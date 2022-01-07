undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) is a great company for investors who wants to get exposure to renewables in wide varieties. The company is classified as REIT, so continuous dividends can be expected compared to a lot of other renewable energy companies. HASI is heading for a great 2022 with growing revenue and income growth with a diversified investment portfolio and land, property leases. I also expect a 2-3% dividend increase for the first quarter of 2022, which can make Hannon Armstrong a potential buying opportunity for income investors who also look for organic growth in the long term.

Business Model

Hannon Armstrong provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce buildings’ or facilities’ energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, heating, etc. It also focuses on the areas of grid-connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and other sustainable infrastructure projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Officially HASI is classified as a mortgage REIT but the company is closer to a hybrid venture between a Business Development Company and a mortgage REIT. With more than $8 billion in managed assets, Hannon Armstrong’s core purpose is to make climate positive investments with superior risk-adjusted returns. The company recognizes revenue from 4 different sources. Interest income from the loans they provided, rental income on properties and land, gain on sale of receivables and investments, and fee income by providing broker/dealer services by managing and servicing assets owned by third parties.

Source: The chart is created by the author. All the figures are from the company's financial statement of Q3 2021.

Financials & Earnings

Q3 results

HASI delivered $0.41 distributable EPS on a fully diluted basis for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $0.36 distributable EPS for the same period in 2020, representing a 14% year-on-year increase. The company reported GAAP-based Net Investment Income of $5.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $3.9 million for the same period in 2020. HASI closed $1.1 billion of investments in the first three quarters of 2021, including over $200 million in the third quarter in a seasoned portfolio of residential solar assets. The total portfolio grew by 45% year-on-year basis to $3.2 billion and managed assets also grew by 28% to $8.2 billion compared to YTD Q3 2020. "We continue to produce outstanding results driven by the flexibility to invest in multiple asset classes and a declining cost of capital. In addition, we continue our leadership on ESG with CarbonCount and our philanthropic efforts targeted at the intersection of social justice and climate action,” said Jeffrey W. Eckel, Hannon Armstrong Chairman, and CEO.

Source: Earnings Presentation

The company’s portfolio yield has been constantly on 7.6% for the last 3 years while the interest expense is on the decline from 5.1% to 4.7% on September 30, 2021. The behind-the-meter loan sector has the highest yield in the portfolio with 8.1%. The management tries to build uncorrelated asset classes to deal with macroeconomic and other challenges. This is why the company did not make any wind-related investments but more than doubled the public sector and residential asset classes to balance the portfolio. In addition, HASI will not be affected by the interest rate rise in 2022 because 99% of their debt is a fixed-rate loan.

Source: Earnings Presentation

Valuation

Fossil fuel prices are stable or had a slight decline in the last 10 years but renewables went through a massive price reduction making them a great substitute for energy sources on fair price levels. The cost per MWH changed significantly in the last 11 years favoring renewables. While natural gas-related electricity prices ($/MWH) declined only 29% (that is before the price jump in late 2021) and coal-related electricity prices remained the same as in 2009. At the same time, solar energy prices declined by 90% and onshore wind energy prices by 70%.

Source: visualcapitalist.com

Looking at the numbers it is quite difficult to evaluate HASI based on traditional metrics due to the combined nature of the business. We could evaluate based on tangible book value but there is a huge part that could rather be measured based on NII. Based on traditional REIT measures the company looks overvalued with a price per TBV is at 3.07. Despite these issues and numbers, the company seems to go towards a bright future. Total revenue expectation is 30% above the 2021 levels ($128 million estimates for 2022). EPS forecasts look good as well with 5% higher EPS for 2022 than for 2021, operating cash flow growth estimates are above 50%. The current price is not overvalued according to the current dividend yield but rather between fairly priced and overvalued. With the intensive growth for 2022 and the potential dividend increase in Q1, I consider HASI for a long position.

Data by YCharts

Company-specific Risks

The projects in which the company invests typically depend in part on various U.S. federal, state, or local government policies and incentives that support or enhance project economic feasibility. Such policies may include governmental initiatives designed to reduce energy usage and impact the use of renewable energy or the investment in and the use of sustainable infrastructure. Government regulations also impact the terms of third-party financing provided to support these projects. If any of these government policies, incentives, or regulations are adversely amended, or there is a negative impact from the recent federal law changes, the operating results of the projects they finance, and the returns available from, the investments they make could decline.

Many traditional sources of energy such as coal, petroleum-based fuels, and natural gas can be influenced by the price of underlying or substitute commodities. However, the oil prices surged in the second half of 2021 and the forecast for 2022 is to rather stay on this current price level or to decline to an average of $60 per barrel. Additionally, low natural gas prices can adversely affect both the price available to renewable energy projects under future power sale agreements and the price of the electricity the projects sell on either a forward or a spot-market basis. Natural gas price forecasts are relatively similar to oil; it is expected to gradually decrease to “normal” levels as the winter season passes. In addition, volatility in commodity prices, including energy prices, may cause building owners and other parties to be reluctant to commit to projects for which repayment is based upon a fixed monetary value for energy savings that would not decline if the price of energy declines. Any resulting decline in demand for HASI’s investments or the price that industry participants receive for the sale of fossil fuel could adversely impact the company’s operating results.

The volume and timing of the company’s originations are subject to seasonal fluctuations and the company has a typical BDC and REIT risk factor which is that their investments are not publicly traded. The fair value of assets that are not publicly traded may not be readily determinable. The company also faces seasonal fluctuations and timing because of construction cycles, particularly in climates that experience colder weather during the winter months, such as the northern United States, or at educational institutions, where large projects are typically carried out during summer months when their facilities are unoccupied.

My take on HASI’s dividend

Current dividend

The company has a great dividend history. At first look, it might not seem that great but taking a closer look will clear the picture. The company has been paying dividends since the IPO (this is no surprise because HASI is classified as an mREIT) but they had no dividend cuts and 7 increases in the last 8 years. In addition, HASI has a 3-year consecutive dividend growth history as of the beginning of 2022. Although, they are yielding at only 2.81% and the last 5-year dividend growth was only 2.62%. But the management is committed to paying dividends and what is more important is to raise them over time.

Future sustainability

Based on all external and internal factors the company’s dividend seems stable and secure over the long term. The external factors are in their favor such as government and local incentives to move towards green energy, rising fossil fuel energy prices. The internal factors such as diversifying the portfolio and available cash for distribution are good factors. The company has a sustainable payout ratio between 70-80% which indicates there is still room for improvement. The company also expects that annual dividends per share will grow at a compound annual rate of 3% to 5% from 2021 to 2023, relative to the 2020 baseline of $1.36 per share. This is why I expect a dividend raise in Q1 2022 and I calculated with a 2.8% dividend increase.

Source: The table is created by the author. All figures are from the company's financial statements and SA Earnings Estimates.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong now trades at the best dividend yield since May 2021 with a potential dividend increase in this quarter. In addition, the company has great forecasts and numbers for this year with a 30% revenue growth estimate. The valuation might look overvalued but it is rather between fair and overvalued making HASI a potential buy. External trends of renewable energy price declines and further government initiatives work in the company’s favor in the long term. For income investors looking for an ESG with a fair yield, continuous dividend increases, and long-term organic growth potential, HASI can be a great choice.