs and innovators and it is an exciting and vibrant world to be a part of.

Of, course, as we see, not all creative innovators or entrepreneurs search for "legal" missing markets.

But, that is the way the world works. It is something that has to work itself out as the market develops and matures.

It is also a reason why regulations and regulators eventually come on the scene.

Decentralized Finance

Ms. Szalay also discusses the situation in new markets, like those connected with decentralized finance or DeFi.

Here law enforcement and regulators find themselves falling fall behind the curve.

Ms. Szalay states that more than $100 billion of funds makeup the DeFi markets, and last year scams like "rugpulls" where "scammers persuade investors to put money into a new token before disappearing" cost investors $2.8 billion last year.

In addition, theft from these sources also reached $2.2 billion last year.

Ms. Szalay quotes that Elliptic, a specialist cryptocurrency data company, estimated that investors lost $12 billion of funds in DeFi markets last year.

Positive Aspects

However, there are many more positive developments in this digital space that also point to the growing impact that crytpo is having on financial markets and on the economy.

Ms. Szalay also discusses how cryptocurrency trading is expanding as more traditional players in financial assets move to challenge the positions "digital asset specialists" have already established in this space.

Digital asset trading totaled almost $3.0 trillion of business this past year.

This has resulted in a surge in valuations that have caught the eyes of more traditional trading houses.

The number of firms trading $2 billion to $5 billion worth of cryptocurrencies every day has reached more than just a handful.

There is money to be made and the more traditional financial firms are moving more rapidly to take advantage of this opening.

But, the movement of the traditional firms is also pushing the "newbies" into more and more things in order to remain competitive. For example, the firms initially offering just the trading in cryptocurrencies are now moving into areas like lending, off-exchange trading, and the new areas like decentralized finance.

The crypto-firm Genesis has seen its lending desk grow to over $35 billion in crypto-loans in the third quarter of 2021. This is a 586 percent increase over what they produced a year earlier.

And, derivatives markets have grown dramatically as these newer firms expand into other areas not initially created.

Some of these newer members of the community are raising their sights, hoping, one day, to become fully digital investment banks.

The Future

This is the world of the future.

How it all will shake out is unknown.

Here we are again in the world of radical uncertainty.

As mentioned above, we see more and more of the traditional institutions not only considering, but also moving into the digital space.

In this, the financial institutions in the United States and other developed countries appear to be running behind the world in terms of their movements into the digital space.

But, these efforts are picking up as it becomes obvious that more and more digital "is" the future.

The discussion over legislation and regulation also is picking up.

Again, the United States is behind much of the world in this area, but, we are now seeing more and more discussions taking place.

Where legislation and regulation go is another major question.

Many politicians and policymakers seem to be against crypto and cryptocurrencies. The idea that money is just information doesn't seem to resonate with them at all.

Some countries want to ban crypto completely and move on with other digital currencies that central banks and politicians can control.

The "true believers" in cryptocurrencies believe that a world can be created that does not require central oversight and control. This, of course, is one of the primary characteristics of the cryptocurrencies that supporters focus upon.

The ultimate goal, of course, is for people...investors...to trust the monetary system.

In the past, currency systems without some form of central control seem to eventually break down, because of theft, dishonesty, or other unappropriate uses. The system adjusts to one where there is some form of regulation and oversight.

This remains the test of cryptocurrencies.

There are quite a few financial types that are doubtful of the "staying power" of cryptocurrencies. They see them as a bubble or a scam.

Others believe that the technology allows for the complete independence of the crypto-system.

This is what has to be worked out. It seems that there is enough belief in the effort that activity around the idea will continue to grow as investors, financial institutions, and the government work out the foundation for the new era.