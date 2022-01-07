Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

In my opinion, the Federal Reserve is failing to do its job.

Why?

The daily newspapers should not be filled with stories about what the central bank is doing or what the central bank should do.

Today's Federal Reserve System is getting headlines almost every day and this has been the situation for quite some time now.

Notice was given in Thursday's press that the Federal Reserve appeared to be very intent upon starting to raise its policy rate of interest in March, once its current effort to taper its purchases of securities ends.

And the stock market, which was up at the start of the day, began to decline and closed the day on the negative side.

But this has been going on for a long time. Former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke specifically wanted investors in the stock market to know what the Fed was doing because his whole scheme was to get the economy growing again following the Great Recession by creating a wealth effect through the stock market that would stimulate consumer spending.

Mr. Bernanke succeeded, but his three rounds of quantitative easing over the next few years set the stage for an economy that was very dependent upon whatever the Fed was currently doing.

This is not the way it should be.

The Federal Reserve, if it does its job right, should be invisible.

But that is not where things are today.

Rising Interest Rates

Right now, investor expectations are that the Federal Reserve will cease its monthly purchases of securities in March.

And, right now, investor expectations are that the Federal Reserve will begin raising its policy rate of interest in March. Furthermore, investor expectations are for three increases this year.

Right now, the policy range for the Federal Funds rate is 0.00 percent to 0.25 percent.

The "effective" Federal Funds rate has remained at 0.08 percent since September 1, 2021, with slight drops here and there.

If the Federal Reserve moves the policy range three times in 2022, then the policy range would be 0.75 percent to 1.00 percent by the end of the year with the actual, effective Federal Funds rate somewhere within these limits.

It will be quite something to see the effective Federal Funds rate somewhere around 0.80 percent in December 2022.

If this happens, the whole yield curve, not only in the United States but also around the world is going to change.

Note today that interest rates globally jumped quite a bit higher.

And, can you imagine, the yield on the 10-year German bund, which has been negative for quite some time, closed on Thursday at negative 0.07 percent. The yield on the 10-year government bond in Switzerland closed at negative 0.02 percent.

The yield on 10-year French bonds has been positive for several weeks now and the yield on 10-year Japanese bonds has also been in positive territory for several months.

It is going to be quite a day when all nominal bond yields around the globe are in positive territory, but it seems as if that day is coming pretty near.

Unwinding The Federal Reserve Balance Sheet

The Federal Reserve now has $8.3 trillion in "Securities Held Outright" on its balance sheet as a result of the recent Fed program that resulted in the central bank purchasing outright $120 billion in securities every month.

The Fed still will add another $100.0 billion in securities to its portfolio before it stops its monthly purchase program.

Now the newspapers are beginning to ask a question concerning the Fed reducing the size of its securities portfolio.

If the Federal Reserve is going to fight inflation, when will the Fed begin to reduce its portfolio of securities, and what kind of operating procedure will it follow in continuing to reduce the size of the portfolio?

The Federal Reserve leadership has given us no insight into how it might go about this particular effort to keep inflation under control and its policy interest rate rising.

The only suggestion I have seen put out in the newspapers is for the Fed to let securities on its balance sheet just mature and allow the funds to be paid back.

But there is another problem.

The Federal Reserve was able to keep its policy rate of interest from falling by removing commercial bank reserves by allowing the reverse repurchase agreements on its balance sheet to rise. Reverse repurchase agreements represent the Fed's sale of securities under an agreement to repurchase the securities in a matter of days.

In 2021, substantial use was made of this facility to reduce commercial bank reserves and keep the effective Federal Funds rate at the 0.08 percent level.

One can see here that these reverse repurchase agreements really began to increase in the spring of 2021 as the effective Federal Funds rate began to drop because of all the liquidity the Federal Reserve was pumping into the economy.

As the effort to keep the effective Federal Funds rate at 0.08 percent grew through the fall of the year, greater and greater use was made of this facility.

Now, the question is, if the Fed intends to reduce the size of its securities portfolio to fight inflation, how is the Fed going to manage the use of these reverse repurchase agreements.

If reverse repurchase agreements decline, bank reserves flow back into the banking system, offsetting any decrease that might be occurring through Federal Reserve sales of the securities it has purchased outright.

I have seen no suggestions about how the Fed is to reduce the use of reverse repurchase agreements at the same time it is letting securities mature out of its portfolio.

This could be another huge problem.

And, Then There Is The Stock Market

Most worrisome of all is the dependence of the U.S. stock market on the actions of the Federal Reserve System.

As I have been writing this post since the end of the Great Recession, I have traced how reliant the U.S. stock market has become on the accommodative actions of the Federal Reserve System.

The mantra for investors in the stock market over this period of time has been, "don't fight the Fed."

And, when investors feel the Fed is supportive of the market, stock prices rise and new historic highs are achieved. When investors believe that the Fed is not with them, the stock market seems to wane.

As mentioned at the start of this article, on Thursday morning when investors learned that the Fed might really begin to raise its policy rate of interest in March, the rising stock market turned around and fell for the day.

What will happen to stock prices if, when the Fed actually begins to raise its policy rate once, twice, maybe three times? What will happen if the Fed actually begins to sell securities?

There are a lot of unknowns out there. Maybe even some unknown unknowns.

Will investors begin to lose some of their trust in the leadership?

2022 could be a rough year at the Fed.