Investment thesis

Petroteq Energy (OTCPK:PQEFF) is a small US-focused company that has recently had some success with its clean oil sands processing and heavy oil extraction technologies and this didn’t go unnoticed. As fellow SA contributor Randall Connally wrote earlier, a Swedish company named Uppgard Konsult made an offer to buy up to 200 million shares at 0.48 euro ($0.54) per share in April.

Then in October, a company named Viston made an unsolicited offer at C$0.74 ($0.58) per share. The board of Petroteq has just unanimously recommended to shareholders to accept Viston’s offer, so it seems likely the company is getting sold and delisted in the near future.

Considering Petroteq’s shares closed at $0.38 on the US OTC market on January 4, I think the margin of safety here is significant enough to open a small position. Let's review.

Overview of the business and the offer

Petroteq Energy is based in Los Angeles and has been developing an oil sands mining and processing technology to recover oil from surface-mined bitumen deposits for over a decade now. The system uses a closed-loop solvent-based extraction system and requires no water and produces no waste. Petroteq Energy’s main asset is named Asphalt Ridge and it includes several oil sands deposits in the Uinta Basin in Utah. These deposits average 6%-15% oil by weight of 13º-14º API oil, and they have an ultra-low sulfur content from 0.19-0.40%. The company build and tested a 500 bpd pilot plant to demonstrate the feasibility of profitably extracting commercial oil and petroleum products and it aims to construct a 5,000 bpd plant by 2023.

Over the past decade, the journey seems to have been frustrating for shareholders due to delays, management issues, and high stock dilution. Just take a look at what happened with the pilot plant. The facility started operations all the way back in 2015. In 2017, it was moved to Utah, and operations restarted in May 2018. In 2019, Petroteq Energy determined during an upgrade of the plant’s capacity to 400-500 bpd that it needed a number of equipment upgrades. However, the plant was then shut down due to low oil prices as the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the world. In 2020, management and operation of the plant were assumed by a company named Greenfield Energy and the upgrades were finally completed in December 2020. Yet, just a month later Petroteq Energy determined it needed additional equipment to improve the process of extracting bitumen from oil sands ore and the removal of clay fines from produced oil. The journey sounds very frustrating from the point of view of a shareholder.

Well, at least things seem to be going more smoothly now. The pilot plant was restarted in April 2021 and the first load of oil produced by it was sold in June 2021. What’s impressive here is that the buyer paid the WTI benchmark pricing of $70.91 per barrel for the 10.2° API heavy sweet crude oil produced by the facility. This creates hopes that the heavy sweet oil produced from the oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area could fetch a premium relative to other heavy oils. Also, Petroteq Energy has looked into the potential of selling clean sand tailings for use as frac sand and initial results indicate it could get around $15-$20/ton. This alone could result in a $10-$15 reduction in operating costs per barrel of oil produced.

It seems that Petroteq Energy’s technology has finally been proven to be viable and the estimates of the company for a 5,000 bpd plant look compelling. Capex is estimated at $19,000-$22,000 per flowing barrel of capacity and EBITDA is expected to come in at $38 million at $70 per barrel WTI. All-in costs are forecast to average only $25 per barrel.

And this is where we need to talk about the offer from Viston. Considering there are 646,053,821 Petroteq shares outstanding, the offer values the company at $375.6 million. It doesn’t sound much for a company that expects to generate $38 million per year from a single 5,000 bpd plant, but I think it’s likely to get a decent acceptance level as it now has approval from the board and investors are likely fed up with the frequent issues and delays here as well as the significant stock dilution. Overall, the number of shares has more than tripled since August 2019. As of December 10, there were only two shareholders that held over 5% of the share capital so there seems to be a highly fragmented shareholder base.

On top of that, trading with Petroteq Energy’s shares has been suspended on the TSX since August 6. The initial reason was failing to file interim financials, but since then the exchange has raised concerns over unapproved filings.

Investor takeaway

I view Petroteq Energy as an innovative oil sands processing technology company that has been plagued by delays, mismanagement, stock dilution, and regulatory issues for the past several years. However, the pilot plant has been delivering promising results and I think it has managed to validate the company technology. This has attracted bidders and there is now an offer on the table that is backed by the board. I think the offer has a good chance of being accepted and a $0.20 per share margin of safety should be more than enough for investors to consider opening a small position

Looking at the risks, the deadline for Viston's offer is February 7 and the company wants 50% +1 of the outstanding common shares on a fully diluted basis. This means that the whole thing can fall through if it doesn’t get a majority stake. If this happens, I expect Petroteq Energy’s share price to return to levels of around $0.20 per share.