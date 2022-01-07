borchee/E+ via Getty Images

Volatility is back just as we all knew it would be.

A sharp spike in bond yields has caused the market to wobbly and tech stocks to take a tumble.

Yet value stocks are doing very well, proving that it's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market.

In today's increased volatility environment, with the potential for a 10% to 20% correction sometime in 2022, do you know what can help retirees sleep well at night?

How about a high-yield dividend aristocrat? That sounds nice.

But do you know what is even better? How about a high-yield dividend king?

And do you know what's even better than that? A low volatility Ultra SWAN quality high-yield dividend king, like 3M (NYSE:MMM).

The average standalone company has 28% average annual volatility, and the average aristocrat 23%.

Yet 3M's average volatility over the last 15 years is 20.5%, which is almost utility-like.

But guess what? 3M is such a wonderful company that low volatility doesn't crack the top three reasons why it's a potentially perfect high-yield dividend king for retirees right now.

So let me show you why 3M might be just what your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio is looking for in 2022 and beyond.

Reason 1: World-Class Quality Retirees Can Trust

The Dividend King's overall quality scores are based on a 231 point model that includes:

dividend safety

balance sheet strength

credit ratings

credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data

short and long-term bankruptcy risk

accounting and corporate fraud risk

profitability and business model

growth consensus estimates

cost of capital

long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters'/Refinitiv and Just Capital

management quality

dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability

long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

analyst consensus long-term return potential

It actually includes over 1,000 metrics if you count everything factored in by 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety and quality model

dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 83% of the DK safety and quality model

How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?

During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model predicted 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts during the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.

How does 3M score on one of the world's most comprehensive and accurate safety models? Absolutely spectacularly.

Dividend Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (141 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% MMM 86% 0.5% 1.7% Risk Rating Low-Risk (89th percentile risk management consensus) A+ Negative Outlook credit rating, 0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk 20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points Non-Dependable Companies 21% or below Poor Dependability 1 Low Dependability Companies 22% to 60% Below-Average Dependability 2 S&P 500/Industry Average 61% (58% to 70% range) Average Dependability 3 Above-Average 71% to 80% Very Dependable 4 Very Good 81% or higher Exceptional Dependability 5 MMM 85% Exceptional Dependability 5

Overall Quality

MMM Final Score Rating Safety 86% 5/5 very safe Business Model 80% 3/3 wide moat Dependability 85% 5/5 exceptional Total 85% 13/13 Ultra SWAN dividend king Risk Rating 3/3 Low-Risk 20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec 5% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy

MMM: 98th Highest Quality Master List Company (Out of 509) = 81st Percentile

(Source: DK Safety & Quality Tool) updated daily, sorted by overall quality

The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:

All dividend champions

All dividend aristocrats

All dividend kings

All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)

All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)

45 of the world's best growth stocks (on its way to 50)

MMM's 85% quality score means its similar in quality to such blue-chips as

Magellan Midstream Partners ( MMP ) - uses K-1 tax form

Merck ( MRK

British American Tobacco ( BTI ) - global aristocrat

Costco ( COST

BlackRock ( BLK

Nestle ( OTCPK:NSRGY ) - global aristocrat

Hormel Foods ( HRL ) - dividend king

V.F. Corp (VFC) - dividend king

Enbridge ( ENB ) - global aristocrat

Nike ( NKE

Enterprise Products Partners (uses K-1 tax form) ( EPD

Mastercard ( MA

Even among the world's highest quality companies, MMM is higher quality than 81% of them.

But supreme quality is just the first reason to consider buying 3M today.

