In this article, I'm going to heed a follower's request and give you my view on Magna International (NYSE:MGA). At one point, I owned stock in Magna and sold it when the company's valuation spiked - and I have some ideas what it would take to get me "back in".

Let's look at what we have here.

What does the company do?

With roots going back to the 1950s, Magna is currently the largest auto parts manufacturer in North America, headquartered in the beautiful province of Ontario, Canada.

Fundamentally, it's the sort of business that you want to be looking at. It combines a market cap of $24B+ with an A-credit rating, sub-31% long-term debt/capital, and plenty of historical growth in what is usually considered a massively volatile market segment.

The company has annual sales of $32.6B, and a wide customer base where 50+ major global customers account for 97% of overall sales. It's not only NA's largest automotive supplier - it's in the 4th place in the entire world.

So - big business with plenty of global scale.

So, what does Magna do, exactly?

Everything having to do with automobiles - more or less. From actual complete automobiles to small electronics, lighting, interiors, and other parts, the company includes the entire spectrum for the business.

Magna is already EV-heavy and has the manufacturing and R&D capabilities to deliver Power Electronics, Drivetrains, and battery packs for EVs. Investors can consider Magna to be a complete vehicle Engineering/manufacturing solution.

The company's segment can be split into a few parts - let's call them "new", "neutral", and "legacy". New is things like EVs, such as eDrives, pack enclosures, EV contract manufacturing, and similar products. Neutral are things that are needed in both legacy and EV vehicles, such as lighting, aerodynamics, bodywork/chassis, mechatronics, glass, seating, and so forth. Legacy is things that could very well be on the way out, including manual transmissions, fuel tanks, engine systems, and exhaust regulation.

Magna overall, can and should be considered a play on the automotive shift toward EV - because it considers itself this way. Its capital allocation focus and spending is focused towards a more EV/Neutral-heavy sales mix, as opposed to legacy.

Electrification is a focus for Magna, and the company expects Over $2B in sales in electrification in 2023, more than doubling this by 2027 with over $4B in annual sales. The company has already developed multiple systems for delivering range, utility, and solutions for these areas, including fully EV or Hybrid solutions.

The company has determined to report operations on the following basis - relatively self-explanatory:

Body Exteriors & Structures

Power & Vision

Seating Systems

Complete Vehicles

Corporate & Other

Two of these segments, Power & Vision as well as Body Exteriors & Structures make up around 60% of annual sales, with the latter being over $13.5B in sales during FY20. Noteworthy at this point is that the company doesn't differentiate, on a reported segment basis, between ICE and EV.

Company customers for Magna are large automotive brands - and despite 50+ of them representing 97% of sales, most of the company's sales are actually concentrated to six major brands. These are General Motors (GM), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Ford (F), Fiat Chrysler (STLA) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY). As a result of this customer concentration, there are both risks and potential growth limits - though MGA has attempted to diversify its customer base.

Public Comps to the company include peers like Lear (LEA), Aptiv (APTV), Aisin (OTCPK:ASEKY), Autoliv (ALV), Denso (OTCPK:DNZOY), and others. You could also consider businesses such as Continental (OTCPK:CTTAF), but I don't view them as such, because the business of selling tires and selling other automotive parts is vastly different. Note that Magna does not have any tire manufacture - there is a company called Magna tires, but this is a family-owned Netherland business, and not part of MGA.

There is little doubt that Magna is a well-scaled and integrated business with a global reach and trust from major brands. It has a moat - it has safety and it has overall excellence, seen in its results. While the company has seen incredible share price volatility since 2015, the overall returns of long-term investment are positive to the tune of around 11.5% annualized RoR for the past 20 years.

Like most businesses today, the company also has an ESG program and sustainability goals - and seek EU carbon neutrality by 2025, which would save them from Co2 costs.

So, from a fundamental point of view, Magna should be an appealing investment, albeit tied a bit to the cyclicality of the automotive trends. However, there are some more issues to consider here.

