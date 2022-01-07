Overweight 'Great' Real Estate

txking/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In a recent Barron’s article, Evie Liu explained that 2021 was:

“… another banner year for the fund industry, which has seen record asset flows, first-of-a-kind products, and a growing interest in actively managed and sustainability-focused strategies.”

She added that exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"):

“… continued their momentum, gathering more than $900 billion of new money with two weeks left in the year, crushing last year’s record of $500 billion in net inflows. “Nearly 450 new ETFs were launched this past year, which also set a record and marked the second consecutive year that more new ETFs were launched than mutual funds.”

Moreover, “the ETF industry has grown to $7 trillion.” That’s “still smaller than the $20 trillion in mutual funds, but the catch-up seems inevitable.”

She even went on to say that “the ETF industry is looking more and more like the mutual fund industry.” It’s “embracing active management.”

Did someone say Cathie Wood?

The Expanding ETF Universe

The ARK Invest founder recently launched the ARK Transparency ETF (CTRU), her ninth ETF and the second in 2021.

This one will tap into the booming demand for products with higher environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards… especially when it comes to corporate behavior. Its expense ratio will be 0.55%, which is cheaper than the 0.75% charged by most ARK funds.

Now, admittedly, ARK ETFs have lost a total of $1.7 billion assets over the past six months. Also according to Barron's:

"The Genomic Revolution fund saw more than $1 billion net outflows; and the Innovation fund, nearly $900 million. The youngest, the Space ETF, was the only one that had net inflows during the period."

Even so, it’s important to know that nearly two-thirds of the ETFs launched last year are actively managed. This includes some from mutual fund giants that sat out the first wave of the ETF boom, such as T. Rowe Price (TROW), Capital Group, and American Century.

For example, VanEck launched an active ETF targeting the food industry. And Tuttle Capital Management launched an FOMO ETF, “which is bullish on stocks popular with individual investors.”

The rise of meme stocks has also led to new funds based on social-media sentiment. Others aim to benefit from emerging trends like the metaverse and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Meanwhile, as supply-chain disruptions hit, the $56 million Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) – which tracks the charter rate for dry bulk shipping – surged 246% year-to-date to become last year’s best performer.

Enter REITs…

In my new book, The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide, I explain that:

“On a long-term, total-return basis, [real estate investment trusts] have been quite competitive with the S&P 500. But their investors should expect only moderate capital appreciation on an annual basis, consistent with moderate REIT cash flow and NAV growth.”

As such:

“There are two asset allocation questions that need to be answered here: How should REITs be weighted relative to other investments? And how should they be weighted relative to each other?”

Here’s how I answer that first question:

“Based on both logic and historical precedent, I think most investors should find their REIT holdings fall somewhere in the 15%-20% range. That’s based on the supportable premise that these stocks can continue to deliver total returns equal to those of other asset classes with fairly low correlations to other asset classes that reduces portfolio volatility and may even increase overall investment returns.”

As for the second question, don’t forget how many property subsectors exist. Or geographic focuses. Or investment characteristics. Or how much money you have to invest.

Or that “REIT mutual funds and ETFs” exist.

At iREIT on Alpha, we track around 20 ETFs with total assets under management of around $100 billion. The largest one is the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQ), a titan among REIT ETFs.

It has more than 10 times the assets under management (AUM) of its nearest competitor. The next largest one is Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) with around $7.1 billion.

Considering their uses, let’s discuss seven of the larger mega-cap REIT ETFs and seven of the “specialty” REIT ETFs.

2021 was a great year to be a REIT investor regardless. But if you’re looking for easy diversification, here are some assets you can consider.

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Let’s start with the billion-dollar plus REIT ETFs, such as the gigantic VNQ, along with:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

(IYR) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE)

(XLRE) Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

(REET) iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF),

(ICF), SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF (RWO).

As viewed below, each offers a different strategy – from the least-diversified XLRE with 29 holdings to the most diversified RWO with 258. But since we’re looking for diversification, here’s a look at them.

Under the Diversification Score category, 10 is most diversified and 3 is least.

(Source: iREIT – FactSet, Yahoo Finance, Filings)

What’s interesting to see is that many of these larger mega-billion-dollar ETFs have some of the same constituents. They’re just weighted differently.

(Source: iREIT – FactSet, Yahoo Finance, Filings)

As shown above, VNQ has 63.7% exposure in the top 10 names, with the largest five being:

American Tower (AMT)

(AMT) Prologis (PLD)

(PLD) Crown Castle (CCI)

(CCI) Equinix (EQIX)

(EQIX) Public Storage (PSA).

But IFC, IYR, XLRE, and SCHH also feature them in their top-five basket. Also as shown above, XLRE has the most top 10 concentration at 63.7%.

I thought this was intriguing. So I decided to drill down a bit more and create the chart below. It highlights the one-year (last 12 months) price appreciation alongside each ETF’s weightings:

(Source: iREIT – Yahoo Finance)

In 2021, XLRE was the top-performer of the five listed above. That’s no coincidence when it also has outsized exposure to AMT, PLD, CCI, and PSA – all REITs that did very well last year.

The Sharpshooters

Let’s move on to the seven so-called REIT ETF “sharpshooters” that are differentiated by design.

