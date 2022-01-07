Montes-Bradley/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

The iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is an ETF that seeks to track the results of an index composed of treasury bonds with remaining maturities of one year or less. The Fed minutes that came out yesterday outlined a much more hawkish Fed than anticipated, with rates set to rise faster and with the Fed's balance sheet not only set to stop growing, but actually set to start shrinking sooner than expected. SHV has a very low duration of only 0.4 years, and currently has a flat 30-day SEC yield given its high management fees and is set to be under pressure as yields rise. This vehicle has traditionally been appealing to retail investors seeking to park cash in a safe instrument (i.e. preservation of capital) while gaining a bit of yield as opposed to holding cash outright. The current flat 30-day SEC yield coupled with rising short term rates will make SHV an inappropriate store of value until the tightening cycle ends. We are mildly Bearish here. We do not expect this vehicle to lose more than -1% even if rates double tomorrow but we do not think a retail investor can gain anything by utilizing SHV. In our mind in a rising interest rate environment an investor should just hold cash outright or buy very short dated Treasury Bills outright.

Holdings

The fund holds a mix of short dated Treasury bonds (in terms of remaining maturity) and Treasury Bills:

Source: iShares

As mentioned above the duration of the portfolio is very low, at only 0.41 years:

Source: iShares

A low duration means a low impact from rising interest rates, although like any fixed income instrument SHV loses value as rates rise, value which is recouped back as the underlying bonds mature.

The fund has a high AUM :

Source: iShares

Given its assets-under-management SHV is a vehicle utilized mostly by institutional investors attracted by the liquidity aspect and ability to access the treasury market via an exchange traded ETF rather than retail investors.

Performance

From a pure price perspective the fund is down in the past year due to the rising interest rate environment:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Short term rates have been at incredibly low levels since the Covid-19 pandemic and are set to rise:

Source: The Fed

We can see from the above graph that 1-year rates peaked at above 2.5% prior to the pandemic and are slowly moving up as the Fed is set to end its asset taper and start increasing rates. As rates rise, the underlying assets composing SHV will lose value. Parking cash in a vehicle that mathematically has no upside make very little sense for a retail investor.

Past Fed cycle timeline reminder

Let us have a look on how the past Fed tightening cycle progressed:

May 2013 : Ben Bernanke first alluded to tapering

: Ben Bernanke first alluded to tapering December 2013: Fed announced the tapering of bond buying by $10 billion a month

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 2014: Fed completes tapering

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 2015: The Fed raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage points to a 0.25% - 0.50% target range

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 2016: After one year the Fed raised rates again to a 0.50% - 0.75% target range, with unemployment dipping

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 2017 : Rates rise again to a target rate of 0.75% - 1.00% on the back of a strong job market

: Rates rise again to a target rate of 0.75% - 1.00% on the back of a strong job market June 2017 : Rates target moved to 1.00% - 1.25%

: Rates target moved to 1.00% - 1.25% December 2017: Rates target moved higher to 1.25% - 1.50%

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 2018 : Under the new leadership of Jerome Powell the Fed raises rates to a range of 1.5% - 1.75%

: Under the new leadership of Jerome Powell the Fed raises rates to a range of 1.5% - 1.75% June - December 2018: Rates moved higher progressively to 2.5%

Conclusion

The iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF is an ETF that holds short dated Treasuries and T-Bills (sub 1-year maturity). The vehicle is designed to resemble a money-market account that constitutes a store of value and also provides for an enhanced yield versus just holding cash outright. Due to the low interest rate environment SHV currently has a flat 30-day SEC yield. The underlying assets are going to be under pressure as short term rates rise more aggressively than anticipated and will not provide the store of value a retail investor expects. Best to avoid until the current tightening cycle is well underway and the fund starts having a substantial positive yield that can make up for rates driven price weakness.