Management has done some questionable decisions and given some questionable forecasts as of late. While some of the company's troubles, such as the operating margin taking a detour to brown-town...

... can certainly, in part, be considered an effect from macro/Covid-19, there have been other things the company could have done better. The whole idea of the Veoneer deal, which was later scooped up by QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), was a fairly bad one given the purchase multiple. Thankfully, management did not try to outbid Qualcomm here.

The company also viciously cut its sales forecast range by more than $3B on the high end. While this may seem small on an annual basis with a company holding the sales of Magna even during a bad year, doing it this late during the year indicates significant weakness in Automotive which caught the company a bit by surprise.

I don't want to point too many fingers here though. There are significant headwinds in the macro that the company can do nothing about. These include:

COVID-19, which of course saw the company taking a significant negative impact.

Global chip shortages, which are integral to most of the company's engineered products/manufacturing.

Input cost increases due to not only inflation but raw material demand.

As if these fairly basic trends, which are impacting many companies I'm writing about, weren't enough, we also have the company taking a provision from an Engineering contract with Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNY), the Chinese, potentially failing real estate giant. You may recall that the company's shares were halted for trading a few days ago.

This caused the company to forecast significant margin declines to a 5.1-5.4% range on an adjusted EBIT basis. (Source: Magna International). Again, this is awful, because the company forecasted a 7.4% upper-end margin as late as August of 2021.

So, management forecasts are somewhat lacking here. Based on lower EBIT margins, and based on what this does to net income and EPS, this means that what previously was a cheap, convincing play in Auto, might not be as cheap and convincing at all.

Can EV and automotive recovery save the day?

Recent results for the company, despite pressured margins, still have some fundamental upside to it in the form of the EV shift. The growth areas that the company does have, which include Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and general EV-adjacent areas are expected to grow at a significant, 15-25% CAGR, which is well above the growth rates for the company's legacy segments.

This doesn't change that 3Q21 results came in at an 18% YoY decline in production, with organic sales down over $1B YoY, with similar declines in key earnings metrics including EPS.

All of this highlights just how tied Magna is to the global trends of light vehicle production. The combined headwinds of semi shortage and European headwinds (COVID-19 and other things), negative FX, and disposal of no less than three facilities lead to an overall group-wide sales decline of 12% not YoY, but sequentially.

EBIT was down by half, and quarterly margins were less than 3% on an EBIT basis.

Turning to our outlook, my comments will be consistent with the press release we issued last month. We have reduced our light vehicle production expectations in North America, Europe, and China by 7%, 9%, and 7% respectively. Note that there are some differences between our year-to-date actual light vehicle production numbers and those provided by IHS. (Source: Magna International Earnings Call)

At this point, it's becoming very clear that 2021 is going to be a bad year for Magna. Not necessarily as bad as 2020, where EPS declined down to $3.95/share, compared to a $6.71 in 2018, but it probably won't touch far north of the $4.5/share level. (Source: FactSet)

There is little else to say about things here - sequential trends are bad, market visibility is low, shortages, as well as COVID-19, are impacting things, and that's not even going into bad FX, higher input costs, production schedule issues both internal and on a sales/customer basis. Even 4Q21 is expected to be a little different according to the company's own forecasts (Source: Magna International Earnings Call).

According to management, they were caught off-guard by "how bad" things would be - but they do expect growth and production to step up moving in 2022-2023.

So what does that mean for the investability?

A few things. Let's highlight valuation.

What is the valuation?

Magna's valuation is extremely problematic. The reason for this is that this company typically trades at a significant discount to a fair-value growth rate. Instead, it's to be found at around 10-12X P/E over time. The current valuation, based on a 2021E result, is over 18X P/E.

This doesn't just indicate a significant premium from its own historical levels, but from its peers as well, most of which don't trade above 15-16X P/E or a 7.5 EV/EBITDA multiple - both of which Magna currently does.

