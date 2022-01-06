Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) stock has been battered recently, as it joined the list of high-growth peers that fell dramatically. However, there's little doubt that we like Etsy. The company operates a long-tail business model that reaches out to small business owners. Without Etsy, these owners wouldn't have been able to compete against many better-resourced businesses. So, Etsy's marketplace has indeed worked wonders for them.

Nevertheless, as investors, we understand that valuations matter. We cautioned investors in our November article: "Etsy Stock is Thriving. But, It's No Longer Cheap." In our article, we reminded investors to be wary of adding Etsy stock then. We were concerned as it was trading near its peak valuations. Investor sentiments also seemed overly optimistic as the company delivered an FQ3 report card that was pretty robust. However, the stock has declined about 33% since our article was published.

Since Etsy stock is about 38% off its all-time high, we believe it's opportune for long-term investors to consider adding exposure. Etsy has continued to execute remarkably well, and we expect that to continue.

Why Did Etsy Stock Fall So Dramatically Since November?

Etsy stock EV/NTM EBITDA trend.

Etsy revenue and revenue YoY change mean consensus estimates. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Readers can glance over to the two charts above and observe the euphoria over Etsy stock in November. In November, at its high, Etsy stock was trading at an EV/NTM EBITDA of 53x. It was pretty close to the 58x multiple it recorded in February 2021 before Etsy stock suffered a dramatic retracement. Moreover, Etsy's revenue growth is expected to decelerate moving forward. The pandemic has undoubtedly pulled forward significant momentum for its revenue over the last two years. Moving forward, Etsy expects comps to be more challenging, especially in FY22. Hence, we find it amazing that market participants continued to run Etsy stock so much higher after its earnings release.

Alas, the retracement in growth stocks came shortly after, and Etsy stock was also not spared. Given its premium valuation, as explained, no one should be surprised. Therefore, the battering that Etsy stock received was well justified.

Can Etsy Stock Recover Its Momentum From Here?

Etsy consolidated active buyers. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Etsy has continued to increase its active buyers over the last year as it posted a collective tally of 96M active buyers in FQ3. However, the growth in its core Etsy marketplace was noticeably flat QoQ. Moreover, it has been flat since FQ1. Management emphasized that the reopening cadence has impacted its growth momentum discernibly. However, we don't think it's unexpected since it has also affected many of its e-commerce peers. Therefore, we believe it's just a matter of adjusting our expectations on what growth could be moving forward. Furthermore, we are assured that the company is working hard to expand its TAM through its recent acquisitions.

Etsy cash & short-term investments, and long-term debt. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Nevertheless, the risk on Etsy's balance sheet has also been raised significantly. Its cash and short-term investments have declined considerably to $817M, while its long-term debt increased to $2.27B. Therefore, it's imperative for Etsy to prove its integration and execution prowess moving forward. Moreover, given the potential slowdown over Etsy's core marketplace business, getting the lift from its new businesses will be crucial. Furthermore, Etsy also expects margin dilution from its acquisitions as they don't possess the superior profitability profile of Etsy's core marketplace. Consequently, Etsy investors are now faced with plenty of questions over the uncertainty from its execution and slower growth projections over its core marketplace. We believe that such uncertainty could continue to affect its stock's momentum in the near term.

Notwithstanding, Etsy telegraphed that it didn't experience any material impact from the supply chain snafu in its FQ3 earnings call. CFO Rachel Glaser emphasized (edited):

Our asset-light and localized sellers model is proving to be resilient as constraints on the global supply of goods create bottlenecks and cost escalation. Most of our sellers are businesses of one and working from their homes. Further, over 90% of US Etsy marketplace sellers tell us that they source the materials locally and have limited overhead. As a result, we believe Etsy sellers stand ready to serve the world in ways many others can't. (Etsy's FQ3'21 earnings call)

However, Business Insider checks observed that its sellers had experienced several disruptions and difficulties obtaining their supplies. In addition, some of them also highlighted that they weren't able to acquire quality supplies that are critical for their products. Therefore, the supply chain bottlenecks have significantly impacted these sellers. Insider reported what Etsy communicated did not accurately represent its sellers' realities. It added (edited):

Etsy's community forum is awash with comments from sellers who say they're worried they will have to discontinue certain products because they can't get their hands on the supplies they need to produce them. Six Etsy sellers who spoke with Insider said they were often scrambling to find new suppliers in the face of low stock and doing whatever it took to avoid raising their prices. They described a selling experience much more complex than the picture Etsy's company leaders painted. Many Etsy sellers buy their supplies wholesale from companies that import goods from overseas. And while major retailers like Costco and Home Depot are renting container ships and looking for other ports of entry amid historic shipping backlogs, small-business owners like sellers on Etsy don't have much recourse. (Insider)

Therefore, it does seem like Etsy sellers have trouble sourcing for their supplies. Moreover, WSJ reported recently that shipping and logistics costs are expected to continue rising in 2022. Therefore, Etsy's small businesses could be affected more than the big retailers who have the resources and logistical prowess. Hence, Etsy's asset-light model could become a liability moving forward if its sellers cannot adequately resolve their supply chain issues in the near term. As a result, we believe that the company's Q4 results could shed more clarity on its performance in the holiday season. We encourage investors to monitor closely whether Etsy's model can manage these near-term headwinds sufficiently. If Etsy reports an underwhelming quarter and suffers from worse supply chain headwinds than estimated, its stock's valuation could compress further.

Then, Why Buy Etsy Stock Now?

Etsy stock EV/NTM EBITDA 3Y mean.

Let us help you understand why we think the current entry point seems like an attractive opportunity to add exposure. First, Etsy stock's valuation has dropped markedly. Its EV/NTM EBITDA is 34.2x, below its 3Y mean of 36.5x. Moreover, Etsy stock has consistently found support from buyers whenever its multiple was near 30x NTM EBITDA. Hence, if investors are more conservative, they can wait for the stock to test the support near 30x NTM EBITDA.

Next, our blended fair value (FV) estimate also points to a stock that seems to offer an upside of 20% to our implied FV estimate. Hence, we think the margin of safety seems sufficient for a high-quality company that has been consistently profitable.

In addition, management has also been executing excellently over the last twelve quarters. It has registered nine consecutive revenue, and adjusted EPS beats. The Street also remains highly confident of the company's prospects. As a result, 10 out of 13 analysts have maintained their buy calls.

Etsy stock price target Vs. price performance. Source: Seeking Alpha

Moreover, the valuation gap between its price target of $264 and its current price is similar to what we observed in early 2021. We believe that Etsy stock's long-term uptrend is clear for all to see. In addition, we're confident that after the consolidation has taken place, Etsy stock could resume its uptrend momentum subsequently.

Etsy stock price action.

Furthermore, the stock is also testing its critical 50-week moving average (blue upward-sloping line). Etsy stock's 50-week moving average has supported its uptrend since the COVID-19 bear market bottom. Therefore, the current level should attract sufficient buyers to support it.

Consequently, we believe that sufficient confluences have been mentioned above for us to re-rate Etsy stock. As such, we revise our rating on Etsy stock to Buy for long-term investors.