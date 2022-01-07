JPMorgan Was Wrong About Our Biggest Positions

LewisTsePuiLung/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Let's open with a brief summary of the JPMorgan hit on tower REITs.

JPMorgan lowers American Tower (AMT) to “Underweight” based on:

Limited domestic macro tower growth (despite management's prior commentary about it looking great) High probability of an equity raise given CoreSite acquisition (known for about 50 days now) Higher interest rates (not really a significant issue)

JPMorgan lowers Crown Castle (CCI) to neutral on the following criteria:

Limited potential for multiples to expand Expects small cell growth to remain low until 2024 or beyond as carriers focus on deploying C-band spectrum to towers (contradicting the thesis on AMT and this was known well in advance)

Tech REITs (tower REITs and data center REITs) are getting hammered today with AMT and CCI both down about 6.5% and SBA Communications (SBAC) down about 5%. For ironic points, SBA Communications is the tower REIT that's most heavily exposed to domestic macro towers. So that idea about limited domestic macro tower growth would be a big concern if it were accurate.

Of course, they may be focusing more on the churn for AMT from the merger between Sprint and T-Mobile (TMUS). If you haven't heard of that lately, it was the narrative inspiring panic in March 2021. What were we doing back then? Buying tower REITs. To be fair, we've bought tower REITs on several occasions. It's a good technique for building wealth.

Why Be Wrong?

Is AMT really in a position for “limited domestic macro tower growth?"

Let’s look back at some commentary from AMT’s management. They deliver quite a few presentations. One of the recent ones was for UBS. Here are some parts I want to highlight:

Batya Levi - Analyst

Got it. OK. Let's move to your tower business. And starting off with the U.S., you had provided a lot of detail in terms of how we should think about the U.S organic growth in the near-term and over a longer period of time. Maybe starting off first with Sprint and T Mobile churn. Is there any change in the pacing of churn that we should think about that, that T Mobile provided you in terms of their decommissioning activity in the near term, or are the numbers that you had given us still hold?

Rod Smith - CFO

Yes, the numbers still hold, Batya. So it's important to note that, that Sprint churn is contracted in the new T Mobile MLA that we have. So it's not going to move around. It's the way we laid it out and we're seeing that happen. So, I'll give you the numbers just to make sure that everyone has it here. But we, for 2021, we will see an annualized $195 million of revenue kind of come off, and that's going to come off -- it came off beginning October first, in our U.S business. Moving into 2022, we'll see another $60 million of annualized revenue kind of roll off, and then in 2023 $50 million, and when you get to 2024, the final piece will be about $70 million. So that's contracted, that will run off and that's built into the longer-term guidance that we provided to the Street back in February. And what I would point out there is you will see that reduce our organic tenant billings growth rates in the U.S., really in the next couple of years, most notably in 2022. But when you get out to '23 and beyond and out to '27, if you were to normalize the Sprint churn and not included in our numbers, we're seeing an acceleration in our growth rates in the U.S., which is really important and compelling, and we're seeing that because of the increased data demand on the 4G networks, the investments the carriers make in the 4G networks.

So, we can tell that now JPMorgan is aware of things that were announced almost a year ago and things announced nearly two months ago. That’s really special. But what else could be driving their opinion? Well, in the summary of their review for 2021, we see:

And for the most part, its 2021 questions still persist today. In its big Wireless/Towers questions for this year, it had asked whether service revenue growth would be able to speed up amid some stable pricing. The elevated device promotions from last year's fourth quarter persisted as the firm expected, but service-level pricing stayed rational.

So they had questions about service revenue growth going into 2021 coming off of “elevated device promotions.” Was subscriber growth weak in 2021?

No, it accelerated to record levels. No, not record low levels. Record high numbers. It's the opposite of weak growth. Now the view is that postpaid voice growth will meaningfully decelerate. OK, so decelerate from record growth rates? That’s the argument? Alright, that’s not a particularly impressive prediction. You should usually predict regression to the mean after a record is set.

However, JPMorgan is also being bearish on DISH Network (DISH). That may be relevant here, as JPMorgan says DISH’s deployment will be a key factor in 2022.

How Over Optimistic Was AMT’s Guidance Regarding Dish?

