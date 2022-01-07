CatLane/E+ via Getty Images

Primo Water (PRMW), a company engaged in the distribution and sale of water dispensers, as well as the provision of water filtration services and water delivery, recently hosted a virtual investor day event at which it provided encouraging medium-term financial targets across the revenue and EBITDA lines. This builds on progress in recent years, where Primo Water has taken steps to diversify its business and not only grow faster but also mitigate competitive risk in any one product segment. Looking ahead, I view the more favorable backdrop, coupled with the company's solid M&A track record, as key in improving PRMW's cash flows and strengthening the balance sheet. With shares trading at a discounted EV/EBITDA multiple, there remains plenty of scope for shares to re-rate higher.

Stronger Medium-Term Outlook Predicated on Leveraging "Water Your Way" Strategy

Underpinning the updated top-line targets is a focus on growing both distribution breadth by penetrating new e-commerce channels, as well as increasing customer depth (mainly by utilizing a dispenser price ladder to capture a broader demographic). The plan is for PRMW to leverage its flexible model to offer consumers more choices in purchasing filtered water (via water direct, exchange, or refill), while also improving connectivity and value-add services. Thus far, the strategy has shown promise - retention rates have improved to 84% and should rise further as PRMW rolls out its full suite of offerings across the customer base. Additional growth tailwinds include increased water consumption, growing digital capabilities, along with aging municipal tap water infrastructure.

Source: Primo Water Investor Day Presentation Slides

Beyond the $75 million in EBITDA generation from the higher top-line growth, PRMW also expects to generate an incremental $50 million from margin expansion initiatives. This includes optimizing its route network, unlocking production efficiencies (e.g., via increased line and equipment utilization), along with benefits from productivity initiatives. I would note, however, that these targets could prove conservative considering they do not incorporate any transformative M&A (note tuck-ins typically contribute $5-10 million in annualized EBITDA benefits from $40-60 million in acquisitions). And with management clearly raising the bar on its various initiatives, I think the medium-term plan sends the right signal to investors on the PRMW growth pivot.

Source: Primo Water Investor Day Presentation Slides

Promising Progress on New Product Launches and ESG

PRMW also offered some good insight into its new product pipeline and its plans to launch in the upcoming quarters, which should drive additional attraction and retention ahead. The main addition is the expanded distribution of Bibo, a countertop filtration dispenser that does not require any bottled water. PRMW is also moving into alkaline water with the rollout of a 3-gallon alkaline water jug offering as well as refill stations.

Source: Primo Water Investor Day Presentation Slides

While there was not much new on the ESG front beyond the environmentally friendly Primo Fresh innovation, management did talk up its ESG credentials and reiterated its longer-term goals and commitments. I view PRMW's ESG progress positively – the company is already ahead of more traditional beverage companies considering its 5-gallon water jugs are sanitized and re-used 40 times before being recycled, reducing single-use plastics. The recent disposal of its single-use plastic retail business in North America should also save 400 million bottles and reduce exposure to inflationary commodities such as resin. With PRMW also achieving global carbon neutrality in fiscal 2021 and staying on track for compliance with the Alliance for Water Stewardship international standard by fiscal 2025, I see shares commanding a considerable ESG premium over time.

Balance Sheet De-Levering Plans Remain on Track

Encouragingly, PRMW also updated its target net leverage ratio to 2.0-2.5x by 2024 (well below the current 3.7x and the prior 3x target), with much of the deleveraging guided to be achieved through EBITDA growth and the paydown of its revolver. The updated target also follows PRMW's decision to exit the single-use plastic retail water business in North America, as it continues to transition into a higher margin, ESG-focused water company over time. PRMW also introduced a new plan to raise its dividend (recall the dividend policy has been unchanged for a while now) by $0.01/share through fiscal 2024. The planned raise implies a 15% CAGR for the dividend over the next three years and, perhaps more importantly, highlights management's confidence in its global growth plans.

Source: Primo Water Investor Day Presentation Slides

Net, I see value in the de-levering initiative, not only from a financial flexibility standpoint but also for the equity valuation– as valuation multiples across its water and route-based service peers are highly correlated with leverage ratios, a nimbler balance sheet should prove accretive. Coupled with the improving top-line performance and profitability, successful execution here could also support an eventual rating upgrade to BB, further de-risking the medium to longer-term investment case.

Final Take

Overall, investors should come away from the investor day incrementally positive on PRMW's growth outlook predicated on leveraging its 'Water Your Way' connected water solution strategy. Looking ahead, I see incremental upside to the medium to longer-term outlook and the valuation multiple as well on the back of PRMW's ongoing transformation into an ESG-friendly, pure-play water business with recurring revenues and improving margins. In light of the relative discount to distributor peers like Cintas (CTAS), Chemed (CHE), and Aramark (ARMK), shares still look attractive and successful execution should continue to support the narrative from here.