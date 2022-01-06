Bastiaan Slabbers/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Thesis and background

If you are reading this, you must know that Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) has been an exemplary dividend growth stock till 2020. It consistently paid and raised its dividends over 40 years until it was suspended in 2020 during the pandemic.

So for dividend growth investors, the natural question to ask is – is it ready to resume its dividend payment again soon? Indeed, the economy has reopened to a great extent since 2020. And for Disney, the theme parks and movie theaters are open now. Its cash flow and earnings have stabilized. As shown in the table below, its FWD EPS is a healthy $4.09 per share. If it were to pay a dividend at its historical average payout ratio of 25%, it can support an annual dividend of about $1.02 per share, resulting in a yield of about 0.66%. And management is committed to resuming dividends too. As CFO Christine McCarthy recently announced (the emphasis is added by me),

In light of the ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as well as our continued prioritization of investments that support our growth initiatives, the board decided not to declare or pay a dividend for the first half of fiscal 2021. Longer-term, we do anticipate that both dividends and share repurchases will remain a part of our capital allocation strategy.

Based on the commonly quoted payout ratio and management reports, you may conclude that it is ready. However, as you will see next, the simple payout ratio is a bit too simple in this case. And a more comprehensive analysis from the dividend cushion ratio shows it is not ready yet. Successful investment is about analyzing the INTERPLAY of the financial statements, rather than the financial statements themselves per se.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Dividend coverage and hypothetical projections

For dividend investors, I am sure all of us know all the typical metrics to gauge dividend safety such as payout ratio in terms of earnings, payout ratio in terms of cash flow, et al. The following chart shows DIS’s payout ratio in terms of earnings and cash flow. As seen, DIS has been doing a consistent job of managing its dividend payout in the past. The earning payout ratio has been on average 22% and 25%, respectively, in terms of cash flow and earnings - a relatively safe and comfortable range.

With the worst COVID impact in the rearview, all segments of its businesses have reopened and its earnings are stabilizing at $4.09. So now if it were to pay a dividend at its historical average payout ratio of 25%, it can support an annual dividend of about $1.02 per share, resulting in a yield of about 0.66%.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Dividend cushion ratio

As detailed in my earlier article here, the above pay-out ratios we commonly quote enjoy simplicity. However, they have several limitations and can be “too simple” in this case. The major limitations are twofold. First, the simple payout ratio ignores the current asset that a firm has on its balance sheet. Obviously, for two firms with the same earning power, the one with more cash sitting on its balance sheet should have a higher level of dividend safety. Second, the simple payout ratio also ignores the upcoming financial obligations. Again, obviously, for two firms with the same earning power, the one with a lower level of obligations (pension, debt, CAPEX expenses, et al) should have a higher level of dividend safety.

However, the simple payout ratios we commonly use ignore all these important pieces. For a more advanced analysis, I found the so-called dividend cushion ratio an effective tool. A detailed description of the concept can be found in Brian M Nelson’s book entitled Value Trap. And a brief summary is quoted below:

The Dividend Cushion measure is a ratio that sums the existing net cash (total cash less total long-term debt) a company has on hand (on its balance sheet) plus its expected future free cash flows (cash from operations less all capital expenditures) over the next five years and divides that sum by future expected cash dividends (including expected growth in them, where applicable) over the same time period. If the ratio is significantly above 1, the company generally has sufficient financial capacity to pay out its expected future dividends, by our estimates. The higher the ratio, the better, all else equal.

With this background, the dividend cushion ratio for DIS is calculated and shown below. The analyses are shown in the table below and also the chart below for more visual-oriented readers. As can be seen, DIS has been maintaining an average dividend cushion ratio of 2.3 up to 2018. It is significantly above 1, confirming its safe and conservative dividend payout in the past.

However, as you can also see that the dividend cushion ratio has substantially decreased in 2019 – even before it suspended its dividends. Its 2019 dividend cushion ratio was only 0.23. The sharp decrease was mostly due to the acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox (mostly financed by debt) and also its aggressive initiatives in the streaming business.

Also, for right now, the dividend cushion ratio is below zero even when it pays no dividend.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Risks and other considerations

There are other risks and considerations to DIS in addition to the dividend cushion ratio mentioned above. So it might be a good idea that it keeps suspending dividends even if it can afford them.

First, the biggest one as I can see is the pace and degree of the post-COVID economy recovery. Although the vaccination is progressing extensively and the economy is re-opening at a steady pace. However, the pandemic is far from over yet and uncertainties like the delta and omicron variants still exist. These uncertainties could negatively impact DIS again. Several of its segments are vulnerable to such uncertainties, including its parks, cruise lines, and movies.

Second, the majorities of its business segments are cyclical in nature and have a more volatile risk-return profile. For example, it routinely spends a staggering amount of money on new content creation. And there is no way to know in advance whether the new content will be hits or misses until after the money has been spent. In particular, it will spend $33 billion on content creating to drive the growth of its Direct-to-Consumer business segment, particularly Disney+. And the segment faced weaker subscriber growth in Q4 2021 than expected.

Conclusion and final thoughts

If you are a dividend growth investor, you may be wondering if and when it can resume its dividends. The commonly quoted payout ratios would suggest that it is ready. However, these simple ratios can be misleading in this case. A more comprehensive analysis from the dividend cushion ratio shows otherwise. Specifically,

The dividend cushion ratio has decreased to 0.23 in 2019 – substantially below 1.0 and even before it suspended its dividends. The current dividend cushion ratio is in the negative range even with no dividends.

The dividend payout ratios ignored important issues like the large debt increase (due to the acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox) and also its aggressive investment in the streaming business.

Successful investment is about analyzing the INTERPLAY of the financial statements, rather than the financial statements themselves.