Let’s turn back to the comments from Rod Smith again:

So back in February when we first put out our long-term guidance out to 2027, we had two-thirds of our revenue committed, contractually non-cancelable. Not just the revenue, but the revenue growth that we're talking about up to 2027. And that includes the MLAs with folks like T Mobile and AT&T including DISH in there. What it - and it includes the underlying leases, let's say for Verizon, which is not necessarily the revenue growth, but it's the underlying leases. So even though Verizon is coming out of their holistic arrangement at the end of this year, they're still under contract for all their sites out for another four or five years. So that base revenue is in that secure portion, that two thirds. So the pieces that aren't in there is any site that comes up for renewal between now and then. So renewing any of those, extending any of those will be upside in terms of that percentage that's committed, and Verizon is on - is assumed to be on an ala carte basis going forward starting in 2022. So any activity from them - from 2022 up to 2027, is outside of the two thirds committed because it would be ala carte. So any kind of a holistic deal with Verizon would increase that two thirds number. So we feel really good about the long-term growth rates in the U.S. We've got a solid portion of that revenue and growth already contracted. The things that could be upside to our growth rates, as if DISH builds out, accelerates their build, if they build more quicker, they accelerate their build, or if they enhance or increase their build within that timeframe between now and 2027, the assumption we have in for DISH is what's contracted. So there's no downside there because it's contracted, but we're not counting any upside in terms of our longer term guide for the U.S. So to the extent that they accelerate things that could be upside.

Allow me to break that down. When AMT prepared their guidance, they built it assuming DISH would lease space in accordance with legal contracts which DISH already signed. The thing about building guidance based on contracts that are already signed is that the other party is legally obligated to fulfill their contract. That’s what a contract means. They didn’t build guidance using what they hope DISH might decide to sign some time next year. They built guidance using the signed contracts. So there is upside if DISH grows faster, but there’s only downside from DISH if DISH is a bankruptcy risk. We don’t cover DISH, but I don’t think “bankruptcy risk” is the right term to describe them.

DISH needs a big network because they want to compete with AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ). They won't get there by not leasing towers. The need for towers is increasing further as 5G leads to higher data consumption.

The Economist recently highlighted the telecom industry:

Computing clouds such as AWS and Microsoft’s Azure are maturing fast, and finally becoming able to deal with the demanding task of powering a mobile network. The latest iteration of mobile technology, 5G, was conceived from the start not as a collection of switches and other hardware, but as a set of services that can be turned into software, or “virtualized.” And the telecoms industry is becoming less proprietary, embracing “open radio access network” (O-RAN) standards that make it possible to virtualise ever more functions previously performed by hardware. As a result, networks can turn into platforms for software add-ons, just as mobiles turned into smartphones which could run apps.

The ability of 5G to drive dramatically higher connection speeds is creating opportunities for Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) to be involved in delivering more services to consumers. As consumers demand more data, the carriers will need an even greater presence on towers.

Does CCI Think Towers Are Good?

Clearly, the prior quotes demonstrate that AMT still likes towers. How about CCI?

Going back to our big article on CCI we highlighted commentary from a Goldman Sachs event.

The quote we highlighted there is still relevant today (bolding added):

So in periods of time in the company's history, where carriers have had spectrum and had capital, those have been the best periods of growth for the company. And as I think about, not only are we at a stage where we've got fallow spectrum in the hands of the carriers, and a capital and ability to deploy it, but you've also got four very willing and hungry carriers that are pushing to get network deploy. So that's a landscape that we feel great about, for frankly for a long period of time. And, in your last question, you kind of reference we may be at a peak, and how do we think about it? Well, we talked about that a little bit on our second quarter earnings. And I will give guidance here in a few weeks for 2022. But I don't see any reason why we don't go into '22, with tower growth that looks like what we saw in 2021, or what we're seeing in 2021, which we talked about on our last earnings call. So certainly, it's elevated from what it's been over past years. But we think it has legs at least into 2022. And we feel really good about the activity that we're seeing across all the assets that we have and where the network spend is going to be.

That doesn’t sound bearish at all!

