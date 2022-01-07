Amplify Energy Priced Attractively After Spill More Than Discounted In Valuation
Summary
- In October 2021, Amplify's pipeline spilled oil, cutting its stock valuation.
- The spill was less bad than feared at 600 barrels and is perhaps not entirely Amplify's fault.
- Legal pressure on Amplify is comparatively light as they are currently charged with a single misdemeanor and no criminal charges.
- It appears that the costs of the spill may be more than discounted in the current price presenting a 30% to 70% upside from here.
Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) had a great 2021 up until a California oil spill. The stock fell on potentially significant risks, however those risks now appear priced in and AMPY may catch up with peers in 2022 and beyond.
The Oil Spill
On October 4 2021, Amplify reported an oil spill off the California coast. Though tragic for the environment of the California coast, the leak was ultimately less than feared at around 600 barrels. That's at least an order of magnitude lower than other famous oil spills.
The leak was believed to be caused by a ship's anchor creating a leak in the pipeline. It is argued Amplify's systems did not correctly detect the leak initially, though the company disputes various details. Amplify was charged with negligence in December 2021.
The chart below shows Amplify Energy against an oil and gas ETF. Amplify's stock fell sharply in early October while oil and gas stocks have generally rallied on improving pricing and potentially constrained supply since then.
Comparative Oil Spill Cases
Precise data on oil spills is often debated. However, here are approximate spill volumes and total costs for various U.S. oil spills.
|Event
|Cost
|Barrels Spilled
|Cost per barrel spilled
|Refugio - 2015
|$257M
|3,400
|$76,000
|Deepwater Horizon - 2010
|$65B
|5,000,000
|$13,000
|Exxon Valdez - 1989
|$1B
|262,000
|$3,800
source: author's analysis
Here is a more detailed California Oil Spill Response Cost Study (PDF download) dataset. Broadly speaking it suggests oil spill costs in the range of $10,000 to $100,000 per barrel, with west coast spills being more expensive and $100,000 being at the high end of the cost range. Let's apply that to Amplify.
|Low case
|Mid case
|High case
|Barrels spilled
|600
|600
|600
|Cost per barrel
|$10,000
|$50,000
|$100,000
|Total cost
|$6M
|$30M
|$60M
source: California Oil Spill Response Cost Study
So the cost of the spill to Amplify could fall in the range of $6M to $60M.
The fact that AMPY has only been charged with one count of negligence at this point is encouraging. Indeed, the ship whose anchor apparently damaged the pipeline may also carry some liability if the ship can be tracked.
Amplify's Liquidity
Now Amplify has a market cap of $132M and $204M of net debt. For an EV of $336M.
The company is very simplistically generating around $50M of free cash flow on a run-rate basis based on Q3. Hence if pricing continues to be strong, even high costs of the spill may be manageable and may not force the company into bankruptcy.
Prior to the spill there was some suggestion Amplify could pay down all its debt with current cashflows, now that is unlikely to happen quite as fast, but the company should remain a going concern.
Value Lost Appears Greater Than Spill Cost
Amplify has lost $92M of equity value since the spill (up to today's close of $$3.48/share), while a broad US E&P index has risen roughly 5% over the same period. Recall that our mid-point of estimated spill costs is $33M and that Amplify may have gained another $10M of equity value had no spill occurred due to rising E&P valuations.
Therefore, spill costs may be more than discounted in AMPY's valuation at this point.
|AMPY equity value lost since October (direct price decline + peer valuation increase)
|Estimated cost of spill
|Difference
|Low cost case
|$102M
|$6M
|-$96M
|Mid cost case
|$102M
|$30M
|-$72M
|High cost case
|$102M
|$60M
|-$42M
Conclusion
It appears Amplify's price decline may be overdone relative to the likely estimated spill costs. The spill was relatively small and even assuming a high cost, the company may be able to cover the costs with 2-24 months of cashflow at current return levels.
To put the relative costs in context, if Amplify recovers $42M to $96M of equity value that would imply 30% to 70% upside from current levels, or a price of $4.50-6.00 per share.
Risks
- The costs to Amplify from the spill remain unknown with legal cases proceeding. Even if the costs are less than Amplify's equity value there is some risk of not having sufficient liquidity to pay the costs or that the costs exceed historical precedent.
- Negative headline grabbing events, such as an oil spill can weigh on stocks for many years.
- In addition Amplify is subject to changes in energy pricing and the various nuances of the company's productive resources and future opportunities and risks beyond the oil spill are not discussed in any detail here.
- With a focus on ESG investing, Amplify's spill is a clear black mark that may make the company uninvestable for some investors.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
