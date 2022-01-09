Equity Funds Post Sixth Quarterly Gain In Seven For Q4, With An Average 4.73% Return

Summary

  • For Q4 2021, equity funds and ETFs (+4.73% on average) posted their sixth quarterly gain in seven.
  • Lipper’s U.S. Diversified Equity Funds macro-classification (+6.68%) outperformed the other six broad-based equity groups, followed by World Sector Equity Funds (+6.39%) and Domestic Sector Equity Funds (+6.02%).
  • The Real Estate Funds (+14.24%) classification posted the strongest returns in the equity universe for Q4.
  • The World Equity Funds macro-classifications housed three of the five worst-performing classifications in the equity universe for Q4, with Latin American Funds (-4.41%) posting the weakest return of the subgroup.
  • The average equity fund returned a handsome 17.03% return in 2021 - its third consecutive year of double-digit returns.
Despite a rise in the coronavirus Omicron variant during the month, increasing geopolitical concerns from Russia and China, inflationary worries, and a less dovish Federal Reserve Board, mutual funds posted their sixth quarterly plus-side return in seven in Q4. For Q4 2021, the average equity fund posted a 4.73% gain, with Refinitiv Lipper’s U.S. Diversified Equity Funds macro-classification (+6.68%) outpacing the other six major equity groups for the first quarter in four. For December, the average equity fund rose 3.44% - its second month of plus-side returns in three. And for 2021, the average mutual fund returned its strongest one-year return since 2019, returning a handsome 17.03% - its third consecutive year of posting double-digit returns.

For Q4, 91 of Lipper’s 104 equity and mixed-assets fund classifications posted positive returns. In total, 87% of all individual equity and mixed-assets funds posted plus-side returns for the quarter.

In this segment, I highlight the fourth quarter, December, and 2021 performance results for equity mutual funds and ETFs.

Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

