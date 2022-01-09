Equity Funds Post Sixth Quarterly Gain In Seven For Q4, With An Average 4.73% Return
Summary
- For Q4 2021, equity funds and ETFs (+4.73% on average) posted their sixth quarterly gain in seven.
- Lipper’s U.S. Diversified Equity Funds macro-classification (+6.68%) outperformed the other six broad-based equity groups, followed by World Sector Equity Funds (+6.39%) and Domestic Sector Equity Funds (+6.02%).
- The Real Estate Funds (+14.24%) classification posted the strongest returns in the equity universe for Q4.
- The World Equity Funds macro-classifications housed three of the five worst-performing classifications in the equity universe for Q4, with Latin American Funds (-4.41%) posting the weakest return of the subgroup.
- The average equity fund returned a handsome 17.03% return in 2021 - its third consecutive year of double-digit returns.
Despite a rise in the coronavirus Omicron variant during the month, increasing geopolitical concerns from Russia and China, inflationary worries, and a less dovish Federal Reserve Board, mutual funds posted their sixth quarterly plus-side return in seven in Q4. For Q4 2021, the average equity fund posted a 4.73% gain, with Refinitiv Lipper’s U.S. Diversified Equity Funds macro-classification (+6.68%) outpacing the other six major equity groups for the first quarter in four. For December, the average equity fund rose 3.44% - its second month of plus-side returns in three. And for 2021, the average mutual fund returned its strongest one-year return since 2019, returning a handsome 17.03% - its third consecutive year of posting double-digit returns.
For Q4, 91 of Lipper’s 104 equity and mixed-assets fund classifications posted positive returns. In total, 87% of all individual equity and mixed-assets funds posted plus-side returns for the quarter.
In this segment, I highlight the fourth quarter, December, and 2021 performance results for equity mutual funds and ETFs.
