Global coal-fired electricity generation will hit a new all-time high in 2021, the International Energy Agency said recently in what it called a "worrying sign" for the climate. The photo shows the reality in less diplomatic terms.

That use of coal is the opposite of that intended by climate change actions taken by political leaders worldwide over several years, including the US. They caused overreliance on renewables such as solar and wind, and thus underinvestment in natural gas - the cleanest of all fossils fuels - but lumped it in as one with coal that is cheaper to produce and easier to transport. Some companies have ignored that political "logic" and US natural gas has replaced coal in many US power stations, but others there cannot get it due to political blockage of pipelines. This Financial Times report Europe's gas crunch must be a wake-up call to America tells more. 2021 has been the most volatile year ever for energy supplies in much of Europe with natural gas prices ending up 200%.

Other big countries - including China and India (dependent on coal for 70% of its power generation) - wish to switch from coal but cannot get enough natural gas.

The burning of coal emits hazardous air pollutants that can spread for hundreds of kilometres. Exposure to these pollutants can damage people's cardiovascular, respiratory and nervous systems, increasing the risk of lung cancer, stroke, heart disease, chronic respiratory diseases and lethal respiratory infections.

Natural gas can reduce that dramatically as well as slowing down climate change.

I shall use the short form word gas mostly for the rest of this article.

Power generation is just one growth use for gas. I shall expand on opportunities later but first will highlight two companies that will be able to profit from those. I call them T'Winners because both will be winners and both have a twin like dependence on each other. And they will be winners for us in other ways too by helping clean up the planet. That makes another nice twin that backs most of my investments and is a main thesis for my SA articles - making money by making the environment cleaner.

First, more on the T'Winners...

Low cost natural gas supplies in the US have already made the US one of the world's largest LNG exporters with Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) being the largest US one. Cheniere's founder started Tellurian following his ouster from Cheniere.

It differs from Cheniere and others as it will be the first integrated global gas pureplay in the U.S. - based on low cost resources and infrastructure. It owns the upstream sources of natgas in the Haynesville and is building the pipelines from there to the LNG export terminal, the construction of which will start in H2 2022.

Pipelines owned by others also connect in to supply natgas from other sources, if needed.

The Tellurian cornerstone project is Driftwood LNG, a proposed ~27.6 mtpa liquefaction export facility that will be located near Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Driftwood is shovel ready, having secured all necessary FERC approvals for construction and operation, and has a $15.5 billion lump-sum turnkey engineering, procurement and construction contract with Bechtel that guarantees cost, performance and schedule. Bechtel built Cheniere's facilities on time and on budget and has done so with many others around the world.

TELL has yet to make a profit but is cash flow positive, the latter being the most important thing for me at this stage of development. More can be found on the company website including its action on environmental issues.

They now have enough orders on hand to take the output of one train of the Driftwood facility. The work now is on putting the money together in order to make the final decision and start work towards the end of Q1 2022.

Therein lies a risk for existing investors like myself because some customers might get a stake in TELL plus there might be a share issuance for more money. That means potential dilution but Cheniere did it with a mountain of debt, so longer term it makes for higher returns and less risk.

At present, the founder and Exec Chairman - Charif Souki - together with other members of the top team own the majority of shares. And none have been sellers in recent times. Charif Souki tells more on their plans in this video. He has talked the talk a lot for 2 years and many of us are waiting for him to walk the talk!

However, that top team is one of the most experienced in the industry with a president and CEO who joined from Sempra LNG. His joining from a safe job at a time when TELL was facing extreme risk (in my view) is one factor that adds to my confidence in the future of TELL.

I will add more that adds to my confidence later under Opportunities, but will first talk about the company I consider a T'Winner alongside TELL...

Chart Industries ( NYSE: GTLS

Chart Industries is a natural twin as its technology will go into TELL's Driftwood terminal that Bechtel will build under the contract it has that I mentioned above. Unlike TELL, it has long been in business and is a world leader with its technology but remains fairly modest with words. Less so with deeds as this Chart made LNG container shows...

It is directly "twinned" with TELL via that LNG terminal and indirectly in many others ways. I especially like their involvement in the whole gas processing cycle. This from their website:

Chart Industries is at the heart of the energy revolution. Abundant, clean burning and less costly than distillates on an energy equivalent basis, natural gas has become the global fuel of choice as a bridge to a non-carbon future that is still decades away.

