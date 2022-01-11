2021 Was A Tough Year For Investors Who Built A Bond Ladder

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

"Dear Sir: Say good-bye to another of your well-constructed ladder steps". The emails were not quite that nice, but I got the message 8 times in 2021, requiring me to replace 50% of my laddered assets. Through assets reviewed here on Seeking Alpha, I have been able to keep my ladder valued near $100,000.

Here are lists of assets held sometime in 2021. For assets with a future Call date, I calculated the YTC using year-end data points. Most have a maturity date and for those, I provide the YTM. Both are down from the start of 2021, with the weighted values now being: YTC: 3.5% - YTM: 5.5% - Yield: 6.5%.

These are the assets that were Called or Matured.

Source: Various as compiled and collected in Author's Portfolio XLS

These are the ones owned at the end of 2021.

Source: Various as compiled and collected in Author's Portfolio XLS

Selected Asset Review

Due to its growing size, I decided to only discuss a subset of the assets held that I thought have an interesting fact that needed to be highlighted. Each one in the ladder, except JEMD CEF, can be found on www.quauntumonline.com.

Source: quantumonline.com

The Wesco PFD A (WCC.PA) was issued as part of their acquisition of Anixter International Inc. in 2020. As Wesco was in a bidding war, the 10.625% coupon was to win over Anixter shareholders. When it starts to float after the first Call date, the fix part is still a huge 10.325%, making it almost certain it will be called in 2025. WCC.PA has been trading between $30-31 for most of the last six months, which if Called after 6/22/25 would result in a $5-6 "loss". Occasionally I calculated the YTC and it remained okay. With it now around 3.6%, it is one of the lowest YTCs I hold. Since the price has traded over $31, I have a GTC sell at $30.99 on my 100 shares.

Source: quantumonline.com

This Chicken Soup for the Soul (CSSE) Note (CSSEN) has, by far, the lowest YTC, due a price of $26.10 and a possible call this summer, yet the YTM is over 8%. This is a good example of trying to decide the odds of the issue being partially or fully called in six months. Here are things to consider:

Even with a 1.83% YTC, that is better than cash. What will you do if sold?

CSSE has a PFD (CSSEP) that carries a slightly higher coupon (9.75%) and can be called 11 months later. With cash tight, CSSE might wait and call that issue instead.

Earnings from operations was a -$39m over the past 12 months. Calling this Note would save only $1.995m, hardly making a difference. Plus, unless they issue a new Note, they would need $21m to call the Note completely.

With cash needed to expand their video content, the PFD being a smaller issue with a higher coupon, I put the odds of a call this summer as small. If the market thinks otherwise, the price should start downward, while the PFD stays more steady; something to keep an eye on.

Source: quantumonline.com

This TravelCenters of America (TA) Note (TANNI) has been callable for six years this month. TA also have two 8% Notes that mature later but are also callable, so if one is called, it logically would be TANNI. Here, Operational earnings would double if all three Notes could be redeemed. Except that would require almost 10X what TA currently generates from operations. With COVID restricting travel, their operations are still being impacted. With a 6.8% YTM, I feel it's worth the risk. About 9-months of interest cover the potential price loss, so holding from here is betting on no call before 2023.

Source: quantumonline.com

For the last one I will review, I chose the Eagle Point Series B PFD (ECCB) as it just completed a 50% Call, meaning the odds are high the rest could be called. ECCB go "ex" for $.161458 around the 10th of each month so an investor can calculate what their net would be if called. The market doesn't fear a second call as the price has risen about $.40 since the call was announced and current buyer would incur about a $.30 loss, after interest. I covered my thoughts on ECCB in a recent article: ECCB Does Partial Call: What Now!

Portfolio strategy

Data by YCharts

While most of the assets available to build a ladder with are rated BB or are Not Rated, my assumption for including the above chart is their YTMs should track the BBB corporate rate closer than other available rates.

With 5-year CDs yielding a below even the Fed's 2% inflation target (1.5%), investors looking to diversify beyond equities in their portfolio are forced to take on either interest-rate and/or default risks. Depending what their income need is from this part of their portfolio will influence which and how much of each risk they have to accept.

Both risks can be controlled by owning funds that hold different classes of assets. Fixed Income Closed-End-Funds or High-Yield ETFs would appeal to income investors. Using funds reduces default risk and by picking a fund with a short duration can lower exposure to price depreciation when interest rates climb.

Individual Preferred stocks with no maturity dates and extended first callable dates can provide known income flows and YTC values. If well researched and with good equity coverage, default risk can be minimized. Bonds even more so as they are higher in the capital structure.

The strategy idea behind building a Fixed Income ladder for me was limiting interest-rate risk. While I also own multiple Fixed Income funds which cover that spectrum of assets, with rates at historically low levels and rising inflation, I wanted some exposure where that risk was traded for the other risk: default. I limit default risk two ways. First, by currently limiting any individual holding to $10k and having a $20k Issuer limit. Second, I try to own between 10-20 different issues spread across multiple issuers and business type.

Final thoughts

As rates start to climb, I expect several things should happen, making ladder maintenance easier. First, redemptions via Calls should slow as issuers see less savings by swapping out a new issue for an existing one. Second, existing prices should start to come down. As they approach Par, locking in higher YTCs should become easier.

You can reduce call risk by looking for issuers with multiple investment choices and not picking the highest coupon one, especially if both are now callable or are approaching their callable dates.

You can reduce default risk two ways. One is to invest in Notes before Preferreds as they should be higher in the capital structure. Second, is look for issuers who recently went to market with a coupon lower than previous issues. While the level of rates each time effects this, so does the market's change in their risk assessment of the Issuer.

Prior articles on this topic

Aug'20: Building A 'CD' Ladder Using Baby Bonds

Feb'21: Dissecting The Assets I Use To Build A Fixed Income Ladder