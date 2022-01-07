How Will Pfizer's Covid-19 Pill Approval Impact Their Stock Forecast?
Summary
- The US FDA had granted an Emergency Use Authorization to Paxlovid, PFE's COVID-19 anti-viral oral therapeutics. The US government also doubled its order to 20M courses for the treatment.
- Based on Advance Purchase Agreements of 24.27M courses of Paxlovid as of December 2021, PFE will report an additional revenue of $12.94B in FY2022.
- PFE will also report a revenue boost from Comirnaty sales, as more countries such as European Commission increased their orders for FY2022.
- We discuss whether investors should add PFE stock now.
Investment Thesis
Since our previous article on Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) on December 2021, the US FDA had granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 anti-viral therapeutics, Paxlovid, on 22 December 2021. The UK Healthcare Regulatory Agency also approved Paxlovid on 31 December 2021. In addition, the European Medicines Agency has also recommended the use of Paxlovid for high-risk adult patients on 16 December 2021, prior to its regulatory approval. We expect a massive revenue boost for PFE in FY2022 from the Paxlovid approvals, further aided by additional orders for its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty.
We discuss whether investors should add PFE stock now. We encourage you to read our December 2021 article on PFE, which would help you better understand its revenues and pipelines better. In that article, we expected Paxlovid and Comirnaty to be PFE's cash cow until FY2023. Furthermore, its robust pipeline will cushion its impending patent cliff from 2025 onwards.
Paxlovid Will Be PFE's Money-Making Machine In FY2022
Advance Purchase Agreements For Paxlovid. Source: Reuters.
As of 30 December 2021, PFE is expected to report an additional revenue of $12.94B in FY2022, assuming a selling price of $529 per Paxlovid course. PFE expects to deliver almost 10M courses of Paxlovid to the US government by June, in batches every 2 weeks. The balance will be delivered by September 2022. By the end of December 2021, a total of 65K courses have been delivered to multiple US states and Health Resources and Services Administration funded health centers, ready for dispensing at selected locations. Walmart will also be dispensing prescription orders for Paxlovid at some of its stores, through curbside pickup or drive-thru pharmacy windows.
In addition, PFE guided an increase in its PAXLOVID production capacity in FY2022 from 10M in May 2021 to 120M in December 2021. It definitely reflects the company's confidence in its COVID-19 anti-viral oral therapeutics, despite not obtaining any regulatory approvals then. Though the EU is still in talks to purchase PFE's anti-viral therapeutics, certain countries like Italy and France have already locked in their orders with PFE. Due to Molnupiravir's (Merck & Co's (MRK) COVID-19 anti-viral oral therapeutics ) lower efficacy rate of 30%, France canceled its previous order of 50K courses on 22 December and ordered an unspecified amount of PFE's Paxlovid instead. France expected to receive the anti-viral therapeutics by the end of January 2022.
Though the 120M production capacity of Paxlovid would have meant upper-end sales guidance of $63B in FY2022, PFE reported a tiered pricing approach for its oral therapeutics depending on each country's income level. In addition, PFE also plans to license its COVID-19 therapeutics with the Medicines Patent Pool to increase access to 95 low- and middle-income countries, representing 53% of the world's population. As a result, the Paxlovid revenues will depend on the company's order book from the higher-income countries.
Pfizer Could Potentially Report Revenues Over $100B In FY2022
PFE Projected Revenue. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
Consensus estimates that PFE will report revenue of $96B in FY2022, representing a massive increase of 17.2% to FY2021 and 229% to FY2020 revenues. It is evident that PFE experienced enormous growth in the past year due to the massive popularity of its COVID-19 vaccine. Based on a recent investor call, PFE also guided for a total of 4B production capacity of Comirnaty in FY2022, with 1B doses contracted to COVAX sharing facility at a cost price of $5 per dose. As a result, given the potential commercial sales of 3B doses of Comirnaty in FY2022, we can expect upper-end revenue guidance of $48B from vaccine sales alone, assuming an average price of $16 per dose. Nonetheless, based on contracts for 1.9B doses signed as of November 2021, PFE estimated that Comirnaty will account for up to $31B of sales in FY2022.
In addition, we may expect a further extension of PFE revenue growth over the next two years, due to the high efficacy of its anti-viral oral therapeutics, Paxlovid. In a recent investor call, PFE sees an opportunity for Paxlovid stockpiling during endemic phases in 2024, as governments around the world prepare for future pandemics. SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges estimated Paxlovid's sales to reach over $67B over the next four years, with up to $24B in FY2022 and $33B in FY2023.
Nonetheless, we expect an upward revision to PFE's revenue in FY2022, as more countries increase their Comirnaty and Paxlovid orders. It would potentially push PFE's revenue to beyond $100B in FY2022. In December 2021, the European Commission increased its FY2022 Comirnaty order from 450M to 650M doses, at a selling price of $23.15 per dose. It represents an increase of $4.6B to an estimated total of $35B for Comirnaty sales in FY2022. In addition, the pediatric COVID-19 vaccines for below-aged 5 are expected to obtain approval by H1'22, where massive global sales are expected moving forward. Furthermore, the US government doubled its Paxlovid orders from 10M to 20M courses on January 2022, representing a total of $10.58B of sales from the US alone.
In addition, PFE is advancing the clinical trials for the variant-specific Comirnaty vaccine relating to Beta, Delta, and Omicron. Though Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden Anthony Fauci had previously stated that there is no need for omicron-specific vaccines, no one can predict the future. Assuming a reduction of vaccine efficacy due to new variants, there might be a surge in global demand for variant-specific COVID-19 vaccines. At that time, PFE would be able to step up to the challenge as mRNA vaccines can be easily mass delivered within 100 days of production, pending regulatory approval, of course.
Furthermore, due to its robust portfolio and potential pipeline, PFE is confident in achieving a revenue CAGR of at least 6% through 2025, excluding sales from Comirnaty, Paxlovid, and any other mRNA programs. Consecutively, we concur with the consensus projections of PFE achieving over $100B in revenue in FY2022. With 30 owned and contracted manufacturing plants and extensive distribution channels in over 162 countries, PFE is also advancing its pipeline using the same "lightspeed approach" applied to Comirnaty and Paxlovid, including:
- next-generation mRNA influenza program
- RSV vaccine candidate
- elranatamab
- a B cell maturation antigen
- BCMA/CD3 bispecific antibody in patients with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma
In addition, PFE currently has 94 programs in development, with nine potential therapeutics launches with annual revenues of $15B by 2025. As a result, though revenue normalization is expected by FY2024, PFE is still likely to achieve a minimum of 6% CAGR moving forward.
So, Is PFE Stock A Buy?
PFE EV/ Fwd Revenue. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
PFE is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 3.21x, lower than its 3Y mean of 4.57x. Consensus estimates also rate PFE stock as fair value now, given its capability and reasonable valuation. As a result, interested investors may use this opportunity to add more exposure. Nonetheless, given the recent spike, PFE stock is currently trading above its historical 50-day moving average. As a result, we encourage investors to wait for a deeper retracement before adding to their portfolio.
As a result, we maintain our rating on PFE stock as Neutral for now.
