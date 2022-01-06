Juan Jose Napuri/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a tough past year for the Silver Miners Index (SIL), with the ETF giving up all of its early 2021 gains and starting off 2022 in negative territory as well. One name that was bucking the trend was MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG), which outperformed for most of 2021, before suddenly giving up all of its gains as well. This was attributed to a small capital raise and news that full commissioning would be delayed at its 44% owned Juanicipio Mine. However, with little change to the long-term outlook, I would view any pullbacks below $13.75 as a low-risk area to start a position in the stock.

Just over two months ago, I covered MAG Silver, noting that the stock was on track to graduate to producer status but that the developer ---> producer re-rating appeared to have already occurred. This is because the stock was trading at more than 2.0x NPV (5%), which is a steep valuation for a single-asset producer. Since then, we've seen two negative developments, with a ~$46 million capital raise and the announcement that approval to complete the tie-in to the national power grid at Juanicipio cannot yet be granted, pushing out mill commissioning by six months. Let's take a closer look at the company below:

As discussed in my prior article, MAG Silver was a unique story in the precious metals space, with the company preparing to begin production at its 44% owned Juanicipio Project in 2022. As the chart above shows, Juanicipio was expected to be one of the highest-grade mines in production in 2022 within the silver space, with a silver-equivalent grade of ~468 grams per tonne. This would place the company among the top-5 producers in the industry, with margins also expected to be superior, based on estimated costs of less than $6.00/oz.

Based on the 2017 Preliminary Economic Assessment, the Juanicipio Project was estimated to have an industry-leading 19-year mine life, with payable production of 18.5 million silver-equivalent ounces [SEOs]. During the first six years (2023-2028), this production profile was expected to come in at ~24.2 million SEOs (100% basis), translating to attributable production of more than 10 million SEOs for MAG Silver. To put this in perspective, this would push MAG Silver ahead of many of its silver peers from a production profile standpoint, with Endeavour Silver (EXK) expected to produce just ~8 million SEOs across its three mines in 2021. This combination of high margins (70% plus), and a solid production profile can easily justify a premium multiple for MAG Silver.

Unfortunately, while underground production and commissioning were on schedule, full commissioning has now been pushed out from a previous estimate of year-end 2021. This is based on a late December update, noting that the Comisión Federal de Electricidad [CFE], the state-owned electrical company, has notified the operator Fresnillo (OTCPK:FNLPF) that approval to complete the tie-in to the national power grid cannot yet be granted. This is due to a lack of CFE staff due to COVID-19, limiting CFE's ability to review the existing installation, supervise the physical connection to the power grid, and approve required blackout prevention devices. Full commissioning activities have been pushed out to May at the earliest, based on the current timeline.

The good news is that stoping and mine development work will continue, and Fresnillo plans to make available excess plant capacity at Minera Fresnillo and Minera Saucito to process mineralized material at Juanicipio. This could reduce the cash flow shortfall at Juanicipio while the two companies wait for approvals from the CFE. Therefore, while this is certainly a hiccup, it doesn't change the long-term thesis for MAG Silver. However, given the delays sector-wide related to commissioning and permits due to COVID-19, this news shouldn't be overly surprising. In fact, it was one reason why it made sense not to chase the stock above $20.00 in November.

Given the updated timeline, it looks like silver production should come in at less than five million ounces in FY2022 before ramping up closer to the 10 million ounce mark by FY2023 in the higher-grade years of the mine life, with estimated silver grades of more than 800 grams per tonne in Year 2. Given this development, annual EPS estimates have dipped to $0.70 for FY2022, down from $1.00 prior to the update. This leaves MAG Silver trading at approximately ~23x FY2022 earnings estimates as a single-asset producer.

Valuation

As noted earlier, in addition to the negative news about a delay in full commissioning, MAG Silver completed a capital raise in Q4, with ~2.7 million shares issued at $17.15 for ~$46 million. This was a favorable level to be raising money at, which certainly makes the capital raise better, but it has led to approximately ~3% share dilution. Following the financing, MAG Silver has ~100 million shares, translating to a market cap of ~$1.46 billion at $14.60. If we compare this to my estimated fair value of MAG Silver's assets of ~$1.08 billion, the P/NPV (5%) ratio has improved considerably.

As shown below, I have assigned a fair value of $880 million for MAG Silver's 44% interest in Juanicipio, plus an additional $150 million in exploration upside, given that the current mine plan is based on just a fraction of the joint-venture property. Meanwhile, I have assigned a conservative fair value of $50 million for Deer Trail, given that this is a very early-stage project in Utah. Highlight intercepts at Deer Trail include 1.9 meters of 952 grams per tonne silver, 38 grams per tonne gold, with additional base metal credits, and 0.50 meters of 426 grams per tonne gold, 5.6 grams per tonne gold, and additional base metal credits.

After-Tax NPV (5%) 44% attributable basis at Juanicipio = ~$880 million

Exploration Upside on 44% attributable basis at Juanicipio = $150 million

Deer Trail Value = $50 million

= $1,080 million

Based on MAG Silver's ~$1.46 billion market, this leaves MAG Silver trading at approximately 1.35x its net present value, which is a reasonable valuation for a company set to become one of the lowest-cost silver producers sector-wide. Notably, with the significant revenue that will be generated from its interest in Juanicipio, MAG Silver will be able to continue to advance Deer Trail without share dilution, giving it the potential to shed its single-asset producer status at some point in the future.

So, is the stock a Buy?

Based on what I believe to be a fair value of 1.65x of MAG's assets and 17x FY2023 earnings estimates ($1.12), I see a fair value of $18.43. This is based on blending these two price targets ($17.82 + $19.04). This points to a nearly 30% upside from current levels, assuming the mine doesn't see any further hiccups and the mine operates as expected. This favorable upside picture corroborates with the technical picture, which shows MAG Silver trading near the bottom of its current trading range. Therefore, further weakness should present a low-risk buying opportunity for a starter position in the stock.

Looking at the technical picture above, we can see that MAG Silver appears to have a strong support zone at $14.25, with its next resistance level not coming in until $20.30. This translates to a favorable reward/risk ratio of more than 10 to 1, with $0.40 in downside to support, and more than $5.00 in upside to resistance. However, in the case of triple and quadruple bottoms, which can be riskier, I would prefer to see an undercut of this $14.25 support level before entering the stock. This is because the more times a level is tested, the more likely it can fail, even if just on an intra-day or intra-week basis. To summarize, while the current pullback offers a relatively low-risk buy point, I would prefer to buy the stock on a dip closer to $13.75.

MAG Silver is one of the better stories sector-wide, and after a violent 33% correction, the stock is now approaching a low-risk buy zone. However, the key will be to hold this $14.25 area, or if it's lost, regain it quickly. This is because the next support level doesn't come in until closer to $11.65. For now, I remain on the sidelines, given that I see more attractive valuations in the gold space among diversified producers. However, I may consider starting a position if we see a pullback to $13.75.