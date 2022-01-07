Tippapatt/iStock via Getty Images

Despite a very promising start, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) now trades back to where the stock traded at the time of the de-SPAC transaction last May. The fintech super app was a buy the last couple of times the stock fell below $15 and nothing has changed now. My investment thesis remains Bullish on SoFi now down at $13 following a nearly 50% dip after multiple trips above $24.

Source: FinViz

Not Perfect

SoFi hasn't had a perfect history as a public company. The fintech came out of the gate reporting Q3'21 revenue targets far below analyst expectations at the time: $250 million versus $270 million.

The company ultimately reported revenue of $272 million, actually topping the original analyst estimate. SoFi smashed both analyst revenue and EPS estimates sending the stock back to previous highs at $24.

The fintech has seen both Members and Products nearly double YoY. The business saw accelerated growth in people joining the platform and the products used by customers with the peak growth at 123% growth in Q2'21. SoFi has maintained 100%+ growth in Products for the 5th consecutive quarter in Q3'21.

Source: SoFi Q3'21 earnings release

Amazingly, due to interest rate fears, the stock is actually right back to the lows where SoFi traded after originally guiding down Q3'21 targets. The company guided to solid Q4'21 revenue $277 million and 2021 revenues topping $1 billion despite major headwinds. The fintech estimated a $52 million negative impact from the CARES Act extension on SLR volumes and the equity investment in Apex being called earlier last year.

Even the bank accounts on the Galileo financial platform continue to grow at a fast clip reaching 89 million client-enabled accounts in the last quarter. SoFi only had 25 million accounts on the fintech technology platform at the end of 2019.

In general, the issues faced by SoFi in the last year were mostly related to timing issue on revenues due to COVID-19 related impacts. As far as new Members and Products, the fintech executed on every level creating a one-stop financial product for customers. The growth was focused on SoFi Invest and SoFi Money offerings while consumers are less in need of lending products due to government programs.

While all of these numbers are impressive for the future, SoFi still obtains the majority of quarterly revenues from their lending products.

Source: SoFi Q3'21 earnings release

Adjusted net revenue in the lending category was $215 million, or ~78% of total revenues. Assuming the government stops pushing back the moratorium on student loan payments beyond May 1, SoFi should see a faster growth in revenues later this year.

Waiting On Bank Charter

Considering the dependence on capital to finance their lending products, the pending bank charter is crucial to the long term success of SoFi. The fintech needs bank deposits from Members in order to fund future loans similar to traditional banks.

At the recent Credit Suisse Technology conference, CFO Chris Lapointe repeated the benefits of the bank charter the company is optimistic at obtaining full approval:

In terms of the benefits of having a bank charter, right now, it comes in multiple fold, primarily it's a cost of capital play and will allow us to grow our lending business in a more robust way. So to give you a little bit of context, our lending business, right now, we rely on about $6 billion of warehouse capacity, as well as our own equity capital in order to fund originations. So we originate loans, we fund them with warehouse capacity. And historically, we've paid anywhere between 175 to 400 basis points in terms of cost of capital...So think of this as if we're paying 300 basis points on warehouse facility but we offer 1% interest rate to our SoFi Money members, we're able to save 200 basis points in terms of origination costs for our lending business, which is quite significant.

In essence, SoFi is able to pay 100 basis points to Members for cash deposits versus the 300 basis points on a warehouse loan. The fintech won't face the same risks of lending capacity shrinking during financial crisis and the company will save 200 basis points on costs. Also, SoFi can hold onto loans for a longer period of time to generate more interest income versus a current period of only up to four months.

The current consensus analyst estimates already have revenues rising to nearly $1.5 billion next year and nearly $2.1 billion in 2023. The company has very attractive growth rates even before the addition of the bank charter.

Data by YCharts

At the time of the SPAC deal, SoFi predicted up to $234 million upside to 2034 EBITDA from the bank charter. The stock has a market cap of $11 billion with an enterprise value down around $8 billion based on over $3 billion in financial assets from cash and net loans on the balance sheet. Anything close to the previous 2024 adjusted EBITDA targets of $1.05 billion places SoFi at a very attractive valuation with the stock down at the lows.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that SoFi is far too cheap down at the lows. The fintech has a major catalyst in an already fast growing business, yet the stock trades as if the business has been impaired. The stock is now trading around 10x original 2024 EBITDA targets, assuming the bank charter is approved. Investors should buy the stock ahead of the bank charter approval and before the moratorium on student loans expires allowing their lending business to return to normal.