Introduction & Thesis

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) is currently trading at a $2.8 billion valuation with $328 million in expected 2021 revenue for an industry-high P/S ratio of 8.5x. Founded in 2007, Sweetgreen has yet to post a profitable year and reported a loss of $67 million in 2019 on $274 million in revenue for a profit margin of -25%. Despite recently going public, their historical operating losses and high SG&A spending should be a major concern given that their high-quality food and high-growth competitors, Shake Shack (SHAK) and Chipotle (CMG), managed to reach profitability far quicker after launch.

Industry Trading Multiples

Since Sweetgreen is highly unprofitable and cash flow negative, the only multiple that can provide some comparable insight is its P/S ratio which is currently trading at 8.5x. This is far above the current industry average based on TTM revenue at 5.1x and even further above the 3-year historical trading range of 3.1x and 4.2x.

Inherently, this is not a problem as Sweetgreen is positioned to be a growth stock in this industry, much like Shake Shack, Chipotle, and Domino’s (DPZ) currently are. However, Sweetgreen is trading at an even larger premium compared to these other high growth yet profitable companies at 3.97x, 6.24x, and 4.32x, respectively.

From a high-level, this is a cautionary warning that I believe definitely calls for more research into the stock as its growth trajectory could justify this high valuation.

Source: Created by Author with data from Yahoo Finance

Road to Profitability

Despite entering their 15th year of operations, Sweetgreen is still operating at a massive loss. In 2019, the company lost $67 million for a -25% profit margin. On a TTM basis, Sweetgreen has lost $128 million for a -42.32% profit margin.

Comparing Sweetgreen’s historical past performance to its cohort of other fast-casual growth restaurants in the industry, most notably, Shake Shack and Chipotle, some concerns with management might start to arise.

Shake Shack, founded in 2001, was profitable in 2012 after 11 years of operations. Chipotle, arguably Sweetgreen's most comparable public competitor, was founded in 1993 and recorded a profitable year in 2004, also 11 years after its founding. Although this is not directly comparable, it should be concerning that Sweetgreen is still nowhere near profitability entering its 15th year.

In fact, Sweetgreen has much higher gross margins, a 3-year average of 54%, than both Shake Shack (44%) and Chipotle (19%), yet they don’t have the ability to spin it into any sort of profitability.

Looking at their income statement, the biggest issue that arises is their SG&A expense which was $207 million in the TTM, $183 million in 2020, and $175 million in 2019. This line-item accounts for wages & salaries, as well as other general and administrative charges, and represents an alarming 68%, 83%, and 64% of total revenue in each of their respective years.

Source: Created by Author with data from Yahoo Finance

For reference, Chipotle spends about 8% of total revenue on SG&A expenses, while Shake Shack spent $137 million on SG&A in the TTM, which accounts for about 20% of revenue. In other words, Shake Shack’s management team spent about 33% less dollars on 129% more revenue.

This track record of spending may be a result of Sweetgreen being predominantly VC-backed up until their IPO with $479 million raised over 15 funding rounds. In other words, whenever Sweetgreen ran out of cash, there was another investor there waiting with a big check to keep the ship sailing. Now that they’re public, I’d expect there to be more attention dedicated towards this spending and am hoping for some improvement and insight during their 2021 earnings call.

Revenue Growth

Sweetgreen is trading at its current valuation due to its assumed revenue growth. Since we only have financial results released by Sweetgreen dating back to 2019, there is not a lot of historical growth to analyze.

Expected 2021 revenue is $328 million which represents a 19.5% increase over 2019’s revenue of $274 million. Analysts also project 2022 revenue of $511 million which would be a 3-year CAGR of 23%. Although a 23% annual growth rate seems attractive, this should be treated as pure speculation and we’ll use this 19.5% growth rate until it’s further validated.

Source: Created by Author with data from Yahoo Finance

Looking at their restaurant industry competitors, Sweetgreen’s 19.5% growth rate would place it towards one of the fastest growing companies which should be expected. However, they’re growth rate is still noticeably lower than Shake Shack’s 3-year CAGR of 25% and just above Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), who is the cash flow king of the restaurant industry (see previous article here).

Source: Created by Author with data from Yahoo Finance

Moving forward, it’s going to be essential for Sweetgreen to maintain this high growth rate year over year and will obviously be something I will be keeping an eye on.

Valuation

I don’t believe Sweetgreen is a worthy investment at its current valuation. They have not proven yet that their growth rate justifies this high of a valuation level. At the bare-minimum, I’d like to see their valuation come down slightly to trade around the same multiples as their high growth rate competitors.

The P/S ratios of Shake Shack, Chipotle, and Domino’s averages out to 4.84x which would call for a $1.6 billion valuation of Sweetgreen and $20.18 share price. Ignoring the fact that these are profitable competitors, I would reconsider making an investment at this level pending any material change that may arise in their 2021 earnings call which I will be looking forward to.

This would represent about a 24% decline in share price from today’s current levels.

Source: Created by Author with data from Yahoo Finance

Risks

Sweetgreen is a high growth player in the restaurant industry and their financial results could change dramatically year over year. Additionally, the company only has public financial results dating back to 2019; therefore, the lack of historical data could make this analysis fairly near-sighted.

I expect these risks to diminish as the company publishes more annual and quarterly results.

Conclusion

Due to the high relative valuation and the excessive management spending, I can’t justify an investment in Sweetgreen at its current valuation. I do see a lot of potential in the company as I like the concept of the restaurants and am a fan of the food. However, I cannot find any conviction to make an investment just yet, especially over Shake Shack (see previous article here). I would like to keep an eye on their revenue growth, SG&A spending, and any other important factors that management may discuss on their 2021 earnings call before reanalyzing the company.