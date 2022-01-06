JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The market wasn't impressed with the Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) CES 2022 presentation sending the stock down 4% on the day. The overall Nasdaq weakness the last couple of days hasn't helped the chip stock, but the company keeps moving forward regardless of the stock action. My investment thesis remains bullish on AMD, as the CEO hinted at a robust 2022 due to surging demand for high-performance computing devices.

Nothing Earth Shattering

At virtual CES 2022, AMD released a whole host of new products with a focus on mobile gaming processors. The market probably wanted to see some earth shattering new chips, but the chip company continues to make constant improvements to existing chip lines providing performance improvements.

The biggest news was new mobile processing CPUs along with design wins in 200 laptops for 2022. While AMD has made tremendous strides in the CPU market, the company still only has slightly above 25% market share in the laptop CPU market followed by somewhere above 10% in the server market.

For this reason, Lisa Su was positive on her CNBC interview following the CES 2022 presentation. The CEO knows the company has a significant market share to gain from Intel (INTC) in these sectors. Surging virtual reality platforms or metaverse demand ultimately will lead to high-performance computing demand provided by AMD chips whether via higher performance laptops on the need for additional server chips:

The overarching theme is that people need more computing and whether you call it the metaverse or you call it high-performance computing or you call it more applications, ... we are able to provide more.

No better way exists to show market share than actual revenues. The chip giants don't compete in all of the same categories, but AMD remains a fraction of the size of Intel. AMD was only ~8% of the revenue level of Intel as recently as 2019 and the ratio has jumped to just 19% now.

In the past, AMD sold a lot of lower-end chips and the company is now quickly moving up the spectrum. As the company grabs more high-end desktop and server chip sales, AMD will grab a larger percentage of the dollar volume, not just the chip sales. The company should end 2022 with sales closer to 25% of Intel, but AMD would still generate sales $50 billion below the chip giant.

Another EPS Boost

Not long ago, investors questioned whether AMD could ever produce and maintain a meaningful profit. Now the question is whether the chip company can earn $4+ per share in 2022 and $5+ per share in 2023.

Current analyst estimates have AMD only topping an EPS of $3 next year and $4 in 2023. These numbers don't include any accretive boost from finally closing the Xilinx (XLNX) deal plus the numbers are generally conservative based on only 18.5% revenue growth.

The accretive Xilinx deal is expected to close within the next few weeks as China wraps up their review process. My previous research had AMD earning $4 per share as revenues approach $20 billion. The original target was 2023, but strong demand has pulled those targets forward into 2022.

With about 250 million shares outstanding, Xilinx is now on pace to generate ~$1.0 billion in net income. The original target was ~$1.0 billion in operating income at a time when AMD only had $1.4 billion in LTM operating income.

AMD has 1.2 billion shares outstanding and is on pace to produce $4.3 billion in net income this year now. The combined company will have $5.3 billion in net income and 1.65 billion shares outstanding.

Due to the surging net income at AMD, the deal is no longer accretive without the $300 million in proposed synergies. The merger has now taken 15 months to close and AMD has gone from earning $0.18 per share in the quarters in early 2020 to a prediction the company can reach an average of $1.00 per share in 2022.

The combined company will expand the TAM to $110 billion by 2025 and have an expanded product line. The stock hasn't traded down due to extra risk from China blocking the deal due to this prime reason of the accretive nature of the deal disappearing even in a period where Xilinx grew by 20%.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AMD is poised for another strong year whether or not the market appreciated the product lineup released at CES. The chip company still has limited market share in key laptop and server markets providing substantial growth opportunities over the next few years.

The consensus EPS estimates remain too low with AMD on pace to generate a $4+ EPS in 2022 as the company sells more and more high-margin chips. The Xilinx deal is no longer needed to boost earnings reducing the risk of the merger not closing. Investors should continue holding the stock due to years of strong growth ahead and the recent dip in AMD making the stock cheap based on reasonable EPS targets.