Panic About Multiples

While JPMorgan was using EBITDA multiples, I want to simplify things by using AFFO multiples for a moment. CCI, before today’s dip, traded near their highest historical multiples on AFFO. However, other REITs demonstrating huge growth in AFFO per share have blasted past old records:

Source: TIKR.com

After today’s fall, CCI is trading around 26.15x forward AFFO per share. Their average multiple over the prior three years is 24.37x. So they're currently about 7.3% above their trailing three-year average. Is that supposed to be a major headwind? I don’t think so.

Looking at a few industrial REITs, Terreno (TRNO) is trading around 56 times forward projected AFFO, which is materially higher than the average at 44.5 times AFFO. EastGroup Properties (EGP) is trading at about 44x forward AFFO, compared to a prior average of 32.7 times. If an analyst wanted to panic about multiples, they would be choosing these multiples instead. How about a REIT that isn’t an industrial REIT? Are other REITs trading above their average historical multiples? It turns out they are:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) is trading around 33.3 times compared to a historical average of only 23.4 times. Regency Centers (REG) is trading at 23.4 times forward AFFO per share projections and their prior average was only 19.4 times. That’s 20% above the historical average for REG, compared to CCI being 7% over the historical average. While we’re comparing here, CCI is about 26.1 times forward AFFO and REG is about 23.4 times forward AFFO. Try explaining that one. Which one do you think will grow AFFO more over the next decade.

It's not a trick question, just an obvious one.

AvalonBay Communities (AVB) is trading at 30.7 times forward AFFO compared to their trailing average of 23.5 times. Now you may argue that apartment REITs are seeing outstanding growth in same-property NOI (Net Operating Income) as apartment leases are being signed at significantly higher rates. I would agree with you 100%. That’s a fact. OK, so the apartment REITs should see strong growth in NOI and strong growth in AFFO per share. What else should see another year of solid growth in AFFO per share? Tower REITs. It may be “slower” than the prior year but that’s setting a very high bar. The tower REITs are being priced as fairly average to slightly above average REITs when they remain some of the best long-term compounding REITs.

Conclusion

It looks like the market reacted harshly to JPMorgan’s downgrade. However, we’re looking at commentary from the executives and we’re looking at valuations. There is simply no good reason to turn bearish on AMT or CCI here. We believe they are still absolutely positioned to outperform other property sectors over the next decade. We are reiterating our bullish ratings and price targets:

In the interest of full disclosure, our AMT position is still “only” 6.39%. That’s big enough to be our second-largest position among common shares. The only larger position is CCI. This dip is looking tempting for adding a little more AMT to our position and I may decide to pick up a few shares.

Less than a week ago shares were over $292 and less than 4% below the 52-week high. Picking up some shares around $265 (9.5% off from end-of-year pricing) doesn’t sound bad. I remember all too recently lamenting that we had fewer opportunities to pick from at the end of December. We couldn’t know what would go on sale next, but we liked having some cash available to see what the market would offer. Well, here’s another opportunity for investors to build positions in AMT and CCI.

In the interest of even more disclosure about our bullish outlook on towers, our fourth-largest equity REIT position is SBAC (the other tower REIT). Using today’s prices, these three tower REITs combine to represent 21.16% of our total portfolio and more than 40% of our equity REIT allocation. It’s hard to “follow” our picks and not own our largest positions.

We like the prices on AMT and CCI today. If they fell 5% further, we would only become even more bullish. The last time CCI fell, we bought shares at $190.79, then we bought them again at $184.63, then again five days later at $174.08. When great REITs fall, we like to build the positions. Congratulations to all our new members on suddenly having an opportunity with our two largest positions back in their target buy-under ranges.

Trade Alert

We sent the article above to subscribers on 01/05/2022.

We followed it up with a trade alert on 01/06/2022:

These trades were placed in our taxable account. We previously provided subscribers with a brief guide on utilizing tax-advantaged accounts.

We expect to hold these shares of AMT indefinitely and the shares carry a low dividend yield. That combination is favorable for placing them in our taxable account.

Source: Schwab

The first trade shows as canceled at $260.00 as I adjusted the limit price to get a quick (and certain) fill so I could move on to preparing the alert.

The updated card for AMT showing the new price and our increased allocation is shown below: