Tim Boyle/Getty Images News

The COVID-19 pandemic crushed several retailers last year as lockdowns and restrictions impacted store operations and caused significant losses. With the reopening of physical stores following the easing of restrictions, retail sales recovered well this year. That said, supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures and a tight labor market have impacted the pace of recovery and profitability. TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) fared well in the first three quarters of fiscal 2022 (fiscal year ending January 29, 2022) despite challenging market conditions and was ahead of Wall Street’s expectations. The company’s off-price business model and efficient inventory management have helped it in handling supply chain issues better than several other retail players.

TJX stock advanced 11.2% in 2021 and generated a total return of 12.8% including dividends, lagging the 28.7% return on the S&P 500 Index. However, I am optimistic about the long-term prospects of TJX based on its leading position in the off-price space, its strong fundamentals and the potential to expand further in domestic and international markets.

Strong recovery following a challenging year

Temporary store closures and restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic caused a 23% decline in TJX Companies’ fiscal 2021 (ended January 30, 2021) sales to $32.1 billion. The COVID-19 pandemic broke the company’s impressive run of 24 consecutive years of comparable sales growth spanning several challenging economic periods. However, the company bounced back strongly following the easing of restrictions and vaccination drive with sales rising 64% year-over-year in the first nine months of fiscal 2022.

The company’s fiscal 2022 third-quarter (ended October 30, 2021) sales increased 24% year-over-year to $12.5 billion. Open-only comparable store sales rose 14% compared to pre-pandemic levels (fiscal 2020 third quarter). The home category continued to outpace apparel sales in the fiscal third quarter. TJX’s third-quarter EPS was up 18.3% year-over-year to $0.84. Despite higher freight costs, investments to expand distribution capacity and increased wages, the company’s profitability grew due to strong sales and improved merchandise margin.

I believe that in the current inflationary environment customers will seek the discounted prices offered by TJX and other off-price retailers. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, analysts expect TJX’s sales to rise 30% to $14.2 billion and adjusted EPS to increase to $0.91 from $0.45 in the comparable quarter of fiscal 2021. I feel that TJX’s home category will continue to fare better than apparel as people are continuing to invest in their homes. While supply chain disruptions amid the pandemic have significantly hurt several retailers, TJX assured about having plenty of inventory in its stores and online for the holiday season.

Also, to mitigate the impact of increased costs, the company started selectively increasing prices in the fiscal third quarter. On the Q3 conference call, the company disclosed that open-only comparable sales in the fourth quarter started on a very strong note with mid-teens growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Coming to full-year fiscal 2022 expectations, analysts expect revenue to rise about 52% to $48.8 billion and adjusted EPS to come in at $2.97 compared to $0.26 in fiscal 2021. For fiscal 2023, analysts currently anticipate revenue and adjusted EPS growth of 7% and 14%, respectively. I feel that continued sales growth and expense management will drive margin expansion. Moreover, the company’s buybacks will also boost its EPS. The company expects to repurchase $1.75 billion to $2.0 billion worth of its stock in the current fiscal year.

Strong off-price model will support continued growth

TJX is a well-established off-price retailer, with 3,377 stores in the US, 545 in Canada, 696 in Europe and 66 in Australia (as of October 30, 2021). The company’s US operations comprise T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, HomeSense and Sierra banners as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, homegoods.com and sierra.com e-commerce sites. Its TJX Canada segment operates Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls chains, while TJX International includes T.K. Maxx, HomeSense and tkmaxx.com in Europe, and T.K. Maxx in Australia.

TJX offers its customers apparel, home goods as well as other merchandise at prices that are generally 20% to 60% below the prices at which full-price retailers, like department stores and other retailers, sell comparable merchandise. The company’s value deals and rapidly-changing mix of merchandise give customers a treasure-hunt-like experience and help in driving higher traffic.

TJX has a global buying organization that sources products from an extensive vendor network of about 21,000 vendors. The company is able to offer value deals to its customers due to its buying strategy, which it refers to as opportunistic buying. TJX takes advantage of opportunities like manufacturer overruns, order cancellations and closeouts, to acquire merchandise at substantial discounts. The company's buying strategy and inventory management have helped it face supply chain issues better than other retailers.

The growing strength of online retailers has forced many brick-and-mortar retailers to shut down several stores. In contrast, TJX sees strong potential to expand its store footprint to 6,275 stores over the long term in the countries where it is currently having a presence.

TJX’s focus has primarily been on its physical stores though it does have e-commerce sites unlike peer Ross Stores, which does not have an online channel. TJX’s online sales account for a very small proportion of its overall sales (less than 3% in the first nine months of fiscal 2022, fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020). However, given the growing relevance of e-commerce, especially since the pandemic, TJX is enhancing its online channels by adding new merchandise across categories. It also launched homegoods.com in September 2021.

Overall, with its efforts to remodel its existing stores, improved online capabilities and expansion of store footprint, I believe that TJX is on track to achieve its long-term goal of $60 billion in sales.

Risks

Rising COVID-19 cases and new variants pose a great threat to TJX and other off-price retailers as any restrictions on store operating hours or temporary shutdown of stores to curb the spread of the virus could hurt their business significantly. Also, many retailers saw robust e-commerce sales amid lockdowns last year with demand shifting from stores to digital channels. Given the lack of strong online capabilities compared to other retailers, TJX might fail to address online demand if lockdowns are imposed again.

Higher wages, continued investments in the expansion of distribution capacity and increased freight costs might put the company’s margins under pressure over the near term.

Conclusion

As of January 5, TJX stock was trading at 12-month forward PE of 23.07, which was below its 3-year average of 24.56 (Source: TIKR.com). The price targets of Wall Street analysts for the stock range from $65 to $98, with the average price target of $85.35 indicating a possible upside of about 14% from current levels.

I am bullish about the long-term potential of TJX based on the success of its off-price business model, its inventory and expense management and the ability to expand its store footprint in the US and international markets. Also, in December 2020, the company announced the reinstatement of its quarterly dividend with a 13% hike. While its forward dividend yield of 1.38% might not seem attractive to some investors, I believe that the company’s strong cash flows will support a continued rise in its dividend over the long term and enhance shareholder returns.

Source: TIKR.com

Over the past few years, several retailers have succumbed to intense pressure from online retailers. However, TJX’s value deals, low-cost business model, solid financial position and strong execution have helped it in growing despite competition from e-commerce players. Overall, I believe that TJX is poised to grab further market share from department stores as well as other retailers and strengthen its leadership in the off-price space.