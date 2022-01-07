Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) didn’t deliver the goods in 2021, at least for shareholders. Yet the stock remains one of the largest positions in the Best of Breed portfolio as it offers one of the more attractive risk-reward propositions in the market today. Historically, AMZN has been called a bubble or at least overvalued. Both of those labels appear to be overlooking the potential impact from operating leverage as the company realizes returns from its aggressive growth investments. The stock appears reasonably valued on a sum of the parts basis, and I rate the stock a buy for the long term.

Amazon Stock Price

AMZN stock languished for more than a year after skyrocketing in 2020.

The underperformance is notable when comparing the 2021 performances of Alphabet (GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (FB).

During that time period, AMZN has made further financial progress, meaning that the share price stagnation has made for lower valuations.

AMZN Stock Key Metrics

There are some key metrics to consider when trying to figure out what went wrong, if at all. AMZN has seen its free cash flow deteriorate in recent quarters. The latest quarter saw free cash flow swing a staggering $26 billion into negative territory.

(Investor Presentation)

It is true that a lot of that has to do with aggressive investment in building out its infrastructure. As a long term shareholder, I do not mind such investment and in fact hope for the company to invest as aggressively as it can. However, not all of the financial pressure was due to investment. Like many companies, AMZN was not immune to labor shortages and supply bottlenecks, as evidenced by the deterioration in operating margins.

(Investor Presentation)

I view these issues to be near term and resolvable over the coming year. In the meantime, AMZN is still growing rapidly, generating 15% year over year top-line growth in the latest quarter.

(Investor Presentation)

Amazon Web Services, AMZN’s cloud division, grew at a faster 39% rate, with margin expansion.

(Investor Presentation)

Clearly, the margin weakness was seen in its online e-commerce marketplace division. For the next quarter, AMZN has guided for net sales to be between $130.0 billion and $140.0 billion, representing growth of between 4% and 12% compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. Those are respectable growth rates considering that AMZN is lapping another pandemic-boosted quarter, but the company expects margins to remain pressured, with operating income expected to be between $0 and $3.0 billion, compared with $6.9 billion in the prior year.

AMZN explained the weak guidance as follows:

“In the fourth quarter, we expect to incur several billion dollars of additional costs in our Consumer business as we manage through labor supply shortages, increased wage costs, global supply chain issues, and increased freight and shipping costs—all while doing whatever it takes to minimize the impact on customers and selling partners this holiday season. It’ll be expensive for us in the short term, but it’s the right prioritization for our customers and partners. (2021 Q3 Earnings Release)”

It is easy to punish AMZN for the near term headwinds to profitability, but the company’s decision to emphasize growing market share over maintaining profit margins will likely prove to be the correct decision over the long term.

Is Amazon Stock Overvalued?

Wall Street analysts tend to give AMZN a long leash and have in general looked past the near term headwinds. Analysts are on average very bullish with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5.

(Seeking Alpha)

The average price target is around $4131, representing about 23% upside.

(Seeking Alpha)

Is Amazon Stock A Bubble?

Over the past several decades, there has been no shortage of investors who have called AMZN a bubble. In the beginning, the argument was that AMZN was not generating profits. Yet that argument was proven to be fallible, as the lack of profits was because AMZN aggressively reinvested incremental profits into growing its R&D and expense structure. AMZN was able to find so many high ROI uses of capital that it was able to grow its operating expenses large enough to keep operating income near zero for decades. Yet we can see below that starting around 2015, AMZN “failed” in this respect and was unable to keep operating income from growing.

(Chart by Author, data from annual filings)

Nowadays, the main argument is that AMZN is overvalued. Yet this argument faces the same issue as the prior argument in that it overlooked the impact of operating leverage. Operating margins are held back largely due to continued aggressive investment in growth. Once AMZN slows down its growth investments, operating income would be able to grow significantly faster than revenues. We can see below that consensus estimates call for AMZN to grow its bottom line at a torrid pace over the coming years.

(Seeking Alpha)

Is AMZN Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

AMZN looks more than reasonably valued based on consensus estimates, but perhaps the reader wants more clarity into why earnings should grow so rapidly. Here’s how I look at it. AMZN generated $28.3 billion in operating income on a trailing twelve month basis, and I have already noted why that number is likely to be understated due to near term headwinds. AMZN trades at 61x that number (so P/E should be around 77x after accounting for income taxes).

Yet there are many low hanging fruits to boost profit margins. AMZN recorded $222 billion in product sales through its online marketplace platform in the past 12 months. If AMZN is able to realize 1% improvement in operating margins in its online marketplace platform, then that would lead to approximately $2.2 billion in incremental income. At 5%, AMZN would realize $11 billion in incremental income. It seems conceivable to believe that AMZN should be able to realize such margin gains as there are a number of visible levers: improvements in its logistics network, increasing Prime membership fees, and increasing commission fees. For example, increasing Prime membership fees by $10 on its 200+ million user base would already lead to 1% in incremental margins. Longer term, I see additional margin expansion from the company transitioning from an online retail marketplace to simply an online retailer - basically selling private label brands to realize stronger profit margins. Big box retailers like Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) already do this - AMZN should be able to succeed at a greater extent. AMZN is already doing this, as seen in its private label diaper sales.

We can also see the undervaluation through a sum of the parts analysis. AMZN does not generate meaningful operating income outside of its AWS division, which creates the illusion of overvaluation. AWS generated $16.1 billion in revenues and $4.8 billion in operating income in the latest quarter. I could see this segment generating 40% long term net margins. Based on a 30% projected growth rate and 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio (‘PEG’), I value AWS at around $1.2 trillion. Considering that this represents 63x annualized operating income, I view this to be a conservative estimate.

That leaves $500 billion of value for Amazon’s online marketplace platform (not to mention the other segments), but such a valuation is too conservative. Ex-AWS, AMZN generated a 4% operating margin in 2020. That places the estimated earnings power around $8 billion and the top-line is growing at an 11% clip. That means that ex-AWS is trading at around 63x earnings, which looks more than reasonably valued considering the low hanging fruit for margin expansion.

This calculation suggests that AMZN is trading at reasonable multiples, and that shareholders could expect forward returns to match or exceed top-line growth, which should be in the 15% range moving forward. Key risks to the thesis include an inability to realize margin improvements in its logistics network - rising inflation may be a headwind. AMZN also faces regulatory scrutiny; it is unclear if federal governments will seek to alter the company’s business model. In particular, governments might not be open to the idea of AMZN transitioning from an online marketplace to the “one retailer to own them all.” While one must stay mindful of these risks, I view the risks to be quite low, and rate the stock a buy for long-term investors.