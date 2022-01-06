ronniechua/iStock via Getty Images

Storage Outlook

EIA reported a bearish storage report today of -31 Bcf. This compares to the -121 Bcf 5-year average. Looking ahead, we've revised lower 1/7 week storage drawdown to -162 Bcf. EOS has been revised up to 1.73 Tcf.

On an implied supply/demand basis, we have 2022 starting off at -3.64 Bcf/d. Lower 48 production remains impacted due to colder than normal weather in the South.

Weather Outlook

Weather models have been nothing but volatile, but the recent trend has finally favored a colder than normal outlook. This is especially the case in the 10-15 day range with a possible bullish set-up on the horizon.

According to Commodity Wx Group, the current signals are going to remain volatile, but they favor a colder than normal set-up towards the end of January.

If the Alaska ridge holds, there's a good chance that we will see the colder-than-normal set-up come to fruition. This will be the first real cold event this winter.

Lower 48 Production Still Down

Lower 48 production remains materially impacted with the latest reading around ~93 Bcf/d.

The freeze-off that's keeping production offline will remain a factor in the next few weeks as the weather outlook is set to remain cold. This has tightened fundamentals by ~3 Bcf/d. We exited 2021 at ~97 Bcf/d, so any production loss will directly impact storage draws.

We are also not seeing a pick-up in Canadian gas net imports as Canada deals with a cold blast of its own. Total gas supplies are starting the year down ~3 Bcf/d versus the end of 2021.

On the demand front, LNG gas exports remain the biggest tailwind for demand. Power burn demand has been impressive alongside industrial. Residential/commercial (heating demand) is holding up decently after last week's warmer than normal period. As weather models trend colder than normal, we should see total gas demand reach an all-time high. Structural demand factors are higher versus the previous years, so if mother nature cooperates, we could be seeing some eye-popping draws.

From a trading perspective, if the weather patterns increase in certainty, we will take a long position in BOIL. We see prices popping to as high as $5 in the case of a cold blast.