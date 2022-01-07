imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

So many wondered why Ranger Oil (NASDAQ:ROCC) needed a cash infusion at a considerable dilution to current shareholders at the beginning of the fiscal year. That cash infusion has now enabled the placement of some debt as well as the acquisition of debt laden Lonestar Resources while maintaining a decent debt ratio. This company is slowly recovering from its own financial past while mopping up competitors in the Eagle Ford. The strong balance sheet allows for further consolidation by management for any appropriate deals that appear. By and large, shareholders are benefitting from that cash infusion despite the initial dilution.

Source: Ranger Oil Third Quarter 2021, Earnings Conference Call Slides

Anytime a bolt-on acquisition presents itself like the opportunities above, management is very wise to consider the transactions. Those "add-on" acquisitions often increase the number of locations to more than the two separate properties while allowing for longer, more profitable wells in the combined holdings.

Management has been steadily using a combination of common equity and debt to make these accretive transactions. This method keeps that debt ratio well within conservative parameters as shown above.

Source: Ranger Oil Capital One Securities Energy Conference Slide Presentation December 2021.

As the company increases the production through these acquisitions, more management will be needed. The additional managers should increase the depth of management to enable the company to catch up to best industry practices.

For example, the total well cost ($/Lateral Foot) is a bit high compared to the competition in the Eagle Ford. Management is clearly addressing that and the total well cost per BOE shown to the right. This company was more than adequately profitable due to the location in the oil window of the Eagle Ford. Now management is slowly gaining the ability to show the great profits that should be generated from this acreage. The amount of contiguous acreage should allow for the higher profitability of longer horizontal well lengths.

Management recently reported more than $1 per share earnings for the latest quarter. The currently strong pricing environment probably assures further improvement as hedges roll off and are replaced by higher priced hedges.

But there is also the benefit of the acquisitions made as management integrates those acquisitions and optimizes operations. This company is located in a pretty low-cost area of the Eagle Ford. Therefore, it could be very profitable before the current recovery ends. In fact, expectations of earnings of more than $2 per quarter are probably reasonable within the fiscal year.

Most likely management will aim for share earnings that (at a minimum) would beat the previously record earnings of the last cycle plus inflation. The acquisitions should be expected to show still more benefits. The first part of those benefits is the increase in cash flow from operating activities per share. This company appears to be located in an area that would allow for debt repayment, a dividend, and production growth. That would be an extremely unusual strategy for the industry that is clearly focused on balance sheet repair.

Source: Ranger Oil Third Quarter 2021, Earnings Conference Call Slides

Confirmation of desirable acreage is often demonstrated by the neighborhood. This slide clearly shows EOG Resources (EOG) as a neighboring operator. EOG is well known as having some of the most productive wells in the industry wherever it operates. Generally, knowledge of the latest operator practices is spread by the service providers in the basin. Therefore, being this close to a top-notch operator should enable management to learn quite a bit about increasing well productivity faster than would normally be the case.

This is an industry where large areas of knowledge are improving so fast that patent protection is pretty much worthless. The industry practices are changing that quickly. So, copying what someone else is doing often carries no penalty in the industry.

Source: Ranger Oil Third Quarter 2021, Earnings Press Release

The company has not shown a lot of cash flow growth because the hedging prevented a severe cash flow decline in fiscal year 2020 when commodity prices crashed. This momentum-based market likes to see large positive comparisons. So, to the extent that the hedging operations saved the cash flow in 2020, it also prevents large positive comparisons that the market just loves.

That comparison may dampen the price action of the common stock somewhat. The market really did not value the cash flows last year because hedging gains do not last. There was a stock price rally once the market realized that continuing operations would generate decent cash flows.

Source: Ranger Oil Third Quarter 2021, Earnings Press Release

The shopping spree has enabled the company to hold the production comparison steady. Many companies in the industry show a production decline in the current year because drilling activity in 2020 paused when pricing became extremely weak. The latest acquisition will enable the company to show more production going forward.

The cash flow generated by this production is liable to be demonstrated by a robust drilling schedule for the next fiscal year. The capital budget will not be available for some months. However, current prices allow a lot of wells to pay back quickly. Therefore, the same capital can be used to drill at least two and sometimes three wells in one fiscal year. That would allow for a fast cash flow build to provide more protection for shareholders during the next cyclical downturn.

Source: Ranger Oil Capital One Securities Energy Conference Slide Presentation December 2021.

Also, growth within cash flow often varies by location. This management has kept the balance sheet strong enough that growth can occur from accretive acquisitions as well as organic growth. Besides, the company has a great location within the oil window of the Eagle Ford. The growth in free cash flow that the market loves will be obvious even if commodity prices decline somewhat from their currently lofty levels. Therefore, this company is likely to grow faster than a lot of competitors in the industry. The very profitable location is "icing on the cake".

Optimizing production size was "jump started" by periodic acquisitions that increased production through purchase. Management is likely to still be shopping for bargain deals. Any more deals (done wisely) would increase any projected growth rates.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website January 5, 2022.

The current stock price reflects a very conservative outlook because future pricing does not expect the currently strong pricing environment to continue. But there is currently little evidence that money is pouring into the industry to provide that rapid production growth that led to the previous "busts". The new industry strategy of living within cash flow appears to mute production growth at a time when high oil prices would encourage fast production growth. Therefore, the current recovery may have a while to go before we have to worry about the next downturn.

The warning of course is that this industry has extremely low visibility and can be very volatile at unexpected times. Therefore, investors are advised to not load up on one issue but should instead make a basket of issues while keeping the overall position within the risk parameters of the investor. The "surprise" potential of this industry should not be underestimated.