These include:

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ)

(HOMZ) Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET)

(RIET) The Pacer Data & Infrastructure ETF (SRVR)

(SRVR) U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY)

(PPTY) NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL)

(NETL) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

(MORT) Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate (INDS).

(Source: iREIT – FactSet, Yahoo Finance, Filings)

As you can see above, they all offer investors unique targeted strategies. I won’t go into a lot of detail here, but they’re generally smaller in size (less than $100 million in AUM).

The outlier in this is SRVR, which provides “investors exposure to global developed market companies that generate the majority of their revenue from real estate operations in the data and infrastructure sector.”

This does give it a diversification score of 3, with just 24 holdings. Needless to say though, Covid-19 sparked an acceleration in technology that resulted in optimal performance for SRVR.

In contrast, PPTY – which focuses on property sector weightings – has a diversification score of 8 with 115 holdings. That include 27.9% exposure within its top 10 list.

As viewed below, INDS – much like SRVR – has limited diversification and 72.2% exposure from its top 10 holdings, with names like:

Prologis

Duke Realty (DRE)

(DRE) Life Storage (LSI)

(LSI) PS Business (PSB).

(Source: iREIT – Fact Set, Yahoo Finance, Filings)

I also want to point out the success of HOMZ, which focuses on “diversified exposure across the entire United States residential housing industry.” It:

“… invests in 100 companies involved across the U.S. housing industry, including rental operators, homebuilders, home improvement companies, and real estate services and technology firms.”

So there’s another consideration for you.

Our REIT Strategy: Overweight Great

"The term “diworsification” was first used by famed fund manager Peter Lynch in his book, One Up on Wall Street. It’s since evolved to mean inefficient portfolio diversification – which is something worth talking about.

Let’s face it. Regardless of whether you invest in an ETF or if you’re a do-it-yourself (DIY) investor, we all want to generate great results. I know I don’t want any part of the good, the bad, and the ugly. I just want greatness.

Legendary golfer Gary Player from South Africa said it best: “Greatness isn’t just talent. It’s talent applied consistently.”

Now, I just provided you with an overview of 14 REIT ETFs. So let’s take a look at their performance, starting with the billion-dollar plus ETFs:

(Source: iREIT – Yahoo Finance)

As you can see (above), XLRE is the clear winner, with the best performance over one, two, and five years. Its expense ratio is just 0.12, the same as VNQ.

I’m sure you all know how Warren Buffett feels with regard to diversification. He’s said that

"Diversification is protection against ignorance. It makes little sense if you know what you are doing."

So he clearly wouldn’t discount XLRE on that factor alone.

Next let’s take a look at the sharpshooters’ performance:

(Source: iREIT – Yahoo Finance)

Again, a shout out to HOMZ, up 41.4%, and also to INDS and its 51.6% gain over the last 12 months.

Admittedly, these smaller sharpshooters do have to deal with the expenses of licensing an index, especially in their early days when total AUM is small. Fees are variable depending on the provider, with specialized indexes costing from 0.05% to 0.10%.

In operational costs, the fund could spend as much as $200,000 per year to oversee it and cover its legal and administrative costs. Also, custodians take a slice of the pie to manage the actual portfolio.

When you add up everything, it takes $250,000-$500,000 to run just one ETF.

A Model REIT Portfolio

Assuming costs are $250,000, a sharpshooter ETF that charges a 0.50% expense ratio needs at least $50 million in AUM to break even. That’s why, according to Morningstar:

“There are now 2,688 ETFs available to investors. Since SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was launched in 1993, 3,751 ETFs have been brought to market. This means that about 28% of them have since been closed.”

And out of the ETFs that launched in 2021, 216 of them were actively managed…

This leads me to an examination of the best-performing winners in the REIT ETF world compared with our legacy REIT portfolio, The Durable Income Portfolio.

To be clear, DIP commenced in 2013 as our first newsletter portfolio. And as of January 5th it held 43 REITs diversified across sectors and geographies:

(Source: iREIT – Sharesight)

We utilize our proprietary quality and valuation scoring models to select each asset. This active strategy has resulted in returns of 26.54% annually since inception.

As viewed below, XLRE has returned 10.7% annually during the same period.

(Source: Sharesight)

It’s important to point out that we don’t own ANY residential mortgage REITs in this portfolio. And if you scroll back up three charts, you can see that mREIT ETF MORT returned -18.4% over the last five years and just 9.8% over the last 12 months.

It’s therefore the worst performer in the bunch.

Meanwhile, DIP has returned 26.2% annually over the last five years, doubling the performance of XLRE:

(Source: Sharesight)

In Conclusion…

While 2021 was a great year for XLRE investors, we consider active management a far better mousetrap. Our stock-picking mission is to only select great REITs and buy them when there’s a quantifiable margin of safety.

It’s true, the ETF industry has grown to $7 trillion – much larger than the $2 trillion of U.S. equity REIT capital. But the added benefit for REIT investors is the broad assortment of property sectors and geographies from which to derive alpha.

It simply makes no sense to just buy the good, the bad, and the ugly. Not when you can get a rules-based screening solution focused on selecting the highest-quality REITs at the cheapest pricing levels. That's why our strategy at iREIT is to be "overweight GREAT real estate".

Legendary value investor Benjamin Graham said it best when he wrote:

“You are neither right nor wrong because the crowd disagrees with you. You are right because the data and reasoning are right.”

(Source: Sharesight)