The key cryogenic stages used in mid-stream natural gas processing include nitrogen rejection, the process of removing nitrogen to meet pipeline standards, NGL recovery, which separates the high value natural gas liquids, and helium recovery; all of which are reliant on Chart products and associated process technology.

For more than 40 years, Chart has pioneered the development and use of LNG and they supply equipment and solutions across the complete LNG value chain - Liquefaction, Storage, Distribution, End-use.

LNG has long been shipped over water in special vessels, but we will also see a huge growth in transports by land on trucks and trains as gas becomes an important source of energy for inland and smaller communities worldwide.

Unlike many US companies, GTLS is completely global with manufacturing centres in China, India, Germany, France, Italy, the Czech Republic as well as in the US. It has sales and service facilities on all continents. It has more people outside the US than in; as of January 31, 2021, Chart had 4,318 team members, including 2,006 in the U.S. and 2,312 outside.

I am a great admirer of its clean environment commitments, which is a big reason I am invested in GTLS.

Among those is leading carbon capture and storage. In 2020 Chart acquired Sustainable Energy Solutions, developer of Cryogenic Carbon Capture™ [CCC]. CCC is a post-combustion technology that reduces carbon emissions from fossil-fueled power plants and integrates seamlessly with Chart's principal equipment. CCC has the potential to reduce carbon emissions from fossil-fueled power plants by 95-99% with half the cost and energy of other carbon capture processes. Given the level of purity generated by SES' process, the carbon dioxide produced can not only be sequestered and stored, it can also be recycled and used in many other applications such as food preservation. In addition, CCC also removes harmful pollutants, such as sulfur oxides [SOX], nitrogen oxides [NOX] and mercury.

Other companies have developed methane detection so another gas danger can also be reduced, making gas much safer.

I am not a huge admirer of GTLS's financial performance. Sales growth was good at more than 60% over the past 5 years, but profitability is poor in my experience with such niche companies. Gross margins are low at around 27% with net below 7%, giving a pitiful ROE of 6% and ROI of 3%. That gives a PE of 68.

Therein lies opportunity. Chart is essentially a niche company and is a world leader in that niche. It has competition, but as far as I can see, they are large companies such as Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) and TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) which have many other activities competing within for resources.

Such a niche also means a very wide moat that few, including Chinese copiers, will attempt to bridge because the technology - although not new - is special and the market size not large enough to justify the huge cost of entry. Those points should mean nice niche margins! That can be done by getting sales pricing right and GTLS has a lot to learn about that. It is the easiest way of increasing profits without relying solely on sales growth as seems to have been the case to date. Getting pricing right would also get that bloated PE right.

The sales growth is almost guaranteed given the many opportunities and price increases could be a concomitant of those...

Opportunities

...that these T'Winners share directly and indirectly include:

Geographic/Geopolitical ones

Global

All focus seems to be on renewable electricity as the solution to global warming, but electricity only accounts for 20% of our energy use! And, despite billions of expenditure and many hot air UN climate change conferences, renewable electricity only accounts for 2% of that today. We also still need other sources of energy for the remaining 80%. That decreases to 50% if the International Renewable Energy Agency is correct about electricity production increases by 2050. That still leaves 50% to worry about and some sectors such as heavy transport, industry and winter heating are particularly difficult to electrify. That leaves gas as the cleanest choice until an alternative such as hydrogen arrives.

EU and UK

Leaders have dug their citizens into an energy shortage hole. The old age rule that if you find yourself in a hole you should stop digging is being ignored, and they are digging deeper to prove they are right. I will not waste more words on it here because SA contributor Zoltan Ban tells a full story in EU Energy Policy Is A Train Wreck.

The UK stopped maintaining gas storage facilities because wind would suffice and now it has a shortage of both. With gas storage across Europe below seasonal levels, prices are likely to remain high for months to come.

That failure to plan properly has left the EU dependent on Russia for over 40% of its gas and political pressures to reduce that dependence provides opportunities for US LNG companies. Likewise, the UK that is reliant for nearly 50% of its gas from the very mature UK Continental Shelf.

European gas prices increased threefold from early third quarter to end-November 2021, reaching levels five times higher than average fourth-quarter 2020 prices. Yet, what is striking is that, despite this jump, there has been relatively little impact on European gas demand, showing the limits to the price elasticity of European gas demand and the limits to fuel switching potential in the power sector.