Reason 2: Exceptionally Strong Fundamentals For A Prosperous Retirement

Deep Dive Look Into 3M's Fundamentals Including Full Risk Profile Analysis:

Reasons To Potentially Buy 3M

very safe 3.3% yield (86% safety score)

85% low-risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN quality dividend king

63-year dividend growth steak

14% historically undervalued (potentially good buy)

fair value: $206.67

17.2X earnings vs 18.5 to 20.5 historical

A+ negative outlook credit rating = 0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk

risk management consensus 89th industry percentile = very good

5% to 9% CAGR margin-of-error growth consensus range

7.8% CAGR median growth consensus

5-year consensus total return potential: 8% to 13% CAGR

12-month total return consensus: 9.4%

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Safe Midstream 6.1% 6.2% 12.3% 8.6% 6.3% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% 8.3% 6.0% 3M 3.3% 7.80% 11.1% 7.8% 5.5% REITs 3.0% 7.0% 9.9% 6.9% 4.7% Dividend Growth 2.8% 9.4% 12.2% 8.5% 6.2% High-Yield 2.8% 11.3% 14.1% 9.8% 7.6% Dividend Aristocrats 2.2% 8.9% 11.1% 7.8% 5.5% Value 2.1% 12.1% 14.1% 9.9% 7.6% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.9% 5.1% 7.0% 4.9% 2.6% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% 7.4% 5.2% 10-Year US Treasury 1.7% 0.0% 1.7% 1.2% -1.1% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% 8.9% 6.6% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% 6.9% 4.6% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.7% 10.7% 11.4% 8.0% 5.7%

(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, YCharts)

3M offers a higher safe yield than the Vanguard high-yield ETF, and higher long-term return potential than the S&P 500.

And in this 29% overvalued market, it's one of the highest quality blue-chips trading at attractive valuations.

Reason 3: A Wonderful Company At A Wonderful Price

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward PE Blended PE Overvaluation (Forward PE) 2021 $207.47 51.35% 25.8 23.6 50% 2022 $225.62 8.75% 20.8 23.3 21% 2023 $247.86 9.86% 19.0 19.9 10% 2024 $274.50 10.75% 17.1 18.0 0% 12-Month forward EPS 12-Month Forward PE Historical Overvaluation PEG 25-Year Average PEG S&P 500 Dividend Yield $216.08 21.754 29.26% 2.56 3.62 1.35%

The market has priced in 100% earnings growth from 2020 through 2024.

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (Annualized) Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns 2027 27.87% 5.04% 3.78% 0.85%

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Tool)

And offers about 4% to 5% consensus return potential for the next five years.

Adjusted for the bond market's expected 2.9% inflation that's less than 1% real returns.

But here's what investors buying MMM today can reasonably expect.

5-year consensus return potential range: 8% to 13% CAGR

MMM 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

MMM 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

if MMM grows as expected and returns to historical mid-range fair value

then 87% total returns or 11% CAGR

about 3X more than the S&P 500 consensus

MMM Investment Decision Score

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

For anyone comfortable with the risk profile, MMM is as close to a perfect high-yield dividend king investment as you can buy in today's 29% overvalued market.

more than double the market's yield

almost 3X the 5-year risk-adjusted expected returns

potentially 22% of your investment paid back in very safe and steadily growing dividends within five years

Risk Profile: Why 3M Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

MMM Risk Profile Summary

3M is exposed to several risks, including slowing organic growth as the company matures, end market weakness in short-cycle businesses, a slowdown in industrial production, execution risk related to its recent acquisitions of MModal and Acelity in 2019, as well as market rejection of new product introductions. 3M also has material COVID-19-related risks, particularly with its presence in China (at 10% of sales). Of these risks, we think the most critical risk is an ESG risk related to PFAS, which are a class of organic fluoride-based compounds created by 3M in the 1940s. We consider this risk greater than 50%, but less than 10% to the fair value of the company from a materiality standpoint, which we've been previously incorporating into the bull-, base-, and bear-case scenarios of our model. We point out these compounds aren't easily broken down in nature, but are found in the water supply in portions of the United States and Europe. 3M originally manufactured them in everyday products like non-stick pans and fire-retardant materials, but were voluntarily phased out by the company; this process began in the early 2000s. Nevertheless, the firm had to settle environmental suits, including against its home state of Minnesota in the amount of $850 million versus a suit that originally sought a payout of $5 billion from the office of the state attorney general. In 2020, 3M reserved $416 million related to its manufacturing sites it deemed "probable and estimable." However, we point out that this reserve does not account for product liability risks, which are significant given an association with higher cholesterol among exposed populations, with a limited association of low birth weights and immunological effects. Our survey of prior environmental and product liability cases leads us to assume that a low- to mid-single-digit billion-dollar liability (present value) is far more likely." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

