Weather Models Suggest More Cold On The Horizon While Natural Gas Production Remains Down
Summary
- EIA reported a bearish storage report today of -31 Bcf. This compares to the -121 Bcf 5-year average.
- Looking ahead, we've revised lower 1/7 week storage drawdown to -162 Bcf. EOS has been revised up to 1.73 Tcf.
- On an implied supply/demand basis, we have 2022 starting off at -3.64 Bcf/d. Lower 48 production remains impacted due to colder than normal weather in the South.
- Weather models have been nothing but volatile, but the recent trend has finally favored a colder than normal outlook. This is especially the case in the 10-15 day range with a possible bullish set-up on the horizon.
- From a trading perspective, if the weather patterns increase in certainty, we will take a long position in BOIL. We see prices popping to as high as $5 in the case of a cold blast.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of HFI Research Natural Gas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Storage Outlook
EIA reported a bearish storage report today of -31 Bcf. This compares to the -121 Bcf 5-year average. Looking ahead, we've revised lower 1/7 week storage drawdown to -162 Bcf. EOS has been revised up to 1.73 Tcf.
On an implied supply/demand basis, we have 2022 starting off at -3.64 Bcf/d. Lower 48 production remains impacted due to colder than normal weather in the South.
Weather Outlook
Weather models have been nothing but volatile, but the recent trend has finally favored a colder than normal outlook. This is especially the case in the 10-15 day range with a possible bullish set-up on the horizon.
According to Commodity Wx Group, the current signals are going to remain volatile, but they favor a colder than normal set-up towards the end of January.
If the Alaska ridge holds, there's a good chance that we will see the colder-than-normal set-up come to fruition. This will be the first real cold event this winter.
Lower 48 Production Still Down
Lower 48 production remains materially impacted with the latest reading around ~93 Bcf/d.
The freeze-off that's keeping production offline will remain a factor in the next few weeks as the weather outlook is set to remain cold. This has tightened fundamentals by ~3 Bcf/d. We exited 2021 at ~97 Bcf/d, so any production loss will directly impact storage draws.
We are also not seeing a pick-up in Canadian gas net imports as Canada deals with a cold blast of its own. Total gas supplies are starting the year down ~3 Bcf/d versus the end of 2021.
On the demand front, LNG gas exports remain the biggest tailwind for demand. Power burn demand has been impressive alongside industrial. Residential/commercial (heating demand) is holding up decently after last week's warmer than normal period. As weather models trend colder than normal, we should see total gas demand reach an all-time high. Structural demand factors are higher versus the previous years, so if mother nature cooperates, we could be seeing some eye-popping draws.
From a trading perspective, if the weather patterns increase in certainty, we will take a long position in BOIL. We see prices popping to as high as $5 in the case of a cold blast.
With the supply drop and structural increase in natural gas exports, natural gas investors and traders may be staring at a potential multi-year bull market developing in the natural gas space. Now is the time to really start looking at some of the natural gas producers that will benefit greatly from a price uplift. At HFI Research Natural Gas, we are the #1 natural gas service and we can help you navigate through what's coming.
This article was written by
The #1 natural gas research service on Seeking Alpha.
----------
HFIR Natural Gas prides itself in offering variant perception investment research in macro natural gas analysis.
Due to high demand for HFI Research's natural gas premium only offering, we have decided to launch a cheaper premium service, HFI Research Natural Gas, for natural gas followers.
----------
HFI Natural Gas Premium will offer the current exclusive natural gas content HFI Research subscribers currently receive, they include:
- Daily Natural Gas Fundamentals
- Storage Projection Updates
- "What Are The Traders Saying?"
- A community of natural gas traders and investors to bounce ideas off of.
----------
HFI Research Natural Gas will not include the other benefits HFI Research subscribers currently receive, and for those interested in our full offering, you should visit our main page for information:
https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=hfir
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.