Long before Italy became part of the EU, a wise man in ancient Rome - Juvenal - asked "Who will guard the guards themselves?" Today, we have an answer; having derided gas as toxic for so long, people power and its needs are now slowly changing their guards' minds to the point they are warming to the idea that gas might keep them safely warming their seats in office. As one example, Germany - the de facto leader of the EU - has finally said it favours the EU's plan to label some natural gas projects as green investments, viewing gas as "an important bridging technology on the way to greenhouse gas neutrality."

Rystad Energy calculates that US LNG terminals are already running at 95% of capacity because of brisk Asian demand! More terminals and ships are needed and that means opportunities for TELL and GTLS.

The population of the EU is nearly 450 million and the UK 68 million.

They occupy four places in the world's top ten economies, so need lots of gas.

China and India

These two countries rank highly too and unlike countries in the west they have continued to invest in new power generation. Much of that has been coal fired and they are now trying to clean up environmentally by converting to gas, adding to demand for imported LNG as they have little gas of their own. The Chinese Government-owned research entity, Sinopec, sees domestic natural gas demand rising to 395 billion cubic meters in 2022, up from an estimated 360 billion cubic meters in 2021, for another year of ~10% consumption growth. Sinopec sees domestic production growing 10 billion cubic meters annually, suggesting the country will rely on imports to supply ~2/3rds of demand growth.

Canada

In Canada, TransAlta (TAC) says it has finished its planned transition from coal to natural gas after completing the last of three coal-to-gas conversions at its thermal power generation facilities in Alberta.

Japan and South Korea

Both are big importers of LNG, Japan being the world's largest in 2021. China might overtake it this year.

United States

The US has self-inflicted gas supply problems and leaders there are now trying to quell concerns about rising energy prices. It also has a massive trade deficit problem of over $700 billion per annum and more LNG exports will help reduce that.

US Demand alone

The world uses three times as much energy as it did 50 years ago, and at current demand growth rates, that will soon double again.

This is the present breakdown of...

2021 figures are not yet available but will not have changed much.

Solutions are just below US soil. The US has a vast amount of shale gas underground. TELL has some of that, others are reluctant to spend on producing more gas having changed from recent historic norms to focus on producing profits instead. The CEO of Halliburton (HAL) recently said that global upstream investment is 50% below historical norms with west Africa down as much as 75%. On Dec 20, 2021, Rystad stated that "Barring a major discovery in the coming 11 days, the oil & gas industry will deliver its worst exploration year since 1946." High export prices will encourage more US production and, if done sensibly, will bring big profits too.

Over in major LNG exporting country Australia, Shell's (RDS.A) Prelude floating liquefied natural gas development off the coast of Western Australia will be shut down indefinitely, following orders issued by Australia's offshore safety regulator. That giant floating LNG export terminal has never made a profit and there is a good chance Shell will not start it up again

OPEC surprised all by recently suggesting it might not be able to increase oil production significantly. Russia appears to have reached peak output levels. That could mean more demand for gas.

It is not only power generation that is using more gas but around the world trucks, trains and ships are being converted or built to run on LNG.

Italy's IVECO makes LNG fuelled trucks with a range of 1600 kms (960 miles) that cuts particle emissions by 95% and CO2 emissions by 90%.

That worldwide demand growth must inevitably change the Henry Hub method of gas pricing that is volatile depending on the current state of Monsoons in Manhattan!

The combination of these factors and others mean TELL and GTLS will be...

T'Winners For Twenty Twenty Two

TELL

Virtually everything is in place to guarantee winning for TELL investors. At Cheniere, the stock price shot up long before the LNG export trains were built and I expect the same will happen again. I bought in at $3.42 late in 2010 and I had made a lot of money by mid-2014. LNG shipments started around 2016 and apart from the COVID crash in March 2020, it has been mostly up from there. Worldwide demand has increased since and TELL's price might do a repeat of that. Coincidentally, it is not far from my Cheniere buy-in price of $3.42; the last closing price was $3.11. It has nowhere to go but up anyway if and when Charif Souki walks the talk.

Less dramatic but less risky too is...

GTLS

Chart Industries is well established and has sales and profit margin growth opportunities.

First Call is positive with no sellers.

They expect $0.72 EPS for next quarter. Their current Price Target for GTLS is $203.79.

Yesterday's closing price was $143.31, so that suggests 42% upside. In my 2.5 years of ownership, the gain has been over 90%.

Given the opportunities, I have no doubt that TELL and GTLS will be T'Winners in Twenty Twenty Two.