Part of the reason is the company's absolutely stellar 2020 performance. From the onset of the COVID-19 crash, Magna delivered triple-digit returns to the current valuation peak - an absolutely amazing investment, if done at the right time.

The company was riding high from expectations in EV development, the shift toward more of this, and increased production and good margin numbers during 2021 - both of which have turned out not to be spot on.

As a result of this, Magna has declined 15% from its annual high back in the middle of 2021. Some make the mistake of considering this to be "cheap" - it isn't. It's only cheap if you consider current forecasts for automotive production recovery likely, which would see the company's earnings return to pre-pandemic levels and potentially above.

However, forecasting Magna has always been dicey. EPS forecast misses here are sometimes as high as 300% (Source: FactSet), and even in 2020, analysts missed forecasts by 40% on the negative side here. While the current forecasted EPS growth does indicate double-digit upside despite what I consider to be a relatively high price for Magna, there's a little actual indication of whether automotive light vehicle production will recover as quickly or as solidly as is forecasted.

Consider the following headwinds:

COVID-19 closures/impacts

Production schedule visibility

Input cost increases/Inflation/FX

Management forecast misses as little as 2-3 months before the fact

Raw material/component shortages

There are a lot of unknowns here. Believe me, this is a sector I follow closely because of my geographical proximity to many major automotive, including BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen, Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY), Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF), and others. This is a time for caution, as I see it.

It's undeniable to me that the company will eventually see the sort of uptick from EV and new growth areas that's being forecasted. Sort of. We'll have to see what sort of margins are dictated by headwinds and pricing changes - but the upside is there. I see that I believe that, and I model forecasts on that basis.

However, if you consider historical valuations at all valid - which I believe you should - then the upside is far less than you might think. Based on a forward EPS range of around 9-12X P/E, the upside under current forecasts, including a 48% EPS growth in 2022 and 39% in 2023, is capped at around 16% on an annualized basis.

Is this bad? No - but you're only getting 2% yield, and you're ignoring the better parts of the 5-15 year P/E averages, which are closer to 8-10x P/E, indicating an upside of only 2-9% annually.

Analyst targets see a current upside of around 11% to a target of $95/share (Source: S&P Global), but these analysts have a well-established history of overestimating the company's abilities to outperform.

Recent comments have said that the 2021 headwinds could turn into 2022 tailwinds. Entirely possible. MGA is one of the best automotive suppliers - again, not in contention. I am surprised to see this one called one of the "best core ideas" according to some. This would require a really outstanding sort of external effects, such as another Fisker production contract - but much higher. Analysts want to apply a fair-value 15x multiple to the company - which would indicate that $150/share price target that some people are talking about. The problem I see here is that there's no basis in history for such a multiple change. Cyclical companies with this sort of exposure simply rarely trade at such multiples.

If you believe in the Apple Car effect or the sort of inflated premiums that are applied to EVs at this stage, then I suppose this might be a valid target.

For me, it's not.

I always focus on the conservative upside or thesis. The conservative thesis calls for an automotive supplier to trade at no more than an 11-12x normalized P/E. Even with all upside included, potential RoR is no more than 8-14% annually.

Considering the low visibility of this reversal and all of the aforementioned negative effects, I'm going to say "no" here for the time being.

Magna is not a "BUY" - it's a "HOLD". I want more indications of that recovery before I start investing in automotive parts manufacturers.

Thesis

The thesis for Magna is the following:

Superb company, decent management (ex-Veoneer), with a good upside in the right situation. At below 8X P/E, this becomes a no-brainer "BUY" to me. But that's not where we are here.

I'm willing to consider Magna at a price of $60-65, but before I would buy even then, I'd want to see recovery indications. This pushes my price target to the level of the lowestanalyst PTs, but that's where I am. As long as you realize that this target is based on extremely conservative metrics and wanting more clarity, then you can form your own stance.

Quality is never enough. Never.You want valuationon top of quality. Magna gives us half of that equation at this time, not both.

The company is a "HOLD".

Magna International is a "HOLD".

Thank you for reading.