HP Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:HPQ) has been in business for over 80 years and has always been a market leader in the personal computer and printing industries. Following the split in November 2015, it appears as though the company is struggling with its negative equity balance. However, a closer examination of its financials and the growth of its market capitalization and earnings per share reveals that HP has a long way to go. The company is constantly reinventing and now expands to capitalize on an opportunity in the hybrid work set up. Its transformation and consistent execution of improving its shareholder value on top of its high quality valuation make it an attractive candidate for inclusion in your portfolios.

Its Presence in a New Normal

The world has been fighting the pandemic for almost two years now and the changes have been radical, affecting the daily routines of everyone. It has also shifted our traditional social interactions and how we communicate with each other to something 'always' connected or a 'tele-everything' world. Many organizations have been forced to change their work practices in order to stay competitive in today's era and hybrid work environments have become common as we adapt to a new normal. The term "hybrid work setup" refers to a work environment that combines two or more work environments, such as the home and office, or in any comfortable place that will enable an individual to do their job.

This is where HP Inc.'s new portfolio of conferencing and collaboration solutions, HP Presence, come into play. The HP Presence includes meeting room bundles through a combination of hardware and software that integrate with existing third-party systems such as Microsoft Teams of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Zoom of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM). It has been designed to make a better hybrid environment with the aim of reducing the complexity of meeting rooms such as with their unique one-tap feature, and enhancing video engagement with speaker tracking technology. According to the management, it is the "world's most advanced video conferencing system" available in the market.

HP's Desktop: Facing A Slowing Market

HPQ has three reportable segments: Personal System, Printing and Corporate Investments. Its Personal System, which contributes to 68 percent of its total revenue, is broken down into 4 sub segments: Notebooks, Desktops, Workstations and Other. The sub segment, Desktops, which contributed 14.8 percent of the company's total revenue, is currently suffering from a slowing growth forecast as quoted below:

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial PC estimated at US$4.2 billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period. Panel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$1.6 billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rack Mount segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. - GLOBENEWSWIRE

Several studies support the downward revision of the forecast from 5.5 percent CAGR to 4.3 percent, including the user's shift away from desktop to mobile for web browsing. While a slowdown in the 14.8 percent revenue contributor can be detrimental in the long run, based on the company's current annual estimate revisions, I believe the downward revision is not material.

Source 1: Seeking Alpha

Continues to Be a Leader in Its Notebook and Printing Segments

In contrast to HP Inc.'s Desktop revenue, both its Notebook and Printing segments are experiencing positive growth trends, with CAGRs of 2.23 and 4.55 percent, respectively. HP Inc. continues to lead its Chromebook shipments as shown in the image below.

Source 2: Canalys

HPQ also maintains its position as the market leader in hardcopy peripherals, according to IDC, though its market share decreased from 44.1 to 40.9 percent during the third quarter of 2021.

Source 3: IDC

The 4.3 percent YoY decline in its Desktop revenue is offset by the 18.5 percent YoY growth in its Notebook segment. The increase in revenue of HPQ's Notebook segment is attributed to the higher average selling price and boosted demand due to work from home settings. The growth in sales for the Printing segment has been driven by the increasing demand for printing services and the increasing demand for commercial printing with an increase also in its average selling price by 26.2 percent and unit volume by 3 percent YoY.

Benefits From a Growing Bottom Line, But

While the company's top line increased by 12.09 percent year over year to $63,487 million in Q4 2021, its GAAP net income increased by 128 percent YoY to $6,503 million which includes a non-recurring litigation gain amounting to $2.3 billion. Taking the impact of non-recurring items into consideration, the company's normalized net income still increased by an outstanding 47.6 percent year over year to $3,460 million.

Showing an Impressive Upside Potential

Source 4: Prepared by the Author

HPQ is on track to set another record high with a massive projected free cash flow. Even at today's price, the average fair price of $67 derived from the average DCF model and simple relative valuation can provide investors with significant upside potential of 75 percent.

Source: Prepared by the Author

I completed my 5 year DCF model with the help of analysts' estimates. It is worth noting that analysts anticipate a declining top line, but still appear to be holding up well above pre-pandemic levels. I am also expecting a slowing operating margin over the next 5 years with a projection of 7.9 percent in 2026, a little bit above its 5 year historical average of 7.7 percent.

Source 5: Seeking Alpha and Yahoo Finance, Prepared by the Author

Here are my assumptions and HPQ's 5 year selected financial data that I used to complete my DCF analysis. I also use WACC as my discounting rate to arrive at $66.9 intrinsic value.

Setting Up Another All-time High

Source 6: TradingView

HPQ set another all time high this trading week. On its daily time frame, there is a visible gap made by Nov 24 last year. HPQ is currently showing weakness at today's price action suggesting a pullback. I am expecting another breakout play opportunity at $39 or a healthy pullback above its $30 level.

Final Key Takeaways

Following the split in 2015, HP Inc. began recording a negative retained earnings balance and maintained it despite the company's improving bottom line as it continued to buy back its own shares. As a matter of fact, it had $15 billion in its share buyback program in 2020 and as of today they only have $6.4 billion. HP Inc. benefits from an expanding free cash flow stream and a liquid balance sheet with a Moody's investment grade of Baa2 on its unsecured debt. While its current ratio of 0.76x appears to be in a decline and at an all-time low, its interest coverage ratio of 22.83x set a five-year high record and held above its split level. HPQ is trading at a discount at 7.29x earnings and EV/EBITDA at 7.12x, and has a higher dividend yield of 2.14 percent than the S&P 500. HPQ is stock worth adding to your watchlist.

Thank you for reading and good luck!