MMM's Risk Profile Includes

ongoing pandemic disruption risks (falling and transitory)

economic cyclicality risk

litigation risk (PFAS)

regulatory risk (mostly FTC approving future acquisitions)

M&A execution risk

market share risk (almost 2,700 major competitors)

supply chain disruption risk

talent retention risk (an industry leader in labor relations)

currency risk (over 50% of sales international)

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Material Financial ESG Risk Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk

Here is a special report that outlines the most important aspects of understanding long-term ESG financial risks for your investments.

ESG is NOT "political or personal ethics based investing"

it's total long-term risk management analysis

ESG is just normal risk by another name." Simon MacMahon, head of ESG and corporate governance research, Sustainalytics" - Morningstar ESG factors are taken into consideration, alongside all other credit factors, when we consider they are relevant to and have or may have a material influence on creditworthiness." - S&P

ESG is a measure of risk, not of ethics, political correctness, or personal opinion.

S&P, Fitch, Moody's, DBRS (Canadian rating agency), AM Best (insurance rating agency), R&I Credit Rating (Japanese rating agency), and the Japan Credit Rating Agency have been using ESG models in their credit ratings for decades.

credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety and quality model

dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model

Dividend Aristocrats: 67th Industry Percentile On Risk Management (Above-Average, Medium Risk)

(Source: Morningstar)

3M Long-Term Risk Management Consensus

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification MSCI 37 Metric Model 100.0% AAA Industry Leader Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model 86.8% 34.9/100 High-Risk Reuters'/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model 96.8% Excellent S&P 1,000+ Metric Model 67.0% Average (Stable Trend) Just Capital 19 Metric Model 91.89% Excellent Consensus 88.5% Very Good (bordering on exceptional) FactSet Qualitative Assessment Laggard Positive Trend

(Sources: Morningstar, Reuters', FactSet Research)

MMM's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 10th Best In The Master List (98th Percentile)

(Source: DK Master List) - 5 non-rated companies mean MMM is in 10th place

MMM's risk-management consensus is in the top 2% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other companies as

Microsoft ( MSFT

Texas Instruments ( TXN

V.F. Corp - dividend king

Bank of Nova Scotia ( BNS

Novartis ( NVS ) - global aristocrat

Cummins ( CMI

Unilever ( UL ) - global aristocrat

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and 3M is very good at managing theirs.

How We Monitor MMM's Risk Profile

22 analysts

2 credit rating agencies

8 total risk rating agencies

30 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

and the bond market, the "smart money" on Wall Street, providing daily fundamental risk updates

When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: 3M Is The Perfect High-Yield Aristocrat For Retirees Right Now

2022 is a year when much higher volatility is expected, and much weaker returns.

Last year's furious rally, with a 27% gain and 5% peak decline is not typical and investors need to be prepared for a 14% correction in any given year.

Trust a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, not market timing, to protect you from the market's inevitable downturns.

Market timing is the primary reason that the average investor has achieved 0.8% annual real returns over the last two decades, a fraction of what even a 40/60 stock/bond portfolio achieved.

I can't tell you what the market will do this year. Heck, the market is now swinging wildly every few hours.

But for prudent long-term income investors, who own high-yield Ultra SWAN dividend kings like 3M in a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio? The world is a lot less scary, no matter what the stock market is doing.

