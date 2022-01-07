Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Having to fill big shoes from Steve Jobs, Tim Cook became CEO of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in August 2011. No one on the planet is the same kind of visionary as Steve Jobs but Tim Cook was able to shine in different ways and be a true CEO as opposed to just the head of product. Initially some saw Cook as a questionable choice but he stepped in effectively when Jobs took leaves of absence in 2009 and 2011. My thesis is that CEO Cook has done a nice job positioning Apple for the future with respect to streamlined operations, simple product offerings, wearables, China and more.

Streamlined Operations

Having a penchant for efficiency, CEO Cook has always focused on keeping inventory under control. CEO Cook has a saying that inventory should be managed as if one is in the dairy business; there's a problem if it gets past the freshness date. Tim Cook: The Genius Who Took Apple to the Next Level by Leander Kahney outlines the contributions made by Cook before his promotion to CEO. Within 7 months of being hired as Senior VP of Worldwide Operations in 1998, he reduced inventory from 30 days to just 6. Cook took many crucial steps to improve operations:

Cook used the same focus that Jobs had used to whittle down Apple's product offerings to single out only a few suppliers to work with. He visited each and every supplier, and though he struck hard bargains, he also charmed them. He persuaded NatSteel, Apple's outsourced circuit board supplier, to set up plants close to Apple's own factories in Ireland, California, and Singapore. Moving suppliers closer to the plants made the just-in-time process much easier, because components could be delivered faster and more frequently. Wherever possible, he outsourced. [ Tim Cook: The Genius Who Took Apple to the Next Level Kindle Location: 1,008]

Simplicity of Product Offerings

CEO Cook has continued the tradition Steve Jobs implemented of keeping product lineups simple and limited. This has made it easier for third-party apps to work with Apple devices. A November 2011 Business Insider article explains how Apple's simplicity made it easy for Snapchat (SNAP) developers to utilize the camera whereas Android's complexities forced developers to use low quality screengrabs:

Android phones often have similar or better cameras than iPhones. But on Snapchat, it's not even close. Snapchats from Androids are much worse than from iPhones. That's because it's way easier to develop an app for iPhone. Developers only have to consider a few Apple devices. But for Android, there are hundreds of different phones - all with different screen sizes, running different versions of Android software. Snapchat found a way around developing too many different versions of their Android app. Instead of taking an actual photo with your actual camera, the app just takes a screengrab of your camera view. This way, one image-capture method works on most Android phones, even if the picture is worse for it.

The benefits of this have been immeasurable. Young Snapchat users have spread the narrative that Apple's camera is cool and that Android cameras don't measure up.

Wearables

Sales of wearables, home and accessories have exploded from $12.8 billion in 2017 to $38.4 billion in 2021. Tim Cook: The Genius Who Took Apple to the Next Level reveals that the Apple Watch is the first major product that did not have input from Steve Jobs. I use my Apple Watch for phone calls, text messages, Spotify (SPOT), workout tracking and more. It's almost magical the way it fits hand in glove with AirPods. There was a powerful ad for Apple Watch 7 which aired during the Rose Bowl on January 1st, 2022. While paddle boarding, Jason was pushed out to sea by a hard wind. Jim broke his leg on the farm and fell straight down 21 feet. Amanda's car flipped and she couldn't get out as it started flooding. Using their apple watches, Jason, Jim and Amanda called 911 and got rescued:

It's remarkable that Olympian Jagger Eaton skates with his AirPods in! This gives people confidence that headphones no longer require cumbersome cords.

China

Before CEO Cook was in charge on a company-wide level, Apple had annual sales in China of just $2.8 billion in 2010. Under CEO Cook's leadership, Apple's presence in China skyrocketed such that 2021 operating income was $28.5 billion on sales of $68.4 billion! Apple is poised to do well in China's growing economy in the decade ahead.

Valuation

The 10-K through September 25, 2021 shows cash generated by operating activities grew from $80.7 billion in FY20 to a prodigious $104 billion in FY21. Calculating free cash flow [FCF], I subtract the $11.1 billion capex along with the $7.9 billion share-based compensation which I treat as a cash expense. As such, my adjusted FCF is $61.7 billion. Using a multiplier of 35 to 40x gives us a valuation range of $2,160 billion to $2,468 billion.

Another valuation lens can be employed by using a multiple for the $109.2 billion pretax income. If we value Apple at 20 to 25x this figure then the valuation range is $2,184 billion to $2,730 billion.

16,406,397,000 shares of common stock were outstanding as of October 15, 2021 per the 10-K and the January 6th closing share price was $172 implying a market cap of $2,822 billion. The enterprise value of $2,756 billion is $65.8 billion less than the market cap due to the fact that $109,106 million long-term debt + $6,000 million commercial paper + $9,613 million short-term debt is more than offset by $34,940 million cash + $27,699 million current securities + $127,877 million long-term securities.

The enterprise value is higher than my valuation ranges and it appears the stock has gotten ahead of itself in the short run. However, I've owned Apple for many years and I see it as a long-term hold as the upside typically comes about in unexpected ways. After having an initial position, I remember buying more towards the end of January 2013 when the enterprise value was about 5 times pretax earnings after backing out cash, short-term securities and long-term securities. Obviously it is more expensive on many metrics today than the time of my May 2013 article but I've learned that it is often a mistake for long-term investors to sell special companies like Apple - even when they appear to be overvalued.