Despite a rise in the coronavirus Omicron variant during the month, increasing geopolitical concerns from Russia and China, inflationary worries, and a less dovish Federal Reserve Board, mutual funds posted their sixth quarterly plus-side return in seven in Q4. For Q4 2021, the average equity fund posted a 4.73% gain, with Refinitiv Lipper’s U.S. Diversified Equity Funds macro-classification (+6.68%) outpacing the other six major equity groups for the first quarter in four. For December, the average equity fund rose 3.44% - its second month of plus-side returns in three. And for 2021, the average mutual fund returned its strongest one-year return since 2019, returning a handsome 17.03% - its third consecutive year of posting double-digit returns.

For Q4, 91 of Lipper’s 104 equity and mixed-assets fund classifications posted positive returns. In total, 87% of all individual equity and mixed-assets funds posted plus-side returns for the quarter.

In this segment, I highlight the fourth quarter, December, and 2021 performance results for equity mutual funds and ETFs.