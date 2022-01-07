grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

In the modern era, one vital aspect of the economy involves the transportation of the various goods that we purchase every day. Given the sheer volume of goods purchased and sold, this transportation industry must be large in order to facilitate the activity in question. A certain level of stability can be found in the larger players in this market. But to find the truly cheap ones, sometimes you have to look to the smaller prospects. An interesting example for investors to consider is a firm called Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG). Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company had exhibited consistent revenue growth. Profits and cash flows were incredibly volatile but generally positive. And with the economic aspect of the pandemic largely behind us, revenue is growing nicely and the firm's bottom line is showing signs of improvement. Add on to this the fact that shares of the business look incredibly cheap and it should make for an appealing opportunity for value-oriented investors who don't mind year-to-year volatility.

A small freight transportation firm

Today, Covenant Logistics operates as a provider of expedited freight transportation. The company has a rich operating history, beginning back in 1986 with just 25 tractors and growing today to have a portfolio that is significantly greater than that. For instance, as of the end of its 2020 fiscal year, the company boasted operation of 2,461 tractors and 5,647 trailers. Of the tractors that it has, 1,485 are company owned, while 784 are financed under operating leases and another 192 have been provided by independent contractors who drive their own tractors.

The company's revenue comes from a few key activities. First and foremost, you have what it calls its Expedited business. Through this, the company operates around 900 tractors to provide truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards. These include contracts that need to be completed in a short period of time. According to management, activity is under this segment accounted for 37% of the company's overall revenue in its latest completed fiscal year. The other big segment the company has is its Dedicated business, which involves the operation of about 1,600 tractors. Through this segment, the company provides customers with committed truckload capacity over contracted periods. Often, these contracts range from three to five years in duration and the customers in question are those that require regular, consistent delivery services, such as automotive companies or shippers of produce. This particular segment accounted for 33% of the company's revenue in 2020.

There are other activities that Covenant Logistics engages in. Another big source of revenue for the company is its Managed Freight business. This includes the company's brokerage services and TMS (transportation management services). More specifically, the company provides logistics capacity by outsourcing the carriage of some other customers' freight to other parties. And they provide logistics services to customers on a contractual basis who prefer to outsource all of their logistics needs. This particular set of activities generated 23% of the sales the company achieved in 2020. The last major source of revenue for the company is what the firm calls its Warehousing segment. Simply put, this involves warehouse management services for customers who want to outsource that kind of function. The business also provides shuttle and switching services related to the shuttling of containers and trailers in or around freight yards and to and from warehouses. According to the company, this particular segment accounted for 7% of the company's overall sales in 2020.

In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, Covenant Logistics achieved consistent revenue growth, with sales climbing from $670.65 million in 2016 to $885.39 million in 2019. Even in 2020, the sales decline the company experienced was modest, with revenue dropping to $838.56 million. Interestingly, the company saw the average miles per tractor that it operated climbing by 16.4% in 2020 for its Expedited segment, even as freight revenue per mile dropped by 5.7%. The opposite actually took place when it came to the Dedicated segment the company has, with average miles per tractor dropping by 6.6% as freight revenue per total mile increased by 3.9%. It seems as though, during the pandemic, customers shifted in the direction of wanting expedited services over consistent contracts. In a way, this makes sense when you consider the uncertainty that the economy experienced during that time and the shift to more e-commerce activities. Today, performance on the company's top line is getting better. Revenue in the first nine months of the company's 2021 fiscal year came in at $751.78 million. That represents an increase over the $613.33 million generated the same time one year earlier.

On the bottom line, things have always been volatile for the business. But 2020 was the first year in a while in which the company generated a net loss, with its loss for that year totaling $42.72 million. Operating cash flow and EBITDA have been similarly volatile over this time. Even if you adjust for changes in working capital, operating cash flow has been all over the map in recent years. But, fortunately, for investors, the 2021 fiscal year did reveal strong signs of a turnaround taking place. In the first nine months of its 2020 fiscal year, the company generated a loss of $17.06 million. Fast forward to the same time in 2021 and the company generated a profit of about $43 million. Operating cash flow grew from $24.96 million to $68.24 million, with the adjusted equivalent climbing from $46.44 million to $90.14 million. Another metric that followed suit here was EBITDA. It increased from $48.48 million in the first nine months of 2020 to $93.36 million in the first nine months of 2021.

Management has not provided any guidance for the current fiscal year, but if we analyze results seen in the first nine months of the year, we would get operating cash flow of $136.34 million and EBITDA of $266.15 million. This would translate into a price to operating cash flow multiple of 3.2 and to an EV to EBITDA multiple of 1.7. Even if we decide to be more conservative and use the figures from 2019, these multiples would still be low at 5.2 and 2.7, respectively. To put this all in perspective, I compared the company to the five highest rated of its peers as determined by Seeking Alpha's Quant platform. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 2 to a high of 26.6. Whether we use the 2019 or 2021 estimates, only one of the five companies was cheaper than Covenant Logistics. I then did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA approach, ending up with a range of 4 to 20.4. In both cases, our prospect was the cheapest of the group.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Covenant Logistics Group 5.2 2.7 Avis Budget Group (CAR) 5.5 6.6 P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI) 9.2 6.5 ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) 11.0 8.1 Saia Inc. (SAIA) 26.6 20.4 Ryder System (R) 2.0 4.0

Takeaway

At present, Covenant Logistics appears to me to be an incredibly cheap company that has attractive potential. It is worrisome that the company's bottom line has been so volatile in recent years. This is especially true when you consider the volatility of its cash flows. Having said that, the enterprise is posting good results this year and its long-term trajectory has been generally positive. While I do suspect that the uncertainty of its bottom line will impair its value to some degree relative to some of the competition out there, I do think that shares are priced cheaply enough that they could make for an attractive opportunity for long term, patient investors.