Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment

Kohl's corporation increased profits to record levels in Q3 2021, leading management to increase earnings expectations. Following the increase, the stock is trading at a full-year P/E of 6.8x earnings. This means for every dollar invested in Kohl's stock, there is 15¢ of company profit. This is a good tradeoff, as most investors are looking for 5¢ of company profit. Additionally, Kohl's investors receive $1 in dividends per year yielding 2%. The company's fundamentals are increasing in value while the price is lagging behind. My investment thesis remains bullish and my price target for 2022 is $70. Into 2023, I believe the stock will reach $90 a share.

Comparing 2019 With 2021

Kohl's stores were forced to close for half of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Revenue dropped drastically because the stores were not operating. Stores reopened in 2021 and sales returned to typical levels. Comparing 2020 with 2021 would mislead investors to believe that there is double-digit growth in the business. Most comparisons should be disregarded since 2020 is an outlier. In this article, I compare 2019 with 2021 results to examine the company's performance with a typical year. Below are 5 reasons why investors should invest in Kohl's stock.

1. Increased Margins/Cost Reductions

Management can increase margins by increasing revenues or reducing costs. Kohl's was able to increase its gross margin and operating margin due to the latter. Gross margin is calculated as the difference between total sales and the cost of goods sold. The company lowered the cost of goods sold by sustaining 2019 revenue levels while inventory decreased 25% as reported during the earnings call. The reduction in inventory relative to revenue caused the gross margin to grow by 3%. The higher the gross margin, the better, as it is one way to measure profitability in a company. The increase in gross margin contributed to a 112% increase in earnings per share.

Another factor that contributed to EPS growth is operating margin growth. Kohl's increased operating margins by 4%, adding a net 1% from gross margin growth. Operating margins increased due to increased labor productivity, lower technology spending, and improved marketing efficiency. Management was able to make necessary adjustments to keep the company's efficiency increasing. While revenues recovered to 2019 levels, profits more than doubled to $243 million. Kohl's used the increase in profits to pay-off debt and to return money to shareholders through share repurchases.

Source: Kohl's 10-Q Report

Source: Kohl's 10-Q Report (Q3 2019)

2. Reinforced Balance Sheet

Increases in margins and subsequently income positions Kohl's to use the extra funds to strengthen its balance sheet. In the past 9 months, Kohl's paid down a net $541 million in long-term debt, reducing the total by 22% and giving the company more flexibility. Less debt leaves management with more potential leverage to fund future operations or investments and decreases interest payments. In contrast, companies overly focused on the short-term would take out additional bad debt to buy back shares to boost share prices. Kohl's is funding its share repurchase program the right way, with the increase in profit, management spent $800 million in share repurchases rewarding shareholders.

Source: Kohl's 10-Q Report

Source: Kohl's Investor Presentation

3. Share Repurchases

Kohl's bought back more than ~10 million shares last quarter and is a continuation of the announcement that the company will spend $2 billion to repurchase shares. When a company buys shares it is taken out of circulation decreasing the supply and improving financial ratios. Share repurchases are the optimal way to reinvent in the company since the shares are undervalued. Instead of forcing investment into growth, Kohl's is retaining $7.10 in earnings plus $1.00 in dividends per share. This amounts to an astounding 16.7% retention on each share bought. A return of this degree is virtually impossible to achieve through reinvesting in new products or reducing costs. Also, the amount of risk is much lower than launching new products. The company purchased 59.8% of the total shares from 2005 and will continue to purchase shares as management sees the stock as undervalued.

Source: Kohl's 10-Q Report

Source: Macrotrends

Source: Macrotrends

4. Increased EPS Guidance

Additional growth is coming for Kohl's as management raises full-year guidance for 2021, indicating that earnings are expected to grow 16-18% compared to prior estimates. Taking the low end of the estimate of $7.10, Kohl's is trading at a forward price to earnings of 6.8x. This is very low as Kohl's can increase revenue from the Sephora partnership that is mid-launch. The partnership already attracted 25% of new Sephora customers that haven't been to Kohl's. Michelle Gass, CEO of Kohl's, states that half of those new customers are also purchasing products from other categories. Kohl's could acquire additional customers from JCPenney, as it was the former partner of Sephora until the agreement was dissolved in 2020. The customers that had shopped at JCPenney for Sephora products may now go Kohl's stores and increase sales. I predict that the partnership will be a success and shareholders can expect Kohl's earnings to increase more in the future.

Source: Kohl's 10-Q Report

5. E-Commerce Growth

Customers are using new channels for shopping at Kohl's with digital sales increasing 33% compared to 2019. Kohl's customers are willing to shop online without seeing the physical product, indicating a change in consumer behavior and strength in the company's brand. Consumer culture is changing as people are becoming more comfortable with shopping online. Mastercard SpendingPulse reported holiday e-commerce increased 61.4% from 2019 and 11% from 2020. Also, apparel sales have increased 29% from 2019 and 47.3% from 2020. Kohl's is well-positioned to take advantage of both of these trends and why Engine Capital wants to separate the e-commerce business.

Source: Kohl's Investor Presentation

Source: Mastercard SpendingPulse, data includes all types of payments

Industry Risks

Increased transportation costs could lower gross margins

Transportation costs have substantially increased across the industry. Kohl's is not suffering to the same extent as Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN), but there is still a risk. Kohl's was able to mitigate the damage by using pricing strategies to offset the damage. Management made efficient use of the inventory available. This is one reason why inventory turnover was so high. However, if transportation costs continue to rise it will pressure management to maintain margins by increasing efficiency further. If management makes a miss-step, it could lead to a drop in the bottom line. Potential investors should keep this in mind when investing in Kohl's.

Supply disruptions could affect inventory levels and lower revenue

No matter how well Kohl's management does with pricing leftover inventory, if the company cannot get new inventory, it will hurt the company. Management reported a 25% drop in inventory due to transportation delays. Although management planned for lowered inventory to increase margins, the decrease overshot their target as explained during the earnings call. A byproduct of delayed inventory is that the company is receiving items late into their selling season. A customer is unlikely to buy a Land's End coat in the spring, forcing Kohl's to pack items away until the next season.

Labor shortages could increase SG&A expenses

Retail companies are having a hard time retaining labor in the current economic climate. The shortage in labor is forcing companies to pay higher wages to employees. Kohl's had offset operational costs enough to raise margins, but if the cost of wages continues to increase, it could lower margins in the future. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4.4% of retail workers quit their jobs in October. Although this is trending down, a surge in coronavirus cases could reverse the trend. Until more low-skilled workers are available the industry has to deal with increased labor costs.

Company Risks

Kohl's evolving product lines might not increase sales

Fashion trends are notoriously hard to predict, so it is important to bring new products to customers. Kohl's is constantly experimenting with new brands to keep stores fresh, but it is possible that the new products fail, leaving the company in a worse position. The company introduced Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Eddie Bauer products to stores in September and October. Kohl's dominant middle-aged female demographic may not be interested in purchasing the brands that target younger customers. In contrast, the new brands do synergize with the new Sephora customers that Kohl's is attracting to its stores.

Sephora partnership could fail if customers do not shop cross-category

The goal of the Sephora partnership is to increase store traffic and sales, but it is possible that the Sephora customers do not shop in other parts of the Kohl's store. Prior to Kohl's, Sephora had an agreement with JCPenney until JCPenney filed a restraining order to keep Sephora in stores. Restraining orders are not typical, so investors could infer that the Sephora was integral for JCPenney. So far, the new Sephora stores have only been introduced to Kohl's for a few weeks and management is already seeing benefits. However, this could turn after the initial novelty fades. Regardless, investors need to be on the lookout for any new information about the partnership's performance.

The Amazon partnership could be a parasitic relationship rather than symbiotic

Kohl's is taking on the costs of shipping returns to Amazon (AMZN) and giving the clients discounts in an attempt to convert new customers. Following the launch in 2019, foot traffic improved 24% after three weeks. Surprisingly, the company hasn't released much data on the partnership since then. It's very hard to determine the performance of the partnership due to the lack of transparency. It's strange that management is releasing early data on Sephora after a few weeks but hasn't elaborated much on the Amazon partnership. It is possible that the returns are not converting new customers and are doing more harm than good.

Price Targets

My main point is that if Kohl's revenue stagnates, the company is still worth buying today. With margin expansion, debt repayments, large stock repurchases, the increase in EPS, and the adaption to e-commerce the company is trading for a bargain. The opportunity to grow revenue through Sephora and new brands is an added bonus. Kohl's is trading at a forward price to earnings of 6.8x. I can see Kohl's returning to its average P/E ratio of 10.42 using the past 5 years and removing the outliers from the coronavirus pandemic. Also, using the low-end estimate for full-year EPS of 7.10 creates my 2022 price target of $74.

However, I think the synergies with Sephora being fully realized in FY 2023 will provide a top-line increase of about 7%. All the while, Kohl's will use the remaining $1.2 billion in its repurchase plan to buy back an estimated 24 million shares at a price per share of $50. This would decrease the total shares by 16.5%, bringing the total outstanding shares down to 123 million.

Using an estimate of $1 billion of profit in the full year, and the reduction in shares, this brings an estimated EPS of 8.13 for 2022. This is independent of the revenue increase. Multiplying an earnings increase of 7% and dividing by the new share count equals an EPS of $8.70. At the average P/E of 10.42, the stock price would be $90. With this information, I believe Kohl's is a strong buy with a price target of $74 in 2022 and a price target of $90 in 2023.