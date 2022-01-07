David McNew/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products. They offer well known product brands to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers across the world. I believe they are a good investment for someone seeking a stable dividend in addition to some near-term growth because:

Remarkable recent growth reflects both pricing power and organic growth.

Strategic re-positioning towards branded goods should enhance pricing power.

Operating margins should improve over the next 1-2 years as inflationary pressures enable continued price action and improvements in operating efficiencies come into play.

Impressive Recent Sales Growth

Hormel saw remarkable sales growth in Q4 2021. Revenue increased by an astounding 43%. Several things jump out from this number. First, a significant portion of this revenue increase was due to pricing action (roughly three quarters). This reflects the fact that Hormel will be able to pass rising costs off to consumers, albeit with some delay from when the costs increase. This bodes well going into the inflationary conditions of 2022. I expect Hormel will take additional pricing action in the upcoming year, leading to continued revenue growth. Second, sales volume increased significantly. Roughly one quarter of the increased revenue was directly attributed to volume. There is increased product demand relative both to 2020 and pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Finally, organic sales increased by 32%, of which 8% was due to volume. Hormel acquired Planters mid-year, and the strong organic growth numbers indicate that Hormel's existing business segments contributed to growth both in terms of pricing power as well as volume. At the same time, the Planter's acquisition will clearly contribute to the company's bottom line.

The Q4 results are so impressive that they overshadow the strong results of the entire fiscal year. In the 5 years prior to 2021, Hormel grew at 1-2%. Yet fiscal 2021 saw growth of 19%. While much of this was Q4, there was clear upswing in growth over the first three quarters despite compressed margins from rising costs of goods and freight. Strategic initiatives and acquisitions appear to be paying off, and should continue to drive growth in the foreseeable future irrespective of pricing action.

Improving Operating Margins

Hormel should see improving margins in the near future due to pricing action, strategic shifts from commodity to branded products, and improvements in efficiency. Over the first three quarters of 2021, operating margins fell as the company experienced increased labor, freight, supplies, and raw materials costs. However, operating margin jumped 2% in Q4, from 8.7% to 10.7%, due to pricing measures that were implemented in Q3. There is a delay between the inflationary costs which reduce margins and the pricing actions which restore margins. Another round of pricing actions are currently being implemented in the grocery segment, and these should take effect early in 2022. This will further improve grocery margins.

Hormel enjoys significance pricing power, as shown by Hormel's increase in sales volume despite Q4 pricing action. The 32% increase in organic sales were attributed to both volume (8%) and price (24%). Therefore the inflationary pressures are likely to benefit Hormel in the long term. Supply chain challenges and labor shortages should ease next year. Management mentioned that they are starting to see open positions filling, an indication of an improving labor market. This will lead to steady or even falling costs of labor, freight and supplies. Meanwhile, the elevated product prices will remain in place. Overall, this should expand operating margin.

The company's pricing power is also likely to increase over the next couple of years as the company shifts from commodity to branded products. Hormel has already taken steps to move away from commodity turkey and pork products, but the Q4 earnings call suggests even greater focus on this transition in 2022. This will shift a greater proportion of sales towards branded, higher margin, items.

Finally, Hormel is undertaking a number of measures to improve company efficiencies. Newly implemented automation will improve efficiency and reduce labor requirements. The older, lower efficiency, Jennie-O Turkey Store plant is closing and will be consolidated amongst other locations. The first Planters production facility was integrated in Q4 and the integration of the remaining two facilities next year should also help. Finally, the company has expanded their logistics network to add capacity for the grocery and refrigerated products businesses. These measures should also start to take an effect on operating margin in 2022 and beyond.

Shareholder Returns

Hormel has a long history of returning value to shareholders. Although the dividend rate is a relatively modest 2.10%, the company is reliable in maintaining and increasing this dividend. Hormel has paid a dividend for the past 55 years and has increased that dividend for the past 21 years. The company has once again announced a dividend increase at the end of 2021, giving a 5 year average growth rate of 11.06%. Hormel also completed a share repurchase in 2021 of 500,000 shares ($20 M).

Intrinsic Value

I used a DCF model to estimate the intrinsic value. For the estimation, I utilized EBITDA ($1.37 B) as a cash flow proxy and current WACC of 6.0% as the discount rate. For this calculation, I assumed high growth during 2022 as pricing action, strategic shifts towards branded products, and efficiencies take effect. I then tapered the growth rate over the remaining four years as the business stabilizes. For the base case, I assumed a conservative EBITDA growth of 8% (Seeking Alpha estimate for revenue) for the first year, 2% for the next 4 years, and zero growth afterwards (zero terminal growth). For the bullish and very bullish case, I assumed EBITDA growth of 17% and 20%, respectively, for the first year to reflect pricing action, and then halving of this rate during years 2 and 3 to reflect improved operating efficiencies, followed by 2% growth for years 4 and 5, and zero growth afterwards.

The estimation revealed that the current stock price represents 5-10% upside.

Price Target Upside Base Case $44.62 -10% Bullish Case $51.57 4% Very Bullish Case $54.18 10%

The assumptions and data used for the price target estimation are summarized below:

WACC: 6.0%

EBITDA Growth Rate (Years 1-5): Base Case: 8%, 2%, 2%, 2%, 2% Bullish Case: 17%, 8%, 4%, 2%, 2% Very Bullish Case: 20%, 10%, 5%, 2%, 2%

Current EBITDA: $1.37 B

Current Stock Price: $49.45 (01/06/2022)

Tax rate: 20%

Risks

The ongoing inflationary conditions will continue to challenge Hormel in the near term. Margins will be compressed until these supply chain, labor and rising raw material costs ease. Pricing actions should mitigate these effects, but there will be a delay between the rising costs and price action. In the long term, however, Hormel enjoys pricing power and should be relatively robust to the inflationary pressures.

The recent Action Plan by the White House against meat packers reflects widespread negative sentiment towards the packing industry. This is likely to introduce volatility as well as apply some downward pressure on stock price. Hormel has significant pork and turkey product offerings. However, small, independently-owned processors will be unable to match the scale and brand recognition of Hormel. In addition, Hormel is a well-diversified company with many non-meat product lines. I do not anticipate a long term impact on company growth.

Conclusion

Hormel is a great company for an investor who is seeking a stable dividend with some upcoming growth. Recent sales numbers reflect pricing power, organic volume growth, and synergies with recently acquired Planters snack brand from Kraft Heinz Co. I expect growth well above historical levels for the next several years, as the company benefits from ongoing pricing action and the strategic shift from commodity to branded products. Furthermore, the company has a clear commitment to its dividend, as it has reliably paid and increased its dividend for decades. Conservatively, I expect 5-10% upside in addition to the steadily